McGAIR: Attleboro Area Golf Association Open offers blueprint for Blackstone Valley to build connection between neighboring courses

PLAINVILLE, Mass. — Jim Dickinson spent this past Friday and Saturday teeing it up in conjunction with the Attleboro Area Golf Association Open. For the Lincoln native who also coaches the golf team at Cumberland High, there’s a heightened sense of anticipation every time one of the true highlights of his summer itinerary is only an approach shot away.
A mountain of a man who stands seven feet tall, Dickinson can now claim 10 appearances in the AAGA Open over the past dozen years. What is traditionally a four-day event was whittled down to a 36-hole competition for all but two golfers after Mother Nature doused Thursday’s scheduled first round and some tropical storm named Henri proved to be a major wet blanket on Sunday.
Dickinson wouldn’t have been present even if there was a Sunday round at Norton Country Club. He missed the cut by a single stroke after turning in scores of 78 and 80. He did conclude his latest AAGA Open foray on a high note with a par save on his last hole at Heather Hill Country Club on Saturday afternoon.
As he packed away his clubs, Dickinson offered a dash of truth along with a sprinkling of candor.
“Listen, I’m not looking to win,” he started out, “but it’s just competitive enough. Plus, it’s all about the people you hang out with. That’s the fun part. You play with guys and now you see their kids coming up.”
Shawn Seybert is one of Dickinson’s good golf buddies who he happened to become friendly with through the AAGA Open. Both were part of the same threesome on Saturday with Dickinson witnessing a sterling round of 69 by Seybert that has him looking forward to a sudden death playoff against fellow co-leader Bill White that’s scheduled for Tuesday at Heather Hill.
“Running into the same people year after year … everyone is trying their best, but we know we’re not [PGA] Tour pros,” said Dickinson. “You have guys who are super good, but you also have guys who five years down the line will look back and won’t believe how nervous they were on the first tee.”
To this observer, parachuting into the world of birdies and bogeys that were marked down on Heather Hill scorecards represented much more than responding to the round – good or bad. It was about how the golfers responded to each other and the AAGA officials. There was this vibe … an honest-to-goodness feeling of community-centric camaraderie that got the wheels turning.
How about rounding up the golf community within the Blackstone Valley and staging a multi-day event that unfolds at different courses within the area? In other words, follow the lead of what has made the AAGA Open such a mainstay – this year marked the 61st installment – and bring it closer to home.
Certainly there are several areas of strategic alignment that would need to take place before such an endeavor can evolve past the pipe-dream phase. Like the AAGA folks did back when President Kennedy occupied the White House, you have to start somewhere before the event gets to the point where it runs like clockwork.
“I don’t know how many courses would do it, but it would be awesome to have something like this in the Blackstone Valley,” Dickinson offered.
Within the Greater Attleboro area, you’ll find a level of uncanny cooperation between the golf courses. We’re talking about a traveling circus that moves from one layout to the next over a four-day period. This year, tee times were set aside at Foxborough CC, Wentworth Hills CC, Heather Hill, and lastly Norton. It’s a mix of public and semi-private courses coming together for the sake of the local golfing constituency.
“There are guys at these clubs who are pushing it in the sense that this is a great tournament and not to give it up,” said Dickinson, who plays out of Norton. “Everyone really loves to play and you’re still going to have a good time as guys bust your chops on every hole and every swing. If you shoot 100, you stink. The next day you shoot 85 and you’re told you did a great job.”
Casting a line to the backyard of the Blackstone Valley, could something be potentially ironed out between the course superintendents working at Crystal Lake Golf Club, New England Country Club, and Glocester Country Club? Maybe put a feeler out to Pawtucket CC or Kirkbrae CC to see if either course would be interested in staging the final round at their venue?
Switching gears away from course availability, what about residency requirements? Say you live in Cranston but belong to Pawtucket CC. Does course affiliation within the Blackstone Valley help get your foot in the door as it relates to qualifying and subsequently competing? Or do you strictly limit it to those with a mailing address within the Blackstone Valley?
At what point during the summer months would you stage this so-called Blackstone Valley Invitational? Cross-checking the always-busy RIGA slate, maybe you aim for early July before the R.I. Amateur?
For now, it’s about sticking a shot close enough to the pin where it’s okay to take the flag out. We’ll worry about sizing up the putt when or if the time comes that golfers in the Blackstone Valley wish to unite in the same fashion that those in nearby Attleboro have been doing for six-plus decades.
