McGAIR: A job well done by longtime Mount St. Charles tennis coach Richard Lawrence

• We should have read the tea leaves a little closely regarding Richard Lawrence nearing the end of his five-decade relationship with all things having to do with tennis at Mount St. Charles.
Several family members of the Lawrence clan gathered at Slater Park on Saturday, June 19 to watch Mount take on Cumberland in the boys’ Division II finals. The entire scene resembled the one last goodbye to a longstanding era, even if the ink had yet to dry on the retirement papers.
“My wife (Carolyn) was there, but I didn’t know three of my children would be there,” said Lawrence.
“The day after that match, I sent a note out to all the players. It was time for me to leave after 52 years of coaching.”
So it ends for Lawrence, the official founding father of MSC tennis. No longer will you see him pacing around the courts in his trademark floppy hat during the fall and spring months. The stepping-down news also includes the relinquishing of the senior athletic director post he has held over the past three school years after serving as the longtime keeper of Mount’s AD flame.
“Coaching is really hard work,” said Lawrence when reached last weekend. “I think it’s time for me to make some space in my life.”
Under Lawrence, the Mount boys’ tennis program started out as a club outfit in 1971. In 1990, he switched over to another fall-offered sport – girls’ tennis – after coaching varsity boys’ soccer at MSC for two decades. He stepped away for a few years from the boys tennis post after his youngest son Jacob was born. Jacob is currently a student who happens to be on the tennis team at Assumption College.
“I initially came back as a practice coach before officially coming back [as the boys tennis mentor] in 2015,” said Lawrence.
Jacob was one of six siblings to play tennis at Mount and achieve All-State distinction under the direction of their father. To Lawrence, the memories of coaching Chris, Meryl, Kirsten, Jessica, and Alexandra prior to Jacob will be hard to top.
“They suffered through their dad,” said Lawrence with a slight laugh. “It’s quite an accomplishment for all six of them.”
Plenty of on-court success was achieved under Lawrence’s watch, most notably the back-to-back Metropolitan Division (State) championships that Mount boys tennis won in 1990 and 1991. Not to be outdone, the MSC girls program won five Division I titles and three championships in Division II.
As years started piling up, Lawrence thought of ways where Mount tennis could make an impact on the local community. Before long, “Pass the Plate” – an initiative where the boys and girls tennis teams would ask opponents to please bring canned goods and non-perishable items to the matches held at Mount – became part of the culture. What was collected would then be donated to a local food pantry.
“It was very successful,” said Lawrence, who naturally hopes “Pass the Plate” continues. “The girls’ season was particularly great because it was right before Thanksgiving.
“There was an evolution, but you like to think that’s true of all people,” Lawrence went on. “When I was a younger coach, it was about practicing, working hard and winning championships. That changed. I never lost that piece, but getting the athletes to recognize they were in a position to do something for themselves and the community, I would like to think it happened more often than not.”
For 48 summers, Lawrence ran a tennis camp out of Ponaganset High School. This marks the first summer he has not held a job since he was 14.
“I live on 13 acres,” said Lawrence when asked about how he plans to spend his free time.
The good news is that Lawrence isn’t ready to completely break ties from Mount. He plans to still teach – two AP English classes for seniors – and remain a key voice in the school’s leadership initiative that draws upon the captains of each sport offered at Mount.
As far as tennis at Mount St. Charles, the time has come for Lawrence to finally put down the racquet.
***
• Football head coaches are usually optimistic folk during this time of year. That’s largely because the stress of winning games has yet to sink in. With the dawn of training camp right around the corner, we asked URI gridiron boss Jim Fleming to extol the virtues of three members of this year’s team – three members who were prominent names around these parts prior to shipping off to Kingston.
Fleming on Cumberland’s A.J. Bibeault, who’s listed as a redshirt senior defensive lineman: “A.J. is the poster child of a Rhode Island football player. He came in a half-scholarship dude who was a good prospect. He’s someone who’s gone through injuries and battled, but he’s gotten his body to a position that I don’t even think he imagined in order to play the position. He’s a captain for us and has done an incredible job. I’m really pleased with the way he’s come along.”
Fleming on Pawtucket’s Jaylen Smith, who’s listed as a freshman running back: “He’s someone who I can’t wait to see. I knew the kid was fast when he showed up to school last fall, but I didn’t know how big he was. He’s a guy who we haven’t even exposed to anyone [in the Colonial Athletic Association]. I think he’s a legitimate threat.”
• Fleming on Woonsocket’s Emmanuel Gomes, who’s listed as a redshirt freshman defensive back: “He’s worked very hard and is an athletic kid. I think he has a future, but like A.J., Gomes has come up the hard way. Nothing was gifted to them. They had to go out and earn it in terms of a full scholarship. It’s a tribute to those who set their sights on goals and go get them. I think that’s the kind of character that you’re always looking for.”
***
• Cumberland High graduate Sydney Provencal, a senior outfielder at Roger Williams University, was named a 2021 First Team recipient of the All-Commonwealth Coast Conference Softball Team. Serving as the leadoff catalyst, Provencal slashed .372/.438/.532 while scoring an RWU-best 25 runs. She led the CCC in doubles (11) and posted 10 games of two or more hits.
***
• Former Lincoln High three-sport standout Randall Hien enjoyed his summertime baseball experience with the Mansfield Destroyers that was highlighted by plenty of traffic on the basepaths. At the conclusion of the regular season for the New York Collegiate Baseball League, Hien ranked first in the league in runs (38) and second in stolen bases (31). Batting out of the leadoff spot for Mansfield, Hien batted a respectable .280 and even posted a win based off one of the two appearances he made on the mound.
***
• “Those 19s, I’ll miss those guys a lot,” said Upper Deck Post 14 head coach Matt Allard following Wednesday’s season-ending loss to South Kingstown, one that ended Upper Deck’s bid to retain the status as R.I.’s top American Legion outfit.
Specifically, Allard was referring to shortstop Shane Calabro and utility player Kyle DeLuca, two players who represented Upper Deck for seemingly forever. Between the two of them, we’re talking a combined nine seasons in a Post 14 uniform.
“They didn’t play AAU. They stuck with the Legion program,” said Allard. “It’s going to be weird looking out there next summer and not see Calabro and DeLuca out there. Both of those guys gave it their all.”
***
• Fingers crossed that all this “masking back up” talk doesn’t seep into the conversation concerning RIIL fall sports.
***
• Every time I catch wind that it’s raining in Worcester and it’s effecting the status of the WooSox, my mind immediately shifts to thoughts of tears streaming down from heaven courtesy of Ben Mondor, the late beloved owner of the PawSox.
***
• This column would have been longer, but in response to Texas and Oklahoma bolting the Big 12 in favor of the SEC, that flushing sound you hear pertains to the notion of college athletics resembling something pure and innocent.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
