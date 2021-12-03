McGAIR: Cumberland High alum Dante Aviles-Santos delivers great first impression for UMass Dartmouth football team

A little of this, a little of that …
• Dante Aviles-Santos lived by a simple creed during what was an unbelievable first season as a college football quarterback at UMass Dartmouth.
“I prided myself on a slogan to run my race,” said Aviles-Santos, a 2020 graduate of Cumberland High. “It was about understanding there would be things that I wouldn’t be able to control. What I can control, I’ve got to be able to do it to the best of my ability.”
As quickly as a finger snap, Aviles-Santos saw his role on the 2021 Corsairs expand. In the first half of the season’s first game, the starting QB for UMass Dartmouth (Stephen Gacioch) went down with a season-ending injury after scrambling out of the pocket. In stepped Aviles-Santos, the sophomore backup who hadn’t taken a snap in an organized game since Thanksgiving Day 2019.
“It was shocking to see. Stephen is such a great guy. Being in the same QB room as him and gaining his insight into how he went about things … is this really happening right now?” said Aviles-Santos.
What was supposed to be a season of personal growth and learning the ropes was tossed out the window. The time was now for Aviles-Santos, who was all systems go upon being handed the reins. Granted, he put the time in during the limited reps the Corsairs took as a team last spring. He also kept his nose firmly in the playbook and continued to finetune his mental skills as the dog days of summer gave way to an actual football season.
Still, Aviles-Santos was a college QB neophyte who would need to accelerate his learning curve if UMass Dartmouth was going enjoy a successful season. Judging by the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tabbing him as the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, a round of applause is in order for someone who embraced the challenge of leading the Corsairs’ offense.
“They weren’t going to sugarcoat anything. It was throw him into the fire and see what he can do,” said Aviles-Santos, who in 11 games passed for 2,221 yards and 25 touchdowns (against four interceptions) while rushing for 299 yards and eight scores. Not too shabby, indeed.
“I can’t say that I did anything by myself. The guys around me and the coaching staff … I’m nothing short of grateful to be in this position,” he added.
There is the matter of going out and performing at an elite level which Aviles-Santos did more often than not. In the aforementioned game when he subbed in for the injured Gacioch, he engineered a scoring drive that culminated with the go-ahead touchdown with 1:48 remaining. UMass Dartmouth held on for a 21-14 road win over Husson University.
“Running my race based off what I did during the offseason … I wanted to be the best possible teammate,” said Aviles-Santos. “When I stepped in, they had my back. They showed they believed in me and that’s all I needed.”
With Aviles-Santos at the QB controls, UMass Dartmouth compiled a 9-2 record that culminated with a 42-16 win over Alfred State College in the New England Bowl. Whether it was running or passing, he was always on the move and seemingly recognized by MASCAC officials. Three times, he was named the league’s Rookie of the Week. Another weekly honor – the Golden Helmet Award – came from the New England Football Writers Association after Aviles-Santos burned Alfred State for 316 passing yards and six total touchdowns (four passing, two rushing).
“Things definitely made more sense as the season went along,” said Aviles-Santos, also named Second Team All-MASCAC.
“I definitely want to set the tone [in the offseason] the best way I can,” he added. “I feel it’s my duty to put my best foot forward and build on the foundation that was set by the guys before us.”
***
• Fresh off his second appearance on the All-NEC Football First Team in as many seasons, Shea High product Leandro DeBrito took to his personal Twitter account on Thanksgiving to announce that he’ll be gearing up for the 2022 NFL Draft. DeBrito is coming off a senior season at Duquesne University where the 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back matched the team-high in tackles (56) to go along with two interceptions and three pass breakups.
“You’re talking about someone who came to Pawtucket from Cape Verde when he was in seventh grade and struggled with the language. It’s a remarkable story about someone who’s basically done it on his own,” said Shea football head coach Dino Campopiano. “I love him to death. He always took care of his family and has done well for himself. Now he has a great opportunity to try and make the NFL.”
***
• Josh Lima has accepted the head coaching duties of the Cumberland High boys and girls indoor track & field programs. Similar to the Cumberland football program he leads, Lima will be the primary overseer while working closely with staff members Kerrie Carpenter, Ricky Goodreau and Jacklyn Xavier. Silas Copeland, an assistant on Lima’s football staff, will also be a T&F assistant.
“The nice part is that you’ll see a lot of [football players competing in track],” said Lima, who served as Cumberland’s boys’ indoor track head coach a few years back. “I’m excited for this opportunity.”
***
• The final 2021 award doled out by the Rhode Island Golf Association saw Lincoln High alum/ Kirkbrae Country Club member Michael Hamilton recognized as the Joseph J. Sprague Stroke Average champion. His average score of 71.85 per round is based off all RIGA individual events as well as qualifying for the New England Amateur and any individual USGA qualifiers.
***
• Another key to the success enjoyed by this year’s UMass Dartmouth football was the anchoring along the offensive line that was provided by Burrillville High product Kolby Stockwell, who was selected Second Team All-MASCAC. Listed as a 6-foot-3 freshman weighing 280 pounds, Stockwell switched from defense to offense during preseason camp and was one of the reasons why the Corsairs averaged 5.1 yards per carry.
“The kid did everything that was asked of him. I like to call him the ‘Yes Man’ because everything he says is ‘Yes sir.’ He doesn’t turn down any competitive opportunities,” said Aviles-Santos about Stockwell. “He’s just a dog and someone who comes in every day ready to work.”
***
• Two former selections to the Call/Times All-Area Cross-Country & Track teams enjoyed productive freshman seasons as members of the Bryant University men’s cross-country team. Both Ryan Slaney (Mount St. Charles) and Owen Molis (Cumberland) were named to the NEC All-Rookie Team.
***
• Some RIIL realignment news to pass along concerning the spring 2022 season. In baseball, Tolman and Mount St. Charles are returning to the Division II ranks after struggling in D-I this past spring while North Smithfield drops from D-II to D-III. In softball, the Burrillville/North Smithfield Co-op team that captured last year’s D-III title is being bumped up to D-I.
***
• Pawtucket native and longtime football official Bruce Guindon is off to Orlando as part of a six-man Rhode Island-based officiating crew that’s slated to work the AYF National Championships that begin next week. Over a seven-day span, officials such as Guindon will work a schedule that consists of 30-plus games. Joining Guindon in Florida will be officials Marc DiSalvo, Billy Goodwin, Chris Hadden, Bob Miller, and Bob Maguire.
***
• Here’s a vote to make Cumberland House of Pizza – aka CHOPS – a destination viewing spot whenever it’s game night for native son Tyler Kolek and the Marquette men’s basketball team.
***
• This column would have been longer, but like the Red Sox, I’m off to Dollar Tree in search of a bargain or two.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
