WOONSOCKET — It was a phone call Mount St. Charles junior Jason Mandeville didn’t expect to receive, but it was a call that might change the trajectory of his hockey career.
The talented goalie was expected to play split-season Tier-II hockey for the Providence Hockey Club this fall, but that all changed in August when Cape Cod Whalers U16 coach Dave Franzosa reached out to Mandeville to see if he’d be interested in playing for one of the top Tier I programs in the country.
“When I got the call I was excited because I played against that team last year and they’re an amazing team and an amazing program,” Mandeville said. “I played against the [South Shore] Kings when we were all in Bantem hockey in the EHF and they were all such good players.”
“I’ve seen him play a number of times over the years and the caliber of hockey in the EHF is really good, so I’m not surprised at all by what I’ve seen,” Franzosa said. “His work ethic and his attitude are great and he just keeps getting better. He’s a great kid.”
Franzosa knew he had a strong squad coming into the season because the Whalers U15 team demolished the rest of the competition to win the Massachusetts District title last season. Because of the coronavirus pandemic they didn’t get the opportunity to test their mettle against the best teams in the country when USA Hockey canceled the national championship tournament in March.
The Whalers returned their top contributors from last season – including former La Salle All-State forward Austin Tasca – but there was just one problem. Because some prep schools weren’t allowing students to leave campus this fall during the pandemic, the Whalers were short a goalie – and that’s where Mandeville comes in.
Mandeville immediately said yes to the opportunity, but he knew he was going to play against teams full of kids who were headed to the United States Hockey League and Division I.
“The game’s a lot harder and a lot faster at this level than in the EHF,” Mandeville said. “The big thing is keeping an eye on the puck and knowing where everyone on the ice is because everything is so fast. I was concerned because at the first practice I was a little star struck with the kids I was playing with, but once I got adjusted to the speed of play I was fine.”
In a bit of symmetry, Mandeville’s first game just happened to be against all of his Mount classmates who make up the Saints U16 squad. Even though U16 coach Devin Rask was missing a couple of key players – including talented forward Simon Hughes – the opportunity was still a big one for Mandeville.
“It was a great opportunity to play all of the kids I go to school with,” Mandeville said. “It was the first day of school and the entire day all I could think about was playing Mount. I’ve gotten to know a lot of them and it was great to get on the ice and play them. I’m friendly with kids like Perry Gaudreau and Jacob Costa because they’re from Rhode Island.”
One day after not allowing a goal in a half of work against the Seacoast Spartans, Mandeville held his classmates to just three goals in an incredible 4-3 victory over the reigning Northeast Pack champions. Mandeville and the Whalers killed off a late penalty to secure the victory.
“That kind of game is what this sport is all about,” Franzosa said. “One of the things we stress on this team is all you can control is your effort and attitude. For goalies, it’s just shot by shot and if you do that, more good things will happen than bad. I know he had a history with the Mount kids and I knew he would handle the situation really well. That’s what it’s about at the U16 level.”
Mandeville struggled in his next start against the North Jersey Avalanche where he allowed three goals in 16 minutes of action, but he atoned for that performance last weekend when he held one of the best U16 teams in the country to just one goal in a 1-1 tie.
Mandeville’s performances against Seacoast, the Saints and the Avalanche may soon draw attention of scouts, which is great because Mandeville wants to play hockey as long as he can.
“I haven’t heard from anyone yet, but my goal is to go as far as I can in hockey as long as I’m having fun,” said Mandeville, who will make his next start Saturday afternoon at 1:50 against the Islanders USPHL U16 squad in Hudson, N.H.
Franzosa knows Mandeville isn’t a prototypical goalie, but he said the Mount junior succeeds because of athleticism and hard work.
“Athletically Jason is right there with the other top goalies and he’s just a little bit different than a conventional 6-foot-4 goalie,” said Franzosa, a former Boston College star. “He’s been very good for us and he’s doing it because of his compete level and his athleticism.”
Tasca, who is repeating his sophomore year Nobles & Greenough in Dedham, Mass. after two spectacular seasons at La Salle, entered Friday’s clash with the New Jersey Rockets fifth on the team with five goals and nine points. Tasca played a big part – along with Gaudreau and Brady Berard – in the South Shore Kings U14 state title team in 2018 and the Whalers’ U15 title team in November.
“Austin’s been awesome for us. He’s just a great kid who comes from a great family,” Franzosa said. “He keeps getting better year over year and he gets better and better against himself every day. He came from a great program at La Salle and now he has a chance to compete against the top prep schools at Nobles.”
