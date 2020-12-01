When Bryant University men’s basketball associate head coach Phil Martelli Jr. found out Tuesday morning he was filling in for head coach Jared Grasso Tuesday afternoon against New Hampshire, Martelli – after telling his wife Meghan – reached out to two people for advice on how to handle the situation.
The first person is obvious – Martelli’s father, Phil, won 425 games and reached seven NCAA Tournaments in his time at St. Joseph’s. The other was someone who found himself in the same situation as Martelli – an associate head coach who was elevated to the head job because of a health issue..
“One [call] was to my closest friend in the world in the world, Mike Farrelly, won got his first win at Hofstra. I called and talked to him as a first-timer, and he’s only done this twice, to get his thoughts,” Martelli said.
“And then I called my dad and get his thoughts. I called one guy who has one win and another guy who has [425] wins. I figure if I can be somewhere in between I’ll be all right.”
The Bulldogs certainly didn’t make it easy on their stand-in coach because they let an eight-point second-half lead slip away and they trailed by three points with just 7 minutes, 20 seconds left following a Nick Johnson 3-pointer.
The Bulldogs answered and led by two points in the final two minutes when Chris Childs canned a 3-pointer and Peter Kiss followed with two free throws to put the Wildcats away, 93-85.
“We were able to get the game on our terms,” Martelli said. “One of the things Jared [who missed the game because of a back injury] and I talked about this morning was if we could get this game into the 90s because if we can get it into the 90s, that’s our game. They want to play it a little slower.
“We got something from everybody. Chris Childs was frustrated and couldn’t get his shots but he hits a big shot and puts us up five late. … Guys rebounded and got on the glass and that’s what it was going to take.”
Bryant (1-1) rebounded from a frustrating last-second loss to ACC powerhouse Syracuse with Tuesday’s victory. Sophomore point guard Michael Green III led the Bulldogs with 23 points, three rebounds and two assists, while center Hall Elisias was efficient in 18 foul-plagued minutes. Elisias scored 13 points on just seven shots to go along with 11 rebounds.
The Bulldogs were outassisted 15-5, but Martelli said that was a product of New Hampshire’s pressure man-to-man defense. Bryant spread the Wildcats out and attacked the paint. The visitors scored 42 points in the paint to UNH’s 30.
“I wasn’t concerned about [the assist total] because I knew it was going to have to be a little more isolation and a little more go to the basket and make a play,” Martelli said. “The one thing is – and we haven’t had it in my time here – we were able to get layups, so we got 21 layups to their 15. That was a big key for us and it was the first thing I put on the board before the game.”
New Hampshire (1-1) stayed in the game by hitting four more 3-pointers and going 16-of-20 from the foul line. Guard K.J. McClurg had a team-high 18 points, while Nick Guadarrama hit all five of his free throws as part of a 16-point, 15-rebound effort. Josh Hopkins added 14 points off the bench.
Neither team led by more than six points in an entertaining first half that was played at Bryant’s pace. Green and Elisias combined for 27 of the Bulldogs’ 46 points, while Guadarrama had 14 for UNH. Bryant led by six points late in the half, but a Jayden Martinez hoop and two McClurg free throws cut the lead to just two at halftime.
UNH tied the game to start the second half and the hosts tied it again at 54, but free straight points from Kiss gave Bryant a 61-54 lead with 14:14 remaining. As was the case throughout the high-speed game, the Bulldogs couldn’t put away UNH and the Wildcats responded by taking a 65-64 lead following a Marque Maultsby 3-pointer.
From that point, team led by more than three points until Bryant pulled away in the final three minutes to make the 150-minute drive back from Durham a happy one for Martelli and the squad.
“Number one, this win isn’t about me and I want to make that very clear,” Martelli said after the team gave him a Gatorade shower in the locker room. “I appreciate those guys dumping the Gatorade and doing all those fun things, but this win is about them and them winning this game. They won this game, I didn’t win it. The way they prepared won this game and they were they fought – especially in the second half.”
