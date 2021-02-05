McGAIR: Area high school football coaches split on Chiefs-Buccaneers Super Bowl

A little of this, a little of that …
• What better time to remind everyone that our local high school football head coaches are doing well and anxiously awaiting word about the status concerning the Fall 2 season than the week leading up to the Super Bowl?
The big game is just two days away. Will Tom Brady prevail in his quest to win a seventh NFL championship with his new team? Or will Patrick Mahomes lead his squad to a second straight title?
Earlier this week, the local coaching establishment was asked to give their views, along with a prediction of the final score, and how they believe Sunday’s course of action will unfold. Let’s jump into the responses that were arranged in alphabetical order, per school.
Gennaro Ferraro, Burrillville
Pick: Tampa Bay
Score: 28-24
Why the Buccaneers will win: You can’t bet against TB12 in a one-game, 60-minute affair.
Jeff Lapierre, Central Falls
Pick: Tampa Bay
Score: 31-28
Why the Buccaneers will win: The stage is set for Brady to complete the story – the greatest sports story. The Chiefs have some key injuries on the offensive line that could certainly open up some possibilities for Tampa Bay’s defensive line. Players like Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul could have some success in pressuring Mahomes. We all know that the Chiefs can score quickly and in bunches, but if Tampa Bay’s secondary plays like they did against Green Bay, and Brady can produce methodical drives that keeps KC’s offense on the sidelines, the Bucs can certainly win.
Josh Lima, Cumberland
Pick: Tampa Bay
Score: 27-24
Why the Buccaneers will win: With Brady there and the offensive weapons he has along with [Tampa Bay’s] strong defense, you’ve got to go with them.
Henry Cabral, Davies Tech
Pick: Tampa Bay
Score: 27-23
Why the Buccaneers will win: Brady is the best quarterback we’ve ever seen. I think he’ll find a way to win.
Sean Cavanaugh, Lincoln
Pick: Tampa Bay
Score: 38-31
Why the Buccaneers will win: KC is so explosive on offense, but I’m always going to root for Brady. He’s going to be well-prepared.
Wes Pennington, North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles Co-op
Pick: Tampa Bay
Score: 34-31.
Why the Buccaneers will win: Usually, I stick with the AFC, but I’ve got to root for my man Tom Brady. Even though he left us, he’s still a Patriot at heart. Aside from that, I think Tampa Bay is playing the best football right now. They had to win three road games [in the NFC playoffs] to get to the Super Bowl. Kansas City has been on this plateau. They’re going to do what they do, but Tampa Bay’s confidence level is going to be enough to get them over the top.
Mike Sassi, St. Raphael
Pick: Kansas City
Score: 31-28
Why the Chiefs will win: Brady is the G.O.A.T., but Mahomes is the best player in football right now.
Dino Campopiano, Shea
Pick: Kansas City
Score: 35-28
Why the Chiefs will win: KC’s offense is tough to stop.
Jason DeLawrence, Tolman
Pick: Kansas City
Score: 31-24
Why the Chiefs will win: It’s the Chiefs’ time and this will be the passing of the torch – Tom to Mahomes. KC has too many weapons.
Charlie Bibeault, Woonsocket
Pick: Kansas City
Score: 34-30
Why the Chiefs will win: It’s hard to go against Mahomes right now. I think we’re watching history in the making every time we watch him. I haven’t seen a flaw in his game.
***
• Keith McBride, throwing coach at the University of Kentucky, passed the following along when reached about Woonsocket senior/Wildcat signee Logan Coles: “I have been watching Logan for the past few years. Logan has progressed extremely well. We can’t wait to get him here to continue that progression with the hope that in the future he will compete at the NCAA Championships. I feel he has the talent to become a multi-time All-American. Coach (Marc) Piette has done an amazing job with teaching Logan with the throws program at Woonsocket.”
***
• Given the relative low numbers in each program, it would not register as a shock to learn that Tolman and Shea form a co-op in girls’ basketball as early as next season.
***
• At Mount St. Charles, cardboard cut-outs have become part of the décor for basketball home games. Per athletic director Ray Leveille, the idea was spearheaded by a parent on the Mount girls team with the boys team piggybacking on the concept.
***
• With water jugs featuring a “please donate” sign located in the lobby, Adelard Arena secured $100 through last weekend’s four-game high school hockey card that went directly to the GoFundMe page that was set up for injured Bishop Feehan hockey senior A.J. Quetta.
***
• A recent email from the ABURI Chief of Umpires to high school baseball coaches notes that the 2021 RIIL baseball season is tentatively targeting to begin with practices in late April with the season encompassing all of May and most of June.
***
• Concerning the recently-retired Dustin Pedroia, PawSox Vice Chairman Mike Tamburro admitted he was part of the crowd of doubters. Pedroia joined the Triple-A ranks during the summer of 2005 and didn’t exactly hit the ground running.
“I said to [then-Pawtucket manager Ron Johnson], ‘How did we draft this guy number one?’ RJ said to me, ‘I have no idea,’” said Tamburro, referencing the Red Sox taking Pedroia with their top selection in 2004. “He was a chunky little guy with a big swing and chased the ball up high in the zone, but he proved everybody wrong. It’s a great story. It truly is.”
Pedroia was part of an organizational wave of mid 2000s talent that made the latter years of the PawSox triumvirate of Ben Mondor, Tamburro, and Lou Schweichheimer extra special. Back then, the PawSox could promote the idea of “catching a rising star” and not mislead the public. Pedroia was the first prospect domino to fall and was followed by Jonathan Papelbon, Jon Lester, Jacoby Ellsbury, and Clay Buchholz.
Save for Papelbon, all of them won two World Series during their Boston careers.
***
• Curt Schilling penned a 1,200-word missive on Facebook where he expressed his wish to be removed for consideration from next year’s Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Funny, I don’t Curt remember going to such great lengths to apologize to R.I. taxpayers after his video game company went belly up.
***
• This column would have been longer, but in the spirit of the field study that was conducted with our local gridiron leaders, I too will offer a Super Bowl prediction: Tampa Bay 38, Kansas City 34. Tom Brady hits Rob Gronkowski with the go-ahead touchdown with 30 seconds remaining.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.