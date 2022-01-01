McGAIR: 21 individuals who stood out in 2021

The last 12 months felt like it could have been several years blended into one.
On one hand, there was a sense of normalcy with plenty of sporting events to cover. There were several kickers, however. Walking into high school gyms that were spectator-free felt like you had set foot into another dimension. Covering college basketball games from the couch, then hopping on for the postgame Zoom session was another reminder of how much the job description for sports journalists has changed in the wake of the pandemic.
In confidence, we can say we remained steadfast in the mission of bringing you, the loyal reader, the stories that hopefully struck a chord and made you appreciate the folks whose stories we shared. Whether it’s in-person, over the phone, or engaging in conversation via a computer scene, you go where the story is.
Once again, 2021 provided this scribe with the opportunity to interact with folks in the Blackstone Valley and beyond. Let’s raise a glass to 21 individuals who in my eyes distinguished themselves:
1). MARTY CROWLEY
Not once but twice did Crowley step up to the plate when the bat signal was lit and a vacancy needed to be filled within Cumberland High’s athletic department. In July, he was tabbed the next girls’ cross-country head coach. In November, school officials made the correct call upon tabbing him as athletic director.
“I’m invested in the community,” said Crowley when discussing his AD role. “This isn’t a stop for me. This is my destination.”
Mr. Big Blue, indeed.
2). DINO CAMPOPIANO
It was a September afternoon when I showed up to Max Read Field, already knowing for weeks that Campopiano had been named Pawtucket’s first athletic director. That meant he would be the bosses of all bosses regarding athletics at Shea and Tolman high schools.
It was finally time to have an on-the-record talk about Campopiano’s new job description. The fact the interview took place on the football field wasn’t exactly out-of-character. After all, Campopiano has been synonymous with Raider football for two-plus decades.
Becoming an athletic director would come with a price, one that truly hit home on Thanksgiving Eve. A sense of finality hung in the air on what was a blustery evening for the Tolman-Shea holiday rivalry on the gridiron. It was hailed as Campopiano’s final game on the Shea sideline, a development that he had a hard time accepting as numerous former players came to offer appreciation in the forms of hugs and handshakes.
“For me, I wasn’t ready to give up coaching. That’s the hardest part, but life changes. Life goes on and you have to do what you have to do,” said Campopiano, doing his best to conceal the pain brought about by circumstances that were out of his control.
Here’s hoping the course is reversed and Coach Camp is back where he rightfully belongs when next September rolls around.
3). WAYNE POITRAS
He was already a winner long before coaching the Woonsocket High girls’ volleyball team in the Division IV championship game that took place on the final Saturday in April. A few years back, Poitras succeeded in staving off kidney failure after receiving a donation from his wife.
“She saved my life so I could coach these kids,” said Poitras.
The Villa Novans found themselves down two-games-to-none to PCD. Fighting back when all appears to be lost, those same Woonsocket kids followed their coach’s lead and then some. What ensued at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center was a five-set thriller with the Novans going from having their backs firmly up against the wall to emerging as D-IV champs.
Like coach, like players.
4, 5 & 6). BESTY, JACKSON & MADI ZANCAN
For our Mother’s Day feature, we shined the spotlight on the household where a mother could lay claim to a son and daughter who finished with 1,000-plus points in their respective high school basketball careers. The true kicker is that Betsy also achieved the same “grand” milestone during her time at Smithfield High.
“You feel a lot of pride,” said Betsy, aka the Basketball Mom while sitting in the family living room along with Jackson and Madison, both Cumberland High grads.
There’s reason to feel a sense of pride – three times over to be exact.
7 & 8). LAJHON JONES SR. & LAJHON JONES JR.
A onetime NFL hopeful who went on to become a high school football coach, LaJhon Sr. hung up his whistle just as his son was preparing to enter high school. The last thing the dad wanted was to miss out on watching LaJhon Jr. compete in football and lacrosse.
“I didn’t want to miss anything,” said LaJhon Sr.
For the father and son who live in North Smithfield, the true kicker of this particular Father’s Day story lies in LaJhon Sr. expressing thanks that lacrosse became his son’s preferred sport. Today, LaJhon Jr. is a member of Bryant University’s lacrosse program.
“It was good for me because I couldn’t be a know-it-all dad. I was just a father. That’s something I don’t even think would have been possible had he played football,” said LaJhon Sr. “I would be analyzing every step, every angle, every hand placement. I got to be a dad and not a coach/father.”
A father who could enjoy his son’s rise in the lacrosse ranks.
9 & 10). KYLIE & ADRIANA EATON
They’re sisters who see each other every day, play out of the same golf course (Kirkbrae Country Club), and ended up crossing paths not once but twice on the RIGA circuit this past summer. In the quarterfinals of the Women’s Amateur, older sister Kylie got the better of Adriana to advance out of the quarterfinals. A few weeks later, Adriana pushed Kylie in the 18-hole semifinals of the Girls’ Division of the Junior Amateur.
One of golf’s most common etiquette rules is to acknowledge your opponent while standing on the green of the final hole. The post-round handshake was quick both times the Eaton sisters squared off for the right to advance, yet don’t read too much into that as they opted to go full-embrace mode. You too would probably hug your opponent if she shared the same last name.
“Before the [Women’s Amateur], we were like, ‘What are the chances we play each other?’ All the hours leading up [to squaring off at Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club], we just looked at each other and laughed,” said Kylie Eaton. “Getting up and getting ready was fun.”
Here’s hoping a few more sister-sister moments unfold on the RIGA scene.
11 & 12). RYAN & KAITLYN KLOSTERMAN
In October, the Bryant baseball program put out a melt-your-heart three-minute video on Twitter that featured the players rallying to show support for the head coach’s wife who earlier this summer had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Kaitlyn Klosterman thought lured to the Conaty Indoor Athletic Center to drop off her son Cohen so he could watch practice. Instead, Kaitlyn received a pleasant surprise when the Bulldog players removed their hats to reveal shaved heads or hair dyed pink. It was a loud and clear message that Kaitlyn’s fight was their fight.
“She doesn’t like being the center of attention. She hates things being about her. She’s as selfless and as thoughtful as any person I’ve ever met,” said Coach Ryan Klosterman. “For our players telling her why they did what they did and why it was important to them, knowing how big of a part that she is to our program … it was overwhelming. She was really thankful for it.”
That same gratitude was expressed by me when Coach Klosterman put me in touch with his wife – something I was appreciative of considering the sensitivity of the subject matter.
“It was another reminder that when we landed here two years ago, we landed in the perfect place,” said Kaitlyn.
13). LUCY NORIS
One Saturday in November, Noris pulled off a daily double of demanding proportions. In the morning, she competed in the New England Cross-Country Championships that took place in Thetford, Vt. By nighttime, she was at Cranston Stadium and helping Blackstone Valley Prep achieve school history after the Pride posted a 1-0 victory in the Division IV girls’ soccer finals.
“Being in both of those places, it’s just amazing,” said BVP athletic director Ed Laskowski.
“I thought it would be a cool opportunity … wanting to do both and see how it goes,” said Noris.
A can-do spirit that’s rooted in drive and determination.
14). DEVAN KIPYEGO
Cross-country glory had been achieved at November’s state meet when Kipyego made like the fast runner he is and disappeared from plain sight after passing through the chute.
There were television interviews to be conducted, yet no one had a clue as to the whereabouts of the St. Raphael Academy junior. Considering the Wall Street-esque atmosphere that had gripped Ponaganset High – people here, people there, people everywhere – the mission resembled finding a needle in a haystack.
Eventually, someone found Kipyego – this scribe to be exact. Amidst all the hustle and bustle, he managed to carry on a FaceTime conversation with older brother Darius – a running standout in his own right who’s gearing up for his freshman indoor season at Iowa State. While the chat had to be cut short, the impact of what was said clearly resonated with Devan as he prepared to field questions from reporters holding cameras.
“He was so pumped for me,” said Devan Kipyego. “It was a great experience to share with my brother.”
A newly anointed cross-country state champ who couldn’t wait to share the good news with his big brother.
15). ISAIAH MIRANDA
On a summer night in August, we ventured over to Jenks Middle School to lay eyes on the next big phenom on the Pawtucket basketball scene. Given that Miranda towers over everyone at 7-foot-1, we’re not exactly going out on a limb when we say that Miranda stands head and shoulders above the rest of the competition.
On this evening, Miranda was just one of the guys. For perhaps a refreshing change of pace, he wasn’t some ballyhooed recruit with college coaches drooling over his potential. The goal was to blend in with the rest of his surroundings with kids who knew Miranda long before he landed on the radar of programs on opposite ends of the country and in-between.
“It’s great to come back and humble myself with the kids I grew up with,” said Miranda.
A talented teenager who hasn’t lost sight of where he got his start.
16). ANDRE-DEPINA GRAY
Attending a St. Raphael football practice a few days before the “Fall II” Division II Super Bowl last May, we chatted with the star quarterback about his selfless act of kindness related to his decision to change his name.
“He’s been in my life a long time,” explained Andre about the tribute he made to his stepfather Mike DePina. “He stepped up as a father figure when my biological father couldn’t. I couldn’t be more thankful. That’s why I thought it was time to take on his last name.”
A move rooted in appreciation.
17). MAX JACKSON
Following around the Cumberland native and Pawtucket Country Club product during the week-long RIGA Junior Amateur ranks up there as one of the top stories I was fortunate enough to cover. Jackson kept on winning and advancing, hence I had a reason to keep showing up early each morning at Rhode Island Country Club.
Jackson didn’t stop until he swung his eight-iron from 155 yards out on No. 18 on the final day of the Junior Am. The ball wound up rolling to within two inches of the hole. The title was officially his.
“To walk up [the 18th fairway] and see where it was, it was a blessing,” said Jackson.
What made Jackson’s victory even sweeter was that he beat three First Team All-State players from last spring. He also played 71 out of a possible 72 holes during the four days that match-play was contested.
“I’ve been looking at [the Junior Amateur] ever since the first time I played it. I’ve had some bad results in the past, but to finally get the job done, it feels good,” said Jackson.
Did we mention that Jackson was only 15 when he tamed the Junior Amateur field this past August?
18). NICK ZAMMARELLI
No regrets. That was the take expressed by the Lincoln High alum when reached a few weeks after announcing his retirement from professional baseball in July. Injuries along with COVID-19 derailing the entire 2020 minor league season had taken its toll on the 27-year-old Zammarelli, who was playing independent ball in Illinois when he decided to hang up his cleats.
He may not have ever reached Triple-A, yet Zammarelli enjoyed the kind of baseball ride that very few ever get to experience.
“I had the confidence to make it to the big leagues, but all the good things I did and as far as I made it, people would kill to be in the position I was fortunate enough to be in,” he said when reached a few weeks after retiring.
Boldly going where very few have ended up going is something that should serve as a badge of honor for Zammarelli no matter where life takes him.
19). MOMODOU MBYE
The call – one the former Shea High football standout had longed to receive – came while Mbye was working in the warehouse at Jordan’s Furniture. Goodbye working in the corporate distribution center, hello life as a pro indoor football player with the Green Bay Blizzard.
“I was very excited to finally be able to put the pads back on and take the next step in showcasing my skills,” said Mbye when reached in early June.
How did Mbye land in Green Bay? When opportunity knocks, it’s best to not ask questions. It’s about packing a bag and getting on the next available plane ride.
“I’m thankful that someone gave me the opportunity to put myself out there once again and have a chance to get to that next level without a pro day,” said Mbye.
Sometimes all you need is one break for your life to change for the better.
20). TARIK ROBINSON-O’HAGAN
If you happened to attend the Nov. 7 Division I high school football playoff game between Woonsocket and Burrillville, you received a preview of coming attractions regarding the college where Robinson-O’Hagan planned to take his All-American throwing talents. The towel he was wearing proved to be a dead giveaway and at the same time prompted a lot of curiosity.
“The way I cut the towel, I wanted people to realize my choice. You get the first sneak peek,” said Robinson-O’Hagan. “A lot of people asked about the towel. If they didn’t know what it was, I just didn’t tell them. You would have to wait.”
Time struck midnight on the waiting game when Robinson-O’Hagan was dressed head to toe in Ole Miss gear on the day he signed his National Letter of Intent. Rocking a No. 10 Ole Miss football T-shirt with Eli Manning’s name emblazoned on the back, Robinson-O’Hagan connected the dots between his choice of towel and the school he deemed the best fit for him.
“My football teammates, they were souped up when they saw the towel,” he said. “Even the Burrillville kids were excited.”
A towel that proved worth its weight in SEC gold.
21). AMAYA DOWDY
It was fitting that Dowdy snatched the final rebound before the horn sounded in last March’s Division I girls basketball final between two undefeated teams in St. Raphael and Barrington. A decorated four-year player for the Saints, Dowdy capped off her time in purple and gold with a championship that came one year after SRA missed out on the opportunity to compete in the playoffs.
“This means a lot,” said Dowdy, presently a freshman on the UMass Lowell roster. “The seniors, we’re relieved to win at least one state championship in our careers.”
The perfect of perfect endings for a near-perfect player.
***
Space dictates we wrap things up on a look back at some of the people I crossed paths with and the memories I take with me from 2021 into the new year.
All the best in 2022!
