WOONSOCKET — The Mount St. Charles hockey team went undefeated during the regular season and won its first two Division I playoff games, but there was still something missing for the Mounties.
For as well as they played all season, the No. 1 Mounties never felt like they played three complete periods.
In the biggest game of the season – Monday night’s state semifinal decider against No. 4 La Salle at Adelard Arena – the Mounties put together their best 45 minutes of the season. Junior goalie Jason Mandeville played his best game of the series, while senior forward Jon Lagesse spearheaded a strong performance from the second line with two goals in the Mounties’ 4-0 victory over the Rams to advance to the state title series.
“We just came out strong and knew what we needed to do,” Lagesse said. “We haven’t really put together three periods against La Salle yet and we believed we were the better team and just had to show it. We came out strong from the very first shift and scored a goal early. La Salle really had no chance when we finally put three full periods together.”
“This was do or die,” Mandeville said after allowing four goals in Saturday’s overtime loss in Game 2. “When it comes down to it, the harder working team is going to win the game. I knew before the game that I needed to put in that effort and I knew what I had to do to help my team overcome La Salle. In the playoffs against them we’ve been down, so I knew we needed to get the lead early and build on it.”
Mount St. Charles (11-1-1) is back in the state title series for the second straight season and they will host Game 1 of the series Friday night at Adelard Arena. It’s a bit poetic that the Mounties will play the No. 2 Hawks for the state title because last season the Mounties, thanks to an overtime winner from Trey Bourque, eliminated the Hawks in the semifinals.
As has been stated numerous times over the last year, the Mounties never had the chance to play the Rams for the title because of the pandemic. Now, they’ll get their chance to win a title on the ice.
“It feels amazing because ever since I was a little kid I’ve watched Mount be in this position,” Mandeville said. “I’ve wanted to be in the position like legends in my mind – like Brian Larence – play in the final. I wanted to be in that position to bring home another banner.”
“We’ve been waiting for this ever since last March 13th when we were told the final was canceled,” Lagesse said. “We’ve been waiting a long, long time and we’re ready to show what we’re made of.”
La Salle (7-5-1) became the first team in the state to defeat the Mounties when the Rams earned a 4-3 overtime victory Saturday night to force the state semifinal series to a Game 3. The Rams built leads in each of the first two games that went to overtime, but Monday night the Mounties jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
It took the hosts just 3:34 of the opening period to score the game-winning goal. Lagesse gets credit for putting the shot past junior goalie Maxwell Cute, but it was senior centerman Ethan Letendre who skated the puck into the zone and made a superb pass to his linemate for the goal.
“We learned a valuable lesson in that game in Smithfield and we made some adjustments,” Mount coach Matt Merten said. “We fixed our draws because they got some easy ones on us from that. The kids came out with a lot of intensity and a lot of emotion, I’m just super proud. I’m so happy for Jon Lagesse because he felt so bad about Saturday’s game and just came out and showed a lot of heart.”
Mount’s top line doubled the lead just two minutes later when Cee-Jay Laquerre and Matt Mahoney created an opportunity for Micaiah Bascombe to finish. The Mounties didn’t score another goal until Lagesse scored with 13 seconds left in the second period.
In between those finishes, Mandeville was the best player on the ice, as he repelled the Rams and made sure the Mounties kept their comfortable advantage.
“I watched motivational speeches before the game by Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Arnold Schwarzenegger,” Mandeville said. “Something in that really fires me up and when I make a big save I just think ‘Float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.’ I feel like that’s what we did as a team in this game.”
Letendre earned his second assist of the game on Lagesse’s second goal with 17 seconds left in the second period, and senior defenseman Joey Caggiano iced the game when the hero from Game 1 – sophomore winger Kyle Smolan – created a chance for the senior to finish 4:11 into the final period.
“I think us playing like this took a slap in the head and that’s what Saturday night was,” Merten said. “You can’t just coast in and expect to do things. We want to progress and we want to go to the next level and we brought it today. The team came together as a unit. They had a meeting before we met [Sunday]. I don’t know what was said, but it was clearly a unifying moment.”
Mount St. Charles 4, La Salle 0
La Salle 0 0 0 – 0
Mount St. Charles 2 1 1 – 4
First period – MSC, Jon Lagesse (Ethan Letendre, Eddie Mulligan), 3:34; MSC, Micaiah Bascombe (Matt Mahoney, Cee-Jay Laquerre), 5:34.
Second period – MSC, Lagesse (Matt Badeau, Letendre). 14:43.
Third period – MSC, Joey Caggiano (Kyle Smolan, David Byrne), 4:11.
Goalies – LSA, Maxwell Cute; MSC, Jason Mandeville
