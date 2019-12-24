McGAIR: Athletes, teams hoping for nice gifts on Christmas

‘Tis always better to give than to receive. With that in mind, let’s see what presents Santa left under the tree …
• THE PAWSOX
A final season where the focus is on the decades of accrued memories, not about what could have been if the politicians played nice.
• ED COOLEY
A guard who can hit an open shot.
• TOM BRADY
A more upbeat outlook.
• CHAIM BLOOM
An understanding that this is the Red Sox … not the Tampa Bay Rays.
• DANNY AINGE
A trade that lands the Celtics a big man.
• ANTONIO BROWN
A social media-free existence.
• JARED GRASSO
To not leave Bryant for alleged greener pastures as his coaching stock continues to rise.
• CHRIS IANNETTA
An MLB contract for the St. Raphael alum for the 2020 season.
• ROCCO BALDELLI
A repeat of the 2019 season, the Woonsocket native’s first as a big-league manager.
• NICK ZAMMARELLI
An opportunity for the Lincoln native to open next season in Triple-A.
• BRAD FAXON & BILLY ANDRADE
Continuing to bring golf’s biggest names to the Ocean State.
• T.J. SORRENTINE
The chance to sit in the head coach’s seat.
• JULIAN EDELMAN
A long soak in the hot tub.
• THE BRUINS
Another Stanley Cup run.
• NICK MATTIELLO
PawSox remorse.
• DON GREBIEN
The hope that soccer pays off for Pawtucket.
• BRETT JOHNSON
Making sure to honor the bold promise he’s made to Pawtucket.
• DAVID PRICE, CHRIS SALE & NATHAN EOVALDI
Better health.
• MOOKIE BETTS
A return to his 2018 MVP form.
• JACKIE BRADLEY JR.
A more consistent bat.
• XANDER BOGAERTS
Realizing the Red Sox are his team to lead.
• KYRIE IRVING
A clue.
• KEMBA WALKER
Thanks for not being Kyrie.
• THE PATRIOTS
Less off-field drama.
• HIGH SCHOOL COACHES
Patience to deal with today’s youth.
• HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES
Understanding that it’s best to listen and take direction.
• HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC DIRECTORS
Rosters of teams that include the correct spellings along with additional important items such as position, number, and grade.
• THE R.I. INTERSCHOLASTIC LEAGUE
Realizing that it’s about putting athletes first.
• URI FOOTBALL
Continuing to mine for in-state talent.
• McCOY STADIUM
More baseball after the PawSox depart for Worcester.
• BILL BELICHICK
Fewer cryptic answers to the media.
• JIMMY GAROPPOLO
A deep playoff run that would enable him to step out of Brady’s shadow once and for all.
• JAYSON TATUM & JAYLEN BROWN
Continued growth.
• BRAD STEVENS
A payoff in the form of an NBA title.
• COLLEGE BASKETBALL
A solution that keeps the top players from bolting for the NBA.
• THE NCAA
Realizing that paying athletes will ruin something that’s pure.
• DENNIS ECKERSLEY
More summer nights in the NESN booth.
• BRYAN BERARD
Good book sales.
• MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Continued success on the quest to recapture past hockey glory.
• MARTY CROWLEY
A planner that helps this three-sport coach/ play-by-by radio voice to keep everything straight.
• JOE GALLANT
Continued appreciation for talking sports on WNRI.
• CLASSIC ENTERTAINMENT SPORTS
More boxing and CES cards at Twin River.
• DAVID ORTIZ
Closure on what happened the night his life flashed before his eyes.
• ROB GRONKOWSKI
One more NFL season for the big fella.
• TACKO FALL
The chance to be taken seriously within NBA circles.
• YOU
Health, happiness, and continued faithful reading of this newspaper.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.