McGAIR: Blackstone Valley football players receive MVP recognition from Providence Gridiron Club

• The Providence Gridiron Club honored team MVPs for all R.I. high school football programs during a ceremony held at the Quonset 'O' Club on Dec. 15. By MVPs, we mean one standout was selected from each side of the ball.
The following players from Blackstone Valley schools were named as the top offensive and defensive players for their respective squads:
Burrillville: Wes Cournoyer (offense); Dean Ayotte (defense).
Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep: LeVar Mathis (offense); Alex Maia (defense).
Cumberland: Cam Pedro (offense); Dylan Powers (defense).
Davies Tech: Matthew Patenaude (offense); Daniel Rose (defense).
Lincoln: Ethan Sexton (offense); Isaac Alves (defense).
North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles: Cole Vowels (offense); Nate Tessier (defense).
St. Raphael: Andre DePina-Gray (offense); Moses Meus (defense).
Shea: Zion Duarte (offense); Bernard Parsons (defense).
Tolman: Elijah Osei (offense); Michel Cheaye (defense).
Woonsocket: Alex Herrera (offense); Michael Cinquantini Jr. (defense).
***
• Earlier this week, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) unveiled the choices for Rhode Island Coach of the Year in their respective sports for the 2020-21 school year. Locally, Woonsocket head coach Marc Piette received the honor representing boys’ outdoor track & field. Another head coach for the Villa Novans – Ruth Plante – was chosen with the honor for boys’ volleyball. In girls’ hockey, Cortney Lacey was selected for her work with the Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op team.
***
• Staying with the theme of well-deserved plaudits for coaches, congrats go out to Cumberland boys’ cross-country head coach Kerrie Carpenter for her “Coach of the Year” laurel on behalf of the sport’s coaches’ association. Carpenter guided the Clippers to a second-place finish at the state meet.
***
• The rebounding efforts of former Woonsocket High standout Ousmane Kourouma represents one the keys behind the 10-2 start to the season (3-1 in Little East) for the Rhode Island College men’s basketball team. To date, Kourmoua is pulling down a league-best 12 rebounds per game with an average of 5.8 coming on the offensive glass. Listed as a 6-foot-5, 235-pound sophomore for the Anchormen, Kourouma is averaging 7.4 ppg on 64 percent shooting from the field in 27.8 minutes per game.
***
• Before the UMass Lowell women’s basketball team went on an extended pause that dates back to before Christmas, former St. Raphael star Amaya Dowdy found herself in the starting lineup for the River Hawks for their Dec. 20 game at Ohio. Making her first collegiate start, Dowdy achieved double-double status with 12 points and 13 rebounds while playing 39 minutes.
***
• For members of the Shea High boys’ basketball team, the opportunity to take a field trip to Bryant University to see the Bulldogs’ New Year’s Eve Day game against Sacred Heart was part eye-opening, part goal-affirming. For starters, the Raiders were afforded the chance to rub elbows after the game with Erickson Bans, the former Shea great who’s living proof that hard work does pay off.
“The kids didn’t realize how big and fast the college game is,” noted Shea head coach Steve DeMeo. “On the bus ride up, they were saying they wanted to go to this school and that school. On the way home, they kept saying the [Bryant] campus was nice.”
The Shea players were permitted to shoot on the Chace Athletic Center hardwood. They also posed for a picture with Bans.
“They were chanting Peter Kiss’s name all game long,” said DeMeo, referring to the Bryant guard who scored 33 points in the 85-82 win over Sacred Heart.
***
• With team bests in both goals (eight) and assists (10) through the first 13 games for the Salve Regina men’s hockey team, Lincoln native Mitch Walinski is setting the pace for the Seahawks with 18 points along with a cumulative +10 plus/minus rating on the season. Equally impressive, Walinski has recorded at least one point in 10 games.
***
• With postponements for COVID-related reasons becoming all too common among R.I. high school winter sports, it might not be a bad idea to put something in place that you must make up the game within 10 days of when the originally scheduled. If that means basketball teams must play on back-to-back days, so it be. Sooner or later, we’re going to feel the brunt of winter’s wrath and that’s going to place extra strain on trying to complete the regular season on time.
***
• Sure doesn’t appear that Major League Baseball is placing a premium on putting an end to the current work stoppage. Instead of feelings of desperation on the part of the players and owners to resolve matters with roughly a month to go before the start of spring training, the only sound you hear is crickets.
***
• In terms of Baseball’s Hall of Fame announcement, we might be looking back at Curt Schilling’s inability to put a sock in it paving the way for David Ortiz to gain admittance in his first year on the ballot. Remember, it was Mr. 38 (Failed) Studios who publicly declared to be removed from the 2022 ballot, a request that was shot down. Still, it would appear that a number of HOF voters are taking Schilling’s request to heart. At last check, his name has appeared on 57.2 percent of the ballots that have been made public – well below the 75 percent needed for election.
Ortiz? He’s received votes on 82.6 percent of the ballots. If Big Papi does get in, here’s hoping his guest list for the actual induction ceremony includes a certain pitcher who proved to be bad news for Rhode Island business.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’m wondering what’s the taller order nowadays – finding bread and milk the night before a supposed snowstorm or an appointment for a COVID test.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
