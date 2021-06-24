MATCH MADE IN CHAMPIONSHIP HEAVEN: Burrillville/North Smithfield wins D-III softball title

PROVIDENCE – Turns out this softball co-op arrangement between two high schools from neighboring towns proved to a match made in championship heaven.
Players from Burrillville and North Smithfield came together this spring and proved to dominate the Division III landscape. On Thursday night at Rhode Island College, a squad made up of Broncos and Northmen capped off a perfect season against league foes with a 6-3 win over Mount Hope that clinched the D-III title.
“[Burrillville] didn’t have enough girls to play and neither did North Smithfield. Thankfully, the Interscholastic League allowed us to co-op,” said B/NS head coach Bill Lacey. “Now you’re talking about two rival schools. How are you going to mesh? The ultimate goal of being able to play softball took over.”
Mount Hope jumped out to a 2-0 lead but gave one run back in the bottom of the first. With one down, B/NS sophomore first baseman Sam Ledger doubled in third baseman Tessa LaBarre, who led off with a double.
The Broncos/Northmen seized control in the third. After an intentional walk was issued to Ledger, 2021 graduate Kaitlyn Gould blooped a single to the game at 2-2. Sophomore Julianna Colbert helped out her own cause with a two-run double with junior Kaitlynne McPherson driving in the inning’s fourth run with a single.
Colbert settled in after a tough first inning to strike out seven while allowing three runs on eight hits. Ledger finished 2-for-2 two runs while Colbert went 2-for-3.
Burrillville/North Smithfield finished 14-0 against league opponents.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.