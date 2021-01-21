McGAIR: All's well that ends well for NS's Jack Wilbur as he prepares to join rowing program at Syracuse

A little of this, a little of that …
• Jack Wilbur always had his sights set on rowing at Syracuse University.
Alas, the Orange informed the North Smithfield native that he needed to lower his times. Mind you, Wilbur had only scratched the surface of his potential on the water. That’s when George Washington University swooped in and built a relationship that culminated in Wilbur signing a National Letter of Intent last spring prior to graduating from La Salle Academy.
On July 31, George Washington took the ax to seven sports programs. Men’s rowing was one of the sports that would cease to exist after the 2020-21 academic year due largely to financial concerns brought on by the pandemic.
“It was definitely more difficult for the other kids than for me. Some of them had been part of the program for a few years,” said Wilbur. “I was on my way, but I had to go back to square one.”
Fortunately for Wilbur, his status as a student-athlete at a school that competes at the Division I level remains intact. The same Syracuse program that initially told him “thanks, but no thanks” had a change of heart – mainly because Wilbur maximized every ounce of his time at the Narragansett Boat Club once the news from GW came down.
In a week’s time, Wilbur will head to Syracuse as a first-semester freshman and begin training with his fellow Orange rowers. Sitting on a bench outside the boat club that’s located on Providence’s east side on Thursday morning, Wilbur admitted that everything works out for a reason and that perhaps it was a blessing in disguise that his rowing career never got out of the water at George Washington.
“Syracuse is where I wanted to go originally,” said Wilbur, wearing a grey t-shirt with “Syracuse Rowing” emblazoned across the chest.
Wilbur competing in college rowing represents a stark 180-degree turn from the sport where many believed he would make headlines post-high school.
In 2017, Wilbur earned First Team All-State honors in cross-country. Near the end of his sophomore year, he broke his left foot. The injury never healed correctly as Wilbur continued to press forward.
During his junior year, the pain in his foot grabbed hold of his entire leg.
“That was a wakeup call,” said Wilbur.
Through rest and rehab, the hope was that Wilbur could compete. Alas, his senior year at La Salle was filled with starts and stops.
“My body was telling me that I just couldn’t do it anymore,” said Wilbur, who has yet to undergo surgery.
Per the suggestion of his parents, John and Diane, Wilbur was encouraged to think about a sport that wouldn’t put the kind of stress on his body that running did.
“I loved running. I didn’t want to give it up,” said Wilbur about his initial reaction to the idea of rowing.
Eventually, Wilbur changed his tune. In the fall of 2019, Wilbur joined a friend for a pre-school workout at Lincoln’s MacColl YMCA. The friend hopped on the rowing machine and posted a time of 7:20. The standardized test for a 2K is seven minutes.
Wilbur followed his friend and came away encouraged.
“I liked it,” he said.
A connection was made with John Ryan, former director of rowing at the Narragansett Boat Club. Wilbur had a place to train and sharpen his rowing acumen.
“I didn’t know how to do anything. I didn’t learn how to row in the water until this past summer,” said Wilbur, whose older sister Sheridan competed in cross country and track at Duke University.
Significant interest was taken upon Wilbur reaching out to the Syracuse rowing staff to inform them that he had improved his time – 6:25 in the 2K. Based off the strides he made before the Narragansett Boat Club closed up shop for the winter, Wilbur’s comfort level heading to Syracuse is infinitely higher than the original game-plan that involved attending school in the Nation’s Capital.
I’m looking forward to meeting the team,” said Wilbur, who took two classes at Rhode Island College this past fall and plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in finance at Syracuse.
“I’m so thankful. My friends and family supported me throughout all my injuries. I was excited about GW, but Syracuse is where I wanted to go. I decided to put in the hard work and it paid off in the end,” he added. “I get to do a sport pain-free. I’m happy about that.”
***
• Cole Hooper finally has a college track & field meet under his belt. A 2019 graduate of Cumberland High, Hooper placed third in the men’s weight throw – his toss traveled 59 feet, 8½ inches – at last Saturday’s Badger Icebreaker. The University of Wisconsin lists Hooper as a redshirt freshman.
***
• They may not have been afforded the opportunity to compete this past fall, yet they still managed to excel in the classroom at Rhode Island College.
Named to the 2020 Little East Conference Fall All-Academic team were North Smithfield’s Haley Raskob, a senior member of the Anchorwomen’s tennis team, and Cumberland’s Alison Raposo, a sophomore member of RIC’s women’s cross country team. Student-athletes earn all-academic recognition with a minimum cumulative GPA of a 3.3.
***
• Marathon Sports, the running specialty store that powers the all-encompassing track website Ocean State Running, is launching something called the Big Chill Challenge. Beginning Feb. 1, you’re encouraged to head outside for a walk or run, but make sure to record your mileage. You could win “cool” prizes based off your total at month’s end.
The entry fee of $9 will go towards making sure the content on OSR remains free, and we all know how everyone likes freebies. For more info, visit oceanstaterunning.com.
***
• Salutations to Steve Cardoso who is retiring after a sterling 13-year run as the baseball head coach at North Cumberland Middle School. His tenure in the dugout was highlighted by two state championships and an overall record of 149-20. Many current and past Cumberland High players owe a debt of gratitude to Cardoso.
***
• A departure from past R.I. high school indoor track & field seasons involves no team scores for the regular-season dual meets that begin Friday night. Team scores will be kept for the class and state meets.
***
• PawSox officials have been going around McCoy Stadium and tagging items that will be part of a museum-type display at Polar Park.
***
• The news of John LaRose’s recent passing has me thinking about how many ballplayers suited up for the both the Double-A and Triple-A versions of the PawSox. It has to be a select group with two names immediately springing to mind – LaRose and Buddy Hunter. There has to be more names, however.
***
• PC Friar big man Nate Watson should touch the ball no fewer than six possessions over a 10-possession stretch.
***
• Wonder if Bill Belichick sent a “good luck” note to Tom Brady, who is gearing up to appear in his 14th conference championship game – his first sans Belichick.
***
• Two books I could not put down: “The Dynasty” by Jeff Benedict – a deep dive into what made the Patriots tick during their 20-year run as an NFL power – and “The Big Three: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and the Rebirth of the Boston Celtics” by Michael Holley.
***
• This column would have been longer, but those high school basketball previews aren’t going to write themselves. Memo to area coaches: get ready to hear from this scribe.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
