McGAIR: Cumberland girls basketball team support injured Mountie Cunanan

A little of this, a little of that …
• Through the power of Facebook, word quickly spread within the local girls basketball community after it was learned that a freshman player’s season at Mount St. Charles had ended in premature fashion after tearing her ACL and meniscus.
Upon relaying word about the tough hand that MSC’s Lily Cunanan had been dealt, Cumberland High head coach George Coderre watched his girls take it from there. Did they ever!
In a stroke of convenient scheduling, the Clippers visited the Mounties’ gym this past Friday night. In low-key fashion during halftime of the JV game, several members of the Cumberland team walked over to where Cunanan was sitting and presented the 14-year-old with flowers, chocolates, a teddy bear, and a card – the standard trinkets that are designed to lift the spirts of someone who’s been assessed a tough hand.
Rival schools? For a few moments Friday, the very idea was placed on hold in favor of one team taking the time to express well wishes to an opposing players. It’s not something you see every day and probably won’t soon be forgotten by Cunanan or anyone associated with the MSC program any time soon.
“Very touching situation,” noted Mount head coach Jack Madden, who passed along a picture of a smiling Cunanan along with Cumberland players Morgan Vinacco, Madison Zancan, and Lily Lachance.
For the longest time, Coderre has known Lily’s father Ed Cunanan, a Mountie girls basketball assistant coach and a Woonsocket-based police officer. Upon hearing that Lily was facing the possibility of surgery, Coderre flashed back to a time while he coached at Woonsocket High.
“There was a girl from Burrillville who was injured and happened to be a senior and their best player. When we played them on our Senior Night, my [Woonsocket] girls made a poster that they all signed and allowed her to go onto the court to make a layup before the start of the game. We counted those two points in the box score,” said Coderre. “It was so meaningful to that [Burrillville] girl. I never forgot that.”
With the past serving as a guide, Coderre pointed out that “it was pretty easy on our end to reach out” with respect to Cunanan, who had emerged as a key contributor for Mount.
“I had mentioned to the [Cumberland] girls what had happened and that it would be nice to honor her in some way. She’s only a freshman, but not only is she losing basketball, but she’s probably going to lose lacrosse [in the spring] and volleyball [next fall]. She’s at a new school where she’s just starting to cement relationships and something like this can be devastating,” said Coderre. “A few of the girls knew the [Mount] coaches and immediately jumped on it. From there, they took care of it. I just planted the seed. Give credit to them.”
In an interscholastic girls basketball season that’s featured far too many lopsided scores, what took place on a recent Friday night at Mount St. Charles emphasizes that all is not wrong with the sport.
“It’ a reminder that everyone out there is somebody’s daughter,” said Coderre.
***
• With assistance from Lincoln High athletic director Greg O’Connor and track coach Brian Grant, LHS senior/Auburn-bound Kyle Moison has been crowned an individual throwing champion a whopping 41 times to date heading into Saturday’s state indoor track meet.
***
• Scheduled to be recognized at the Rhode Island Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s annual banquet that’s scheduled for March 30 at the Crowne Plaza is Tolman High athletic director Frank Laliberte, along with Shea AD Kate Corry, and St. Raphael AD Tanguay. All three are being noted for five years of service at their respective schools.
***
• Salutations to Cumberland native Ben Drezek on his recent selection as America East Men’s Cross Country Scholar Athlete for the fall 2019 season. Drezek is a junior runner for UMass Lowell and has been a regular on the Dean’s List throughout his college career.
***
• Your weekly R.I. high school football realignment update: the surveys with the proposed divisional setups for the next two seasons were sent out to the schools with this Wednesday marking the deadline for athletic directors to send their feedback. The football committee is scheduled to convene Thursday. Mum’s the word for the most part, but know that several programs – including a few in this coverage area – are not pleased with the division they were assigned.
***
• The Bryant men’s basketball currently features the Northeast Conference’s top-ranked shot blocker in junior Hall Elisias (2.8 rejections per game) and the No. 3 rebounder in sophomore Patrick Harding (9.3 boards per outing). One conclusion that can be drawn: the low-post competition between Elisias and Harding must be pretty stiff during practice, correct?
“I think he pushes me way more in practice,” said Elisias after Saturday’s 64-60 win over Central Connecticut. “Pat is great. He hustles and works hard every day. To be honest, he gets me going.”
***
• Aside from the number of years of the contract and the dollar amount, would Patriots owner Robert Kraft consider giving Tom Brady a small ownership stake if it means the quarterback ends up retiring in a New England uniform?
***
• Own a white flag? Pass it along to Red Sox ownership after the powers-that-be decided that it was simply too much to hold on to Mookie Betts and David Price.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’m continuing to knock on wood in the hopes that this relatively snow-free winter continues.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.