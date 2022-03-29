For Nick Maresca, becoming the head professional at a golf course represented the Holy Grail on a personal level.
“That’s always been my career goal,” he said.
Saturday will mark the start of a new and exciting chapter – one where Maresca will be referred to as head golf pro of Glocester Country Club. It’s a major move that was ironed over the course of several days last week and ends Maresca’s time as the assistant pro at Kirkbrae Country Club where he’s credited with raising the club’s junior golf program to new heights.
“It’s a nine-hole layout that’s off Waterman Lake and has an active golf and social membership,” said Maresca when reached Tuesday. “It’s difficult timing because the golf season is about to start, but it’s the right move for me.”
Timeline-wise, Maresca was offered the position of head pro at Glocester last Wednesday before signing the contract over the weekend. His last day as a Kirkbrae employee is Friday.
Stepping into the shoes of the head pro position at a new location will also signal the end of Maresca’s time as the varsity golf coach at Lincoln High School. The Lions played their home matches at Kirkbrae. Athletic Director Greg O’Connor hopes to fill the vacancy soon but noted that Maresca will still be around to aid during the transition period.
“It would be too difficult to run back and forth,” said Maresca. “I really have to focus my energies on the place that’s my new fulltime employer. I do enjoy helping the [high school] kids improve their skills and help them enjoy the game more.”
Working at Kirkbrae as the assistant pro since 2007, Maresca caddied at the Lincoln-based private club during his college years. His time at Kirkbrae saw him operate under two head professionals, the most recent one arriving last year when Jason Howard replaced Mike Bradshaw.
Maresca plans to incorporate a number of the youth programs that helped make him popular with Kirkbrae members to the benefit of the clientele at his new stomping grounds. It was common to hear stories of Maresca seeing a Kirkbrae junior golfer working on his or her swing at the practice range before walking down to offer a tip or two.
“Same [junior golf] programs but still continue to be active teaching and developing skills at a young age,” said Maresca. “I’m going to miss the people at Kirkbrae a ton. It’s been my home and a place that’s going to hold a dear place in my heart.
“At the same time, I’m looking forward to making some new relationships.”
Besides devoting himself to improving the quality of golf life to the benefit of Kirkbrae members, Maresca represented the club in outside ventures. He participates in the annual 100-hole Golf Marathon where proceeds raised go directly to the John P. Burke Memorial Fund. Earlier this year, Maresca was elected president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the PGA New England section.
