SMITHFIELD — With the Mount St. Charles hockey team clinging to a one-goal lead early in the third period of Saturday night's showdown for second place in Division I-A, Smithfield's best player, senior captain Chris DiSano, broke in on goal and encountered Mount's best player, senior goalie Jason Mandeville.
DiSano, who scored the game-winning goal in the third period Friday night against Burrillville, tried to lift his shot over the All-State goalie, but Mandeville made the point-blank save and didn't give up a juicy rebound.
“I remember that play really well,” Mandeville said. “I didn't know who the shooter was, but it doesn't matter if it's their best player or their worst player, I'm trying to do what I'm taught to do in those situations to stay and stop the puck. It was a big save and I just kept my positioning.”
Mandeville was perfect after giving up the game's opening goal to Nate Goffe in the opening period. For the second time this season, the Mounties came from behind to beat the talented Sentinels, as junior Nick Buchanan scored his first career goal to tie the game in the second period and freshman Logan Lefebvre won the game by putting away a rebound later in the period in his team's 2-1 Division I victory at Smithfield Municipal Rink Friday night.
“We are a really young team, so to finish the season the way we have is really good,” Mount St. Charles coach Matt Merten said. “We had a talk with the seniors after [a 5-0 loss to Fairfield Prep] about passing on the legacy of the program and leading the younger guys and I think they took that to heart. They've led by example the last few weeks and the younger guys are really starting to develop.”
“It's going to be a fun bus ride home, just like it was last week after we beat Warwick,” Mandeville said. “The big thing for us because we are so young is confidence. It's easy to get down when you lose a bunch of games in a row, but I feel like we're building something with the way we've played the last few weeks. We just need to continue to prepare and work hard going into the playoffs.”
Mount St. Charles (7-6-1 Division I) earned home-ice advantage in the quarterfinal round, which starts Friday night at Adelard Arena against No. 3 East Greenwich. The Avengers enter the playoffs after a up-and-down weekend. They were hammered 10-3 by Hendricken on Friday night, but they bounced back with a 3-0 victory over Cumberland Saturday night.
Smithfield (6-7-1 Division I) finds itself in the same half of the bracket as Division I-A champion Burrillville. The Sentinels head to Thayer Arena Friday night to open up a series with Bishop Hendricken, which allowed three power-play goals in the third period and dropped a 3-0 decision to La Salle in the annual Ed Walsh Memorial Cup clash.
Burrillville, which travels to Thayer this afternoon to finish up the regular season against Warwick, faces Moses Brown in the quarterfinals after the Quakers posted a 4-2 win over Barrington Saturday night at Lynch Arena. Warwick lost to Prout 4-2 Saturday night, but won the tiebreaker over the Crusaders due to goal differential in the two meetings [6-5] to earn the right to face the unbeaten Rams in the quarterfinals.
Saturday's contest started an hour late because La Salle-Hendricken ran long and the Sentinels were celebrating their senior night. The Mounties were clearly impacted by the late start because they were completely outplayed in the opening period and were lucky to be down just a goal going into the middle period.
Goffe netted the only goal when he scored from a tight angle on the right side of Mandeville's cage. Freshman Jacob Hopkins and junior defenseman Chase Rinker were integral in keeping the puck in the offensive zone to set Goffe up.
The visitors evened the game up 2:56 into the middle period when Buchanan latched on to the puck in his own zone and was allowed to skate all the way into the slot. The junior's initial shot went off the shoulder of senior goalie Jacob Selema, but the Mounties corralled the rebound and scored.
“When I first got the puck I was just looking to dumb it into the zone,” Buchanan said. “And then I just decided to skate it and take it shot. It felt really good to do that because it's the first goal I've scored.”
Mount grabbed the lead at 7:56 of the period when senior Jacob Goodwin skated into the zone on a two-on-one with Lefebvre. The senior moved the puck to the freshman, whose initial shot was saved, but he scored on the rebound for the game's final goal.
The Mounties killed off the game's lone power play in the final two minutes of the second period before Mandeville made a couple of big saves in the third period to secure their third straight victory to end the regular season.
“The way we played in those last two periods was like a playoff game in a playoff atmosphere,” Merten said. “Those are the things we're going to have to do in the playoffs to win games. This group has really grown as the season's gone along and they've gained valuable experience that should help us in the playoffs.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.