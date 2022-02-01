The phrase “ageless quarterback” no longer applies to Tom Brady.
Per his personal Instagram account, Brady announced Tuesday morning that he’s calling it an NFL career after 22 seasons – the first 20 coming with the New England Patriots. The 44-year-old leaves with a glittering resume that includes seven Super Bowl titles (six coming with the Pats), a slew of passing records, and 53 game-winning drives.
Not too shabby for a player drafted in the sixth round out of Michigan back in 2000 and began his NFL career as the No. 4 QB on the Patriots' depth chart.
“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote via Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now is the time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”
The rumors concerning Brady’s retirement gained heavy traction this past Saturday when ESPN reported that he had made up his mind. The reaction from the Brady camp was swift – most notably from Tom Brady Sr. – that No. 12 had not made any final decision.
As part of his weekly appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady on Monday said, “he was still going through the process.” Less than 24 hours later, he ripped off the band-aid that had been covering one of the worst-kept secrets in recent memory.
