McGAIR: A look back at those who stood out to this scribe in 2022

Full disclaimer: This is my personal ode to the past 12 months. The timing couldn’t be more spot-on as we bid adieu to 2022. (Hey, that somewhat rhymes!)
Summing up an entire calendar year in one story is a daunting task, though it gets easier when narrowing it down to the individuals you had the good fortune of touching base with along the way – folks whose impression stays with you long after the story appears on the printed page or website.
You go where the story is, and 2022 provided this scribe with the chance to once again interact with folks in the Blackstone Valley and beyond. Let’s raise a glass to those who succeeded in distinguishing themselves, plus recall a few additional moments that stood out.
KEVIN & LYNN KOLEK
The road-tripping Big East parents of Marquette guard Tyler Kolek have and continue to go the extra mile to see their son hit the hardwood, a topic covered back in January while the three of us sat at a table inside Cumberland House of Pizza (CHOPs).
Kevin and Lynn talked about the 16-hour drive they took from their Cumberland home to Milwaukee. They also reflected on the basketball-themed trips they took to Nashville and Charleston, S.C.
“We’re crazy about Tyler. We’re crazy about basketball. You put those two together and it’s a no-brainer,” said Lynn Kolek.
The best part of that particular interview? It was watching Tyler’s interview with a local TV station on one of the televisions inside CHOPs with the Kolek parents.
ENRIQUE SOSA & STEVE DEMEO
The news was shared around Christmas 2021. Once the final buzzer of the season’s final game sounded, DeMeo would officially call it a career as the boys’ basketball head coach at Shea High.
How DeMeo was able to ride into the sunset with that winning feeling was largely made possible by Sosa. The senior guard came through with a pair of free throws with exactly one second remaining in the Division II finals against Burrillville. It was a cold-blooded, ice-water-in-your-veins sequence that lifted the Raiders from down one to a 39-38 victory that came on the final Sunday in February.
“Locked in … zoning out the audience and everything else that was going on. All I cared about was putting the ball at the bottom of the net. Same mindset for both shots,” said Sosa after the Raiders captured the title.
As the interview with Sosa wrapped up, the youngster talked about what DeMeo meant to him over the past four seasons.
“That’s my heart right there,” said Sosa, words that perfectly summed up an impact that a coach can have on a group.
KASHIF & NAESHAUN MONTGOMERY
This interview was conducted over Zoom in late April with the father (Kashif) down in Florida and his son (Naeshaun) living in Pawtucket.
On the football field and the basketball court, Kashif was an electrifying talent at Central Falls High – he graduated in 2006. The opportunity to play at the next level never materialized with many schools taking a pass after checking Kashif’s grades.
Vowing to not let the same pitfalls that doomed his chances to play in college ruin Naeshaun’s chances at a brighter future, Kashif helped place his son on a path of commitment that to date has already produced substantial fruit. On the recruiting front, Naeshaun holds scholarship offers from the following college football programs: USC, Maryland, Penn State, Miami, and Pittsburgh.
“Everything that I went through, it was a lesson for me to teach him,” said Kashif, his words coming with Naeshaun sitting in on the same virtual meeting. “If this is what you want to do, you can really go somewhere with this.”
Currently down in Florida with his father after spending his freshman year at Bishop Hendricken, Naeshaun appears to be trending in an upward direction. For his father, there has to be a strong sense of satisfaction, knowing that his son is on the right track.
KERRIE & ETHAN CARPENTER
Our Mother’s Day feature examined the relationship between the Cumberland High cross-country/track coach (Kerrie) and her son (Ethan).
“There haven’t been too many points in my life when I haven’t had my mom coach me,” said Ethan Carpenter, a Cumberland senior who’s currently continuing his academic/athletic careers at URI.
We used the phrase “life-changing odyssey” to describe the numerous injuries that felled Ethan during his high school running career. As a mother and a coach, it frustrated Kerrie to see her son struggle with pain, yet never once did they talk about throwing in the towel. As long as they had each other, there were no obstacles too big to overcome.
“He had such a presence. As a mother, I loved that,” said Kerrie. “Beyond his running, the injuries, and all that, he’s a great kid and I love him so much.”
STEVE NAPOLILLO
What’s the first thing you did on your first day on the job? For Napolillo, his inaugural day (July 1) as Providence College’s athletic director started out by dropping off his son Drew for the final day of the week-long Ed Cooley Basketball Camp.
From there, we walked around the PC campus. Several times, Napolillo conveyed his mission statement as the gong officially sounded on his new responsibility as the primary overseer of Friar athletics.
“I don’t care if you’re an administrator, a coach, or a student-athlete. It’s purpose with passion,” said Napolillo. “Know what your purpose is for that day and do it with passion. If you know your goals and know what you want to accomplish, it gives you that purpose every day.”
Talk about not wasting any time in relation to setting a tone of what it means to be part of the Friar athletic family.
THE UPPER DECK POST 14 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TEAM
It’s no secret that summers for this scribe have been different ever since the PawSox packed their bags and crossed state lines. The covering-baseball fix that used to be part and parcel of our between-school-seasons deal became a void that needed to be filled. Thankfully, the boys from Lincoln and Cumberland helped turn back the hands of time by once again making baseball a centralized part of my July/August routine.
In short, the Post 14 players and coaches answered the long-sought-after call of covering meaningful baseball during the summer months. When Upper Deck captured the state title and advanced to the Northeast Regionals – which would be held in (gulp!) Worcester – it was a no-brainer as far as covering each game.
For four days out of a sultry five-day stretch in early August, we trekked to Fitton Field to chronicle the local squad, hoping they could parlay additional success into a World Series berth. Alas, the buck stopped in tough-to-swallow fashion against Shrewsburry, Mass. The emotion was real as Upper Deck stood on the first-base line, waiting to accept the runner-up trophy.
Upper Deck manager Matt Allard said it was a privilege to coach his son Connor. The rest of the Upper Deck players might not be related in a flesh-and-blood sense, yet that didn’t stop the skipper from making a declaration that in many ways sums up the strength of the bond that was in place.
“I have 13 sons,” said Allard. “We’re a family and we’ll continue to be that moving forward.”
The list of Upper Deck players who were part of the delegation to the city where the PawSox relocated to: Jack LaRose, Connor Allard, Nick Toro, JJ Sanzi, Matt Sanzi, Michael Clapprood , Charlie Tarara, Luke Plumer, Anthony Martin, Andrew Mastin, Michael Bradshaw, George Sukotos, and Nathan Kelly.
TYLA FORBES
In August, we reported on the St. Raphael senior and how she was in the hospital due to internal bleeding. At that point, competing in the upcoming cross-country season was the furthest thing on everyone’s mind.
Eventually, Forbes returned to running. She finished 107th at the RIIL state cross-country meet, held in early November. It was a place that came with a tremendous deal of satisfaction as Forbes was the fifth and final SRA harrier to cross the finish line. That was a key distinction as the Saints finished sixth in the team standings and qualified for the New England Championships for the first time since 1995.
“It’s a great story authored by a great person,” said St. Raphael coach Chris Magill.
The headline that accompanied the Nov. 29 story said it all: Comeback Kid.
“I felt so accomplished,” Forbes told me. “There was a moment between myself and Coach Magill where I felt I made him proud. We made it to New Englands, and I was a helping factor. After everything I had been through, getting to that point was very satisfying.”
MITCHELL MURTHA
The scene at Lincoln High’s Ferguson Field on Sept. 9 resembled a purple haze – albeit for a very good reason. A starting tackle on the offensive line who also lines up in the trenches when the Lions are on defense, Murtha was so overcome by the strong showing of support that he missed his assignment on a point-after try.
“I was crying, to be honest with you,” said Murtha, who was 18 months removed from getting diagnosed with Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and informed by doctors that he would never be able to play football ever again.
Vowing to change the narrative, Murtha worked tirelessly to get the blood disorder under control. The opportunity to strap on a helmet and don shoulder pads meant the world, hence he was prepared to move heaven and earth to make it happen.
“That’s why Friday nights are a big deal for me. It’s all you can think about when you get back something that you love,” said the Lincoln junior who refused to be defined by potential career-ending complications.
There are few additional moments that left an impression upon this scribe:
• Being in the building the nights when Providence College clinched the program’s first Big East regular-season title and Bryant officially punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament won’t be forgotten any time soon.
• Line of the year belongs to St. Raphael senior Ethan McCann-Carter, who repeatedly yelled “Disney Moment!” after catching the game-winning touchdown pass with not much time to spare in the Division II Super Bowl against Portsmouth.
***
Space dictates we wrap up my personal reflections on some of the people I crossed paths with and the memories I take with me from 2022 into the new year.
All the best in 2023!
