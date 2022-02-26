McGAIR: Cumberland High alum Ian Horstkamp-Vinekar thriving for improving NJIT swimming & diving squad

A little of this, a little of that …
• If a picture is believed to be worth a thousand words, a recent photo of a smiling Ian Horstkamp-Vinekar posted to the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s athletic website demanded an explanation.
With a gold medal draped around his neck and surrounded by his fellow America East swimming competitors, Horstkamp-Vinekar stood bare-chested … sporting a NJIT logo as clear as day. A 2020 graduate of Cumberland High, it was worth an inquiry to find out if the former high school champion got a tattoo that brought “school spirit” to a whole new level.
“It’s a temporary tattoo,” he said with a slight chuckle during a recent interview. “My thinking was if I put on nail paint, then I’ve really got to win.”
Two weekends ago, Horstkamp-Vinekar saw his artistry touch pay off with a record-breaking performance at the America East Swimming & Diving Championships. He established a meet record in the 100 backstroke as his time of 48.52 seconds broke the previous record holder by two-hundredths of a second.
Mind you, that previous holder was an Olympian named Mohamed Hussein who swam collegiately at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
“Working with the team the whole year, I was super satisfied. Hard work pays off so I was really glad in the end,” said Horstkamp-Vinekar, a sophomore at NJIT who as a freshman turned the 2021 America East Championship into his own personal medal showcase (seven total, four gold) en route to being named the meet’s Most Outstanding Rookie.
The 2022 NJIT squad compiled 664 points as a team over the four-day America East meet, trailing champion UMBC (921.5) and runner-up Binghamton (874.5). In the eyes of Horstkamp-Vinekar, placing third as a team trumps any individual accomplishments that besides capturing the 100 backstroke and also placing second in the 200 backstroke (1:45.94).
“Right now, we’re looking to get our name out there,” said Horstkamp-Vinekar, who entered the 2021-22 season as the NJIT record holder in seven different events – a testament that he was more than ready to attack the NCAA Division I waters following a standout career at Cumberland.
“We had really good team spirit at Cumberland. We also had a lot of hard workers. I thought it was important to bring that mentality from my high school to NJIT where we’re working hard and working towards a goal,” said Horstkamp-Vinekar. “It definitely paid off during my freshman year and paid off again this year. Hopefully it pays off over the next two years, but I love representing NJIT.”
Majoring in chemical engineering, Horstkamp-Vinekar will lower the curtain on his sophomore collegiate swimming season March 10-12 when he heads to Indiana for the CSCAA National Invitational. Right now, the plan is for him to compete in the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, and 200 butterfly.
***
• The 2022 Mount St. Charles Athletic Hall of Fame class has been finalized with the list including: David Celona ’87 (tennis), Rita Donohoe ’13 (soccer, track), Frank Fede ’93 (hockey, baseball), Carissa Gould ’13 (volleyball, basketball, softball, track), Ed Lee ’80 (hockey), Jordan McComb ’15 (volleyball, hockey, lacrosse) and Cassandra Roberge ’13 (soccer, track). Additionally, the HOF doors will swing open to honor all four tennis-playing daughters of former Mount athletic director Richard Lawrence: Kirsten ’92, Jessica ’95, Alexandria ’09, and Meryl ’11.
Mount’s 1992-93 boys’ varsity hockey team will take a bow as part of this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It’s a group that included future NHL’ers Brian Boucher and Bryan Berard and of course was coached by Bill and Dave Belisle.
Mount’s Spirit of Sport Award will be presented to Brother Roy Pinette, S.C., a former MSC boys’ basketball head coach.
The HOF dinner is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 inside the Mount St. Charles gymnasium. To purchase tickets, visit www.mountsaintcharles.org/2022hof.
***
• Yasmine Santos, 2020 graduate of Shea High, was notified earlier this week of being honored as Co-Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Year for the New England Collegiate Conference. Listed as a 5-foot-9 sophomore forward at Mitchell (Conn.) College, Santos to date has started and played in 21 games for the Mariners. In 25.2 minutes per contest, she’s averaged 6.1 points and five rebounds while shooting 71 percent from the foul line. She’s scored in double digits seven times while posting 11 games of five-plus rebounds.
***
• Lincoln native Mitch Walinski is one of 30 players nominated for the Joe Concannon Award, presented annually to the best American-born NCAA Division II/III hockey player in New England. A junior forward at Salve Regina, Walinski’s case for the nomination speaks volumes about his current status as the second-leading goal scorer (17) in the Commonwealth Coast Conference while ranking third in total points (30).
***
• Probably the most impressive part about Tuesday night’s RIIL boys’ basketball playoff twin bill in Pawtucket was the sight of 2023 top prospect Isaiah Miranda attending both games at Shea High and Jenks Middle School. Miranda might be a desired prospect on college basketball’s recruiting trail, yet it’s clear the 7-footer hasn't forgotten where he came from, or his friends back home.
***
• Dear Major League Baseball: Please figure it out and fast.
***
• You becoming a believer in the Boston Celtics? They entered the unofficial second half of the NBA season 4.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Perhaps the more realistic expectation is seeing whether the C’s can move up a few spots from their current status as the No. 6 seed, a climb that would result in homecourt advantage at minimum in the first round of the playoffs.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’m off to Lowe’s and Home Depot in search of Flex Seal in paste or liquid form. A certain arena located off La Salle Square could use some to plug up holes in its roof.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
