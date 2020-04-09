McGAIR: Call, Times all-area teams coming Monday

A little of this, a little of that …
• Gear up, local sports fans. Next Monday – the date is April 13 – marks the start of the Pawtucket Times and Woonsocket Call recognizing the area’s outstanding high school athletes from the 2019-20 winter sports season.
In other words, the acknowledgment of all-area interscholastic teams is back and hopefully here to stay moving forward.
A little history lesson. When I started working for the Times, we dutifully went through the process of anointing the best and the most talented after each season. Changes in the industry resulted in the abandonment of picking all-area teams. Following the conclusion of the 2016-17 winter season, we dusted off an oldie-but-goodie concept by shining the spotlight on those who made the greatest impact in their respective disciplines.
Then, the all-area concept went into hibernation. This time, the slumber proved to be much shorter.
It’s no secret the coronavirus pandemic has forced sportswriters to get creative at a time when there are no games to report on. In these abnormal times, the idea of dusting off the all-area concept seemed, at least on the surface, a no-brainer.
In a content-driven business, what better way to ensure that the sports department of a community-centric newspaper has a ready-set-go supply of fresh material that appears over a finite number of days than to give each wintertime sport its proper due.
The Times/Call all-area teams are made up of nominations and input from local coaches and selected by our three-person sports staff – Branden Mello, Jon Baker and myself. The batting order of when each sport will run has yet to be finalized.
That’s what you call a cliffhanger where an aura of suspense is meant to be in play, though know that each all-area team will include an MVP selection.
The sports slated to be recognized are as follows: boys basketball, girls basketball, boys hockey, girls hockey, boys swimming, girls swimming, wrestling, boys indoor track, and girls indoor track. The all-area teams will be comprised of representatives from the following schools: Blackstone Valley Prep, Burrillville, Central Falls, Cumberland, Davies Tech, Lincoln, Mount St. Charles, North Smithfield, St. Raphael, Shea, Tolman, and Woonsocket.
Save for the Sunday, April 19 edition of the Woonsocket Call – the Times does not publish on Sundays – the all-area teams will run between April 13 and Wednesday, April 22. A special thanks to the athletic directors (and by extension, the school officials they reached out to) for helping to roundup headshots of each nominee.
Enjoy and expect the all-area treatment to be awaiting athletes after the spring and fall seasons.
***
• The Knights of Columbus relays have long served as a spring staple of the high school outdoor track community. In these crazy times, it’s nice to know the event is still being held – albeit virtually.
Organized by Ocean State Running writer (and former Times/Call colleague) Steve Mazzone, runners have a three-day window that opens Friday and concludes this Sunday to honestly time themselves for one mile as part of a four-person relay. It’s a team format that’s completely independent of the R.I. Interscholastic League where social distancing is being stressed to the nth degree.
Through Wednesday, an impressive 30 teams had signed up for the virtual K of C Relays. The list includes Cumberland and St. Raphael. The results of this unique meet will either be posted Sunday night or Monday morning.
***
• Fresh off the Pushup Challenge that inspired a lot of folks to drop down and give ‘em 10, the Central Falls High athletic department earlier this week introduced the “Who’s Got Handles?” challenge. It’s not specifically limited to showing off your dribbling skills with a basketball. Some of the video submissions posted on the CF Athletics Twitter account (@Fic27) have included creative ways via soccer, golf, baseball, and ping pong.
Once again, the Warriors deserve a round of applause in lessening the boredom of cabin fever.
***
• At Lincoln High, athletic director Greg O’Connor has made the “Senior Spotlight” series a weekday Twitter. The idea is pretty self-explanatory: select two 12th grade student-athletes – one male, one female – who should be in the midst of their spring season and post their achievements. It’s a concept that’s gaining traction in other communities, most notably Burrillville.
***
• It’s become tradition for the Cumberland High football team to open the season with a non-league game against an out-of-state foe. This coming September 11, the Clippers will travel to the home of a 12-time Super Bowl champion in Leominster, Mass. Leominster will return the favor with a visit to Tucker Field in 2021.
Under head coach Josh Lima, the Clippers have faced Attleboro twice and hosted Killingly, Conn. last year. Cumberland was supposed to visit Killingly next season. Those plans were scrapped due to realignment issues within Connecticut’s borders.
“Their schedule got changed with their open week now in the middle of the season. The way the schedule works in Rhode Island right now, we only have an open week in Week 1,” said Lima. “I saw that (Leominster) was looking for a game, reached out to their AD, spoke to their coach, and was able to set it up. We thought it would be a good matchup for the both of us.”
***
• Another unfortunate casualty of the coronavirus pandemic is the April school vacation trip to Cooperstown that was supposed to take place next week for the Tolman and Shea baseball teams. Also penciled into the two-day trek was a non-league game at historic Doubleday Field.
The trip was made possible by a $6,000 legislative grant that Tolman head coach Theo Murray was able to secure. The wheels are already turning so that the Tigers and Raiders are able to visit Cooperstown in 2021.
***
• Serving as a valuable contributor as a practice player for the 2019-20 Providence basketball Friars was Joseph Adegboyega, a 2018 Shea High graduate and member of the 2017 Raiders team that reached the championship game of that year’s open state boys basketball tournament. Around the PC program, Adegboyega is known as “Pawtucket Joe.”
***
• Congrats to Joe Gallant – host of the sports-centric “Joe Show” on WNRI – for reaching a radio milestone last Friday when his 500th episode aired.
***
• Ali Blanchard is better known for her pitching feats in the softball circle, yet the Lincoln native and former Moses Brown star enjoyed a college career first with the bat before her sophomore season at Princeton was short-circuited due to COVID-19. Back on February 22 against Syracuse, Blanchard went deep for her first career home run in a Tiger uniform.
***
• Named to the Northeast’s Honorable Mention list in conjunction with the Preseason All-American Team that Rawlings and Perfect Game put together for top underclassmen high school baseball talent was Lincoln High’s Nick Toro, Cumberland High’s Cameron Harthan, and Cumberland resident Owen Zadrozny, who attends La Salle.
***
• Memo to the folks at Augusta National. You may want to look into investing in gigantic light towers for this November’s rescheduled Masters event that will be held after we “fall back” in compliance with Daylight Savings Time.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it’s time to get cracking with my specific undertaking as part of our all-area production. Basketball coaches, get ready to hear from me!
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
