NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments on Thursday, citing "the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Novans reach Division III final
- Landmark hopes for the best, prepares for the worst of COVID-19
- Hien, Lions advance to title game
- BVP bounces back to shock Woonsocket in Open
- WHA's Moreau a lifesaver three times over since retiring as policeman
- No. 5 Burrillville trying to replicate effort in upset victory vs. La Salle
- La Salle too much for Burrillville in semis
- Mount senior class wants taste of title series
- Bourque, Belisle lift Mounties to state final
- Cumberland to adopt policy on 'traffic calming'
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Do you support or oppose using taxpayer funds to provide abortions?
Rhode Island currently bans the use of taxpayer money to fund abortion for Medicaid recipients and state employees. A group of legislators say they want to repeal this ban.
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.