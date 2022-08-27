McGAIR: Cumberland "competitor" Bradshaw taking baseball talents to Merrimack

A little of this, a little of that …
• Michael Bradshaw is a bulldog – a take-charge pitcher who seeks to avoid having the ball pried out of his hands before the final out.
No doubt, that quality as a starter endeared the rising senior at Cumberland High to the coaching staff at Merrimack College. Last Saturday, Bradshaw took to his personal Twitter account to announce that his recruiting was over. Come the spring of 2024, the righthander plans to take the mound for the Warriors who compete in the Northeast Conference.
“One of the things they said is that they love that I’m a competitor,” said Bradshaw when reached one day earlier this week. “I don’t like to lose which I think is one of my better traits. I just want to win.”
Firming up his college plans was a goal that Bradshaw set out to finalize the moment he threw his first pitch of the 2022 high school season for the Clippers.
“Going into my senior year next spring, I’ll be able to go in with no worries and focus on competing for a state title. That feels great,” he said. “I know that I’m going to a place that I’m going to love.”
Merrimack checked out a few of Bradshaw’s starts with Cumberland. The ante on his recruiting was raised significantly a month-and-a-half ago when he received a call from Merrimack head coach Brian Murphy. The Warriors also checked out Bradshaw when he pitched for Upper Deck Post 14 at Fitton Field, site of the Northeast American Legion regionals that took place earlier this month.
“They asked me to come up for a visit and we’ve been on the phone constantly ever since … calling and texting,” said Bradshaw, who received a scholarship offer to join the Warriors a few days before providing a verbal commitment that will become official when he signs his National Letter of Intent in November.
Bradshaw had heard from URI and Maine, yet Merrimack was by far and away the Division I school that expressed the most interest.
“I felt really wanted,” he said. “I tried to not let the process get to me during the season, but it’s always there in the back of your mind – knowing that people are there watching you. You don’t know what is going through their heads, but you know you have to compete day-in and day-out. Next year, it will be great to go out there and have fun and just play.”
***
• Three players with area ties were part of the R&R Construction ballclub that recently captured the 2022 George Donnelly Sunset League championship. The same three players happen to be teammates at Rhode Island College.
The trio includes Tolman High alum Izaiah Rivera, Lincoln High alum Julian Horan, and St. Raphael product Nolan Potter. Rivera batted .319 with 15 of his 29 hits going for extra bases in 25 games for R&R. On the mound, Horan posted a 3.49 ERA in 11 games (three starts) while striking out 34 in 28.1 innings. Potter posted two wins during the playoffs and was the winning pitcher of record the night R&R clinched the title.
***
• The most impressive part of the backpack giveaway that was spearheaded by Isaiah Miranda this past Sunday at Payne Park was the long-term view the Pawtucket product elected to take. In the eyes of the top-30 basketball prospect, he’s only scratched the surface of the mark he hopes to leave on his hometown.
“If I have the finances to do it, I would love to build a community center or a hospital. I would do anything for this city,” said Miranda.
Talk about big aspirations coming from a teenager with his basketball future in the palm of his hand.
***
• Following the Upper Deck Post 14 baseball team as extensively as I did this summer led me to draw a singular conclusion. It’s that American Legion ball still matters greatly to those in Cumberland and Lincoln – no small feat when summer playing options are aplenty, particularly on the travel circuit.
***
• Still waiting for a proper explanation behind the crowning of a New England Little League regional champion when two states – Rhode Island and Connecticut – competed in the Metro Division.
***
• Speaking of Little League, hearing the Cumberland Major Division All-Stars proclaim that hometown product Chris Wright was the pro baseball player they most admired – a declaration made during the ESPN-Plus broadcast of the Metro Division opener against Connecticut – was a refreshing soundbite.
***
• Further proof that stories involving “The Longest Game” never get old can be found in the recently released ESPN 30 for 30 podcast that focuses on the 33-inning ultra-marathon of a Triple-A baseball contest between the Pawtucket Red Sox and Rochester Red Wings that took place over three days in 1981 at McCoy Stadium.
It’s always great to hear longtime club executive Mike Tamburro provide his spin on the game that helped put the PawSox on pro baseball’s map. What makes this podcast stand out from previous incarnations about The Longest Game are the never-before-heard clips of the Rochester radio broadcast that covered the first 32 innings before the game was mercifully suspended at 4:07 a.m. Not to give away any spoilers, but the wife of the Rochester broadcaster who taped the game on multiple cassettes should have no problem getting into heaven.
The podcast also features anecdotes from Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Cal Ripken Jr. as well as Dave Koza’s ex-wife Annie. Koza, of course, is the PawSox player who delivered the game-winning single in the bottom of the 33rd.
Apple or Spotify represent your best avenues to listen to a podcast that serves as a reminder of the proud tradition that was cultivated at a certain ballpark located off Columbus Ave.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’m keeping a good thought for St. Raphael senior runner Tyla Forbes in the hopes that doctors can better pinpoint her issue. Friendly reminder that if you can, please donate blood on Tyla’s behalf. Visit ribc.org.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03 or email bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com. Check out the "Ocean State Sidelines" podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
