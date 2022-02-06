WOONSOCKET — The Burrillville hockey team executed its gameplan for long stretches of Saturday night's Division I-A showdown with inexperienced Mount St. Charles.
The Broncos spent most of the contest at Adelard Arena dumping pucks behind senior goalie Jason Mandeville and forcing the young Mount defensemen to turn their backs and make plays behind their own net. The ploy worked as Burrillville created numerous turnovers that led to goal-scoring opportunities.
Burrillville, however, didn't have a gameplan to put shots past Mandeville, who showed why he's an All-Stater after making 40 saves to send the contest into overtime. Junior Colden Lawrence eventually lifted the Mounties to a 2-1 victory when he rifled a shot over Bryden Hopkins' glove 23 seconds into overtime to split the season series.
“It's more fun and it keeps me engaged when the puck is in our end,” Mandeville said. “It keeps my head on straight because if I don't get a shot for a while, I start to get out of my own head and stop thinking about the game as much, but when shots are pounding on me, I just stay focused and am ready to go.”
“You get so much confidence having him back there,” Lawrence said. “When you're getting peppered all game, you still have hope because you have him back there. It doesn't feel as deserving as it could, but a win's a win. Jason was great because we got dominated and Burrillville's a great team.”
Burrillville (2-3-1 Division I-A) has now gone winless in its last four games headed into Sunday night's clash against Moses Brown at Levy Rink. The Broncos did pick up a point in a 2-2 tie with Bishop Hendricken on Tuesday and they secured a point by going to overtime Saturday night.
The Broncos, though, felt they should've skated out of Adelard with all three points after dominating long stretches of the first and second periods. Senior defenseman Mitchell Farrell sent the game to overtime with a power-play goal just 2:13 into the third period, but that was the only shot the hard-working Broncos managed to put past Mandeville.
“We played hard, so I have no complaints about the way we played,” Burrillville coach David Farrell said. “We put a lot of pressure on them in their zone and put a lot of pucks to the net, but we just didn't get many in the net. Even the one that went in, barely went in. We had a bunch of good chances and enough great chances that we should've scored more than one or two. I'm not content because we lost a game we should've won.”
Mount St. Charles (4-5 Division I-A) moved into first place in the division after remaining undefeated at home in league games. That streak will be tested when undefeated La Salle comes to Adelard Sunday for a 4:30 p.m. game. The Rams came from behind to beat the Mounties 3-2 in a non-league game last week at Adelard.
Mount coach Matt Merten knows his young side will have to play better than it did Saturday night to get another positive result. The Mounties only put 24 shots on Hopkins, who made 22 saves, including a superb stop to deny Antonio Lombari of the go-ahead goal late in the third period.
“Jay has been like that for us all year, but we have to bring a better effort than that early in the game,” Merten said. “We just need to work harder than that. This was a playoff-game atmosphere and we talked about that before the game. We have to have a better effort than that to bring the thunder because we didn't get enough shots and we were trying to be too perfect at times.”
Mandeville said his favorite save among the 40 came seven minutes into the opening period when Burrillville senior centerman Cam DeSante broke in on goal shorthanded. The Mount senior saved a shot from his former R.I. Hitmen teammate and the puck was in the Burrillville net just 15 seconds later.
Sophomore defenseman Ben Dias found senior winger Micaiah Bascombe, who ripped a shot from the left circle off the post and past Hopkins at 7:41.
Burrillville dominated the rest of the period and had a few great chances to score. Mandeville robbed sophomore Stevie Rodrigues of a goal and then he made a spectacular save on a shot from Patrick Poisson with 30 seconds left in the period. Burrillville peppered Mandeville with 12 more shots in the second period, but the senior was up to the challenge.
“I feel like we earned this win because everyone is dead in that locker room and everyone put everything they had into this game,” Mandeville said. “It wasn't the prettiest hockey game we've ever played and it wasn't the best hockey game we've ever played, but we put enough effort into this one to win it.”
The Broncos tied it 2:13 into the third period when a Mount player appeared to accidentally kick a loose puck past Mandeville. The power-play finish was awarded to Farrell, who played more than half the game alongside senior Michael Allen, who played his first game in a Burrillville uniform since his freshman year after spending the last 2.5 seasons with the Jr. Bruins.
Hopkins made a couple of nice saves on shots by Lombari and Bascombe to send the game to overtime, but Lawrence shook off some early-game issues to win it with a wrist shot from between the circles 23 seconds into the extra session.
“We weren't taking shots like that all game, so as soon as we do it in overtime we come out with the win,” Lawrence said. “It was a rough game for me, but I picked it up in the third and overtime to help us come out on top.”
Mount St. Charles 2, Burrillville 1, OT
Burrillville 0 0 1 0 – 1
Mount St. Charles 1 0 0 1 – 2
First period – MSC, Micaiah Bascombe (Ben Dias), pp, 7:41.
Second period – No scoring.
Third period – B, Mitchell Farrell (unassisted), pp , 2:13.
Overtime – MSC, Colden Lawrence (Luke Smolan), 0:23.
Saves – B, Bryden Hopkins (23 saves); MSC, Jason Mandeville (40 saves).
