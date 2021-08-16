McGAIR: Cumberland High graduate Stephanie Ribeiro thriving in top women's soccer league in Mexico

A little of this, a little of that …
• Stephanie Ribeiro was not content to let the grass grow beneath her feet. Fresh off winning a Danish League championship in early June, the Pawtucket native and 2012 Cumberland High graduate was chomping at the bit to firm up her next soccer adventure.
Before Ribeiro knew it, she was packing her bags and hitching her wagon to a great opportunity that awaited in Mexico. Late last month, she signed a deal with Club América Femenil, a women’s soccer club based in Mexico City. Club América is a renown Mexican men’s soccer brand and has sought to make a significant splash in the women’s sector in recent years.
“I told my agent [with Wilson Management Alliance LLC] that we needed to get a new team for me. He reached out and found this team. Then everything checked out,” said Ribeiro when contacted over the weekend. “I wanted to keep going. I don’t like not playing.”
To date, Ribeiro has logged minutes in two games with Club América. Her third game with her new team takes place Monday night. In true Ribeiro fashion, she scored a goal in the sixth minute of her debut game – a header in the box. Before embarking upon a pro career that’s seen the 27-year-old Ribeiro apply a few stamps to her passport, she was a goal-scoring forward at the University of Connecticut upon graduating from there in 2017.
“I’m doing my job and I’m happy about that,” said Ribeiro, “but there’s still a lot of work to be done and room for improvement as an individual and as a team.”
Ribeiro’s deal with Club América made her a trailblazing pioneer. She became the first U.S.-born player to play in the league.
“They had just opened it up to non-Mexican players,” she said. “It’s definitely an honor to be associated with a high-profile club. I’ve never seen anything like it. The league has only been around for five years, but I feel like I’m back in college in terms of the facilities and resources. It’s been incredible.”
COVID-19 has placed damper on how many Club América fans can attend home games inside a stadium that seats 80,000. Ribeiro’s first game featured a few thousand in attendance and as she noted, “it sounded like we had a full house. The culture here … they’re so fanatical.”
The way Club América’s season breaks down, Ribeiro will be in Mexico for a pair of six-month seasons. The current one started in July and ends in December. The second one revs up in January and wraps in M ay.
“One big thing for me was that [Club América] is in a major city. I’ve always wanted to live in a major city,” said Ribeiro. “I can understand a bit of the language so I can get by, but one of my roommates is also American and helping me with the translation.”
Besides Mexico and Denmark, Ribeiro’s soccer travels have taken her to Norway (2018-19) and Iceland (2020).
“I love going to all these different countries and exploring all these different cultures,” she said. “I’m enjoying my journey and plan to keep on going as long as I can.”
***
• Let the record show that Liam Shibles fired the same number in the stroke-play portion as eventual 2021 RIGA Boys’ Junior Amateur Max Jackson, the Cumberland native and Pawtucket Country Club member. Both turned in scores of even-par 71 at Rhode Island Country Club with Shibles earning the No. 3 seed heading into match play while Jackson was seeded fourth.
Let the record also show that Shibles – a Wannamoisett product and Jackson’s golf teammate this past spring season at La Salle – went from Junior Amateur participant to performing the duty of Jackson’s caddie for the final three days of the Junior Am.
“I didn’t know him at the start of the school year, but now he’s like my brother. I couldn’t have done this without him,” said Jackson when asked about Shibles, who graduated from La Salle this year. “He kept me calm and gave me good reads. I’m so grateful for him. If I need a caddie, he’s definitely the person I’m going to.”
***
• Looking back at Jackson’s march to the RIGA Junior Amateur title, he played all but one of a possible 90 holes over a five-day span and turned in a combined score of plus-one 352. He amassed 15 birdies and one eagle.
***
• Woonsocket-based radio station WOON has jumped back into the high school football broadcasting game after sitting out the 2021 “Fall II” season. A 12-game slate has been lined up for the upcoming season with Marty Crowley returning in the familiar play-by-play role. Other voices – including this scribe – will help serve as intrepid guides all the way through to the annual Thanksgiving morning clash between Woonsocket and Cumberland.
Upon closer inspection of the broadcast lineup, WOON cannot be accused of being biased toward one particular school. The aforementioned Clippers lead the way with four appearances followed by the Villa Novans with three – same number as the North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles Co-op team and Burrillville. Lincoln has been booked for two appearances.
Below is WOON’s complete 2021 broadcast slate. Do yourself a favor and clip it to the refrigerator:
1). Friday Sept. 3: Lincoln at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
2). Friday, Sept. 24: North Smithfield/MSC Co-op at Johnston, 6 p.m.
3). Saturday, Sept. 25: Cranston East at Woonsocket, 1 p.m.
4). Friday, Oct. 1: Pilgrim at North Smithfield/MSC Co-op (at Pilgrim), 6 p.m.
5). Saturday, Oct. 2: Cranston West at Burrillville, 2 p.m.
6). Friday, Oct. 8: Coventry at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
7). Friday, Oct. 15: East Providence at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
8). Saturday, Oct. 16: South Kingstown at Woonsocket, 1 p.m.
9). Saturday, Oct. 23: LaSalle at Burrillville, Noon
10). Friday, Oct. 29: Burrillville vs. Cumberland, 7 p.m.
11). Wednesday, Nov. 24: Scituate at North Smithfield/MSC Co-op, 6 p.m.
12). Thursday, Nov. 25: Woonsocket at Cumberland, 10 a.m.
All games will air on 1240 AM and 99.5 FM. Those unable to pick up the signal clearly can follow along at www.onworldwide.com. The tradition of WOON and high school football is a long and proud one, dating back to Thanksgiving Day, 1946.
***
• The 2020-21 end-of-school-year sports awards at North Smithfield High recognized three-sport standout Aidan Beauchemin as the male choice for the Subway Most Valuable Student-Athlete. The female choice for said award was Thao Nguyen, a fellow three-sport contributor during her time with the Northmen.
The Northmen Male Athlete of the Year went to Evan Gravel, while the Lady Northmen Athlete of the Year was presented to Alyssa Neri. The choices for the North Smithfield Sportsmanship Award were Ethan Lussier (male) and Olivia Cimerol (female). The NSAA Distinguished Athlete Award was distributed to Ethan Cote (male) and Madison Tiner (female). The NSHS Scholar-Athlete Award went to Declan Eddy (male) and Tessa LaBarre (female).
Additionally, North Smithfield welcomed nine members from the Class of 2021 into the Northmen Athletic Varsity Club Membership. On the boys’ side, Beauchemin was recognized for winning 10 varsity letters in soccer, indoor track, and lacrosse. Gravel earned eight varsity letters between soccer, hockey, volleyball, and football. Cote earned eight varsity letters (soccer, hockey, lacrosse).
For the girls, the Northmen Athletic Varsity Club was headlined by two honorees who each earned nine varsity letters. Nugyen earned hers in soccer, indoor track, and lacrosse while Tiner was part of three programs: cross-country, swimming, and outdoor track.
Cimerol earned eight varsity letters as a football cheerleader and competitive cheerleader, while LaBarre earned seven varsity letters through her association with tennis and softball. Eliana Jagiello was a seven-letter varsity letter winner (football cheerleading, competitive cheerleading) as was Neri (soccer, lacrosse).
***
• Another concrete example of imitation serving as the sincerest form of flattery came last week when the relocated Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox announced the rekindling of the “Dining on the Diamond” concept that was a hit last summer/fall and in essence allowed fans to say goodbye to McCoy Stadium – at least in a PawSox sense.
This time around, the adults are the target audience for the pilot events that are scheduled for the Saturday and Sunday over Labor Day weekend. Maybe it’s just me, yet nothing says a night away from the kids like sitting on the outfield grass while a train honks its horn as it rolls by Polar Park.
***
• This column would have been longer, but we would be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge this coming Tuesday (August 17) as the three-year anniversary of the official announcement concerning the PawSox pulling up anchor and leaving Pawtucket. Rest assured we won’t be celebrating with a cake.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.