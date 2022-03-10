McGAIR: Could have Tuesday's ugly scene at Bryant University been avoided? Yes

SMITHFIELD – You’re an eyewitness to the deplorable acts that marred what should have been a grand and glorious occasion for Bryant University and the school’s men’s basketball program.
Then you ponder whether steps could have been taken in name of preventing said acts.
In this scribe’s humble opinion, there were enough warning signs leading up to the volcanic eruption that spilled over in the Chace Athletic Center stands Tuesday night. A different approach here or a different tactic there, perhaps the spotlight is solely reserved for head coach Jared Grasso and his band of NCAA Tournament-bound Bulldogs.
Instead, there were headlines like the one that appeared on ESPN.com – “Bryant beats Wagner for NEC men's basketball title in game marred by fight in stands.” Not exactly One Shining Moment material, is it?
On an evening of celebrating the time-honored tradition of punching one’s ticket to the Big Dance intersecting with unfortunate fists of fury, the belief in this corner is that trouble could have been largely avoided.
For starters, let’s talk about the seating arrangements.
An entire section was reserved for the Wagner fans along with the pep band. The location: Directly behind the bench of their favorite team. Additional seats for Seahawk rooters were saved in the same section where Bryant students would be watching the action.
Fans of the road team with seats that were based close to the home team’s student section? Cue the theme music from the movie “Jaws.” Sounds like an oil-and-vinegar mix to me. How about you?
Hindsight is always 20/20, but wouldn’t you think the Wagner Faithful would have been better off sitting across the court and away from a group of students who couldn’t wait to start heckling the moment they looked over and saw rows of folks clad in green? Talk about waving a pork chop in front of a hungry dog.
If it meant rounding up the season-ticket holders or the general admission crowd with tickets for a specific section and shifting where they would be viewing the game … the grumblings would have been a mere drop in the bucket compared to Tuesday’s night ugly scene that took some of the shine from Bryant winning a shiny gold trophy.
By having the Wagner fans watch a high-stakes game from a section inside the Chace that should have been opposite the Bryant students who pelted chants of “(expletive) you Wagner!” before the opening tip and subsequently ignored several warnings to clean up their language from public-address announcer Jake Zimmer … maybe we end up with a contest with no off-court extracurriculars that led to a stoppage that lasted roughly 30 minutes and created doubt whether the final 4:37 would take place.
Given the riled-up nature of the Bryant students, coupled with the deflated nature of the Wagner fans as they watched in horror as the Bulldogs ran away from the Seahawks in freight train fashion, it might not have been a bad idea to station a security member or two in the stairway separating the fanbases. If anything, it would have sent a clear message to think twice about fans leaving their seats.
Sounds like another slam-dunk, sound-in-theory tactic to me.
Additionally, whose bright idea was it to allow the Wagner cheerleaders to perform during select media timeouts? I totally understand bringing along the spirit squad and the band. If you're the road team, you want them around if you end up the team cutting down the net as part of the postgame pomp and circumstance.
To have those young ladies execute their routines while being showered with boos … they would have been better off standing along the baseline and cheering after a good play by the Seahawks.
Instead of waking up Wednesday morning with the sweet taste of victory still burning brightly, Bryant sought to pick up the pieces after getting socked with a black eye on a night when Governor Dan McKee was on hand. The statement released by NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris featured a frosty chill to it – “I’m disgusted that on a day where we are all here to celebrate NEC basketball, it was marred by the action of supporters who didn’t respect the game and the hard work these two teams put forth to get to the championship.”
Talk about a major slam from the commissioner, who added a review is forthcoming concerning game management policies, “to address this type of unruly and disrespectful behavior.”
First question that should be asked in the name of getting to the bottom of what took place: Who signed off on having adjoining fan sections with students from one school sitting next to fans of the other team?
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
