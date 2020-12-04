McGAIR: Cumberland native Owen Zadrozny can't wait to get on the mound at Northeastern University

A little of this, a little of that …
• Owen Zadrozny initially landed on the radar of the Northeastern University baseball program during the spring of 2018. At the time, the Cumberland native was a sophomore pitcher for La Salle Academy.
For the better part of the calendar year that ensued after the Huskies expressed interest in 6-foot-4 righthander, the two sides engaged in a reciprocal exploratory process. Northeastern was able to closely track a Class of 2021 prospect while Zadrozny left no stone unturned in his quest to learn more about the Boston school.
“It was a pretty good timetable,” Zadrozny noted.
The ante was raised on the courtship between player and college after Zadrozny performed well during the 2019 Georgia-based Prep Baseball Report Futures Games showcase event. Two members from the Northeastern staff tracked him in-person and felt comfortable enough to extend a scholarship package.
It didn’t take long for Zadrozny to respond to the Huskies in the affirmative – August 11, 2019 to be exact.
“I knew where I wanted to go and pulled the trigger,” said Zadrozny, now a La Salle senior who last month inked his National Letter of Intent. “I’m from New England and I’m a homebody. If there was a great opportunity that presented itself where I could stay close to home, I was going to take it.”
The Northeastern coaches continued to make Zadrozny a priority after he supplied a verbal commitment. There were check-ins where Zadrozny would send videos and receive helpful critiques/feedback.
“If anything, we built a better relationship,” he said. “The pitching coach [Kevin Cobb] is a genius who knows his stuff. He broke down all my mechanics. Listening to what he said was great insight.”
An alum of Cumberland National Little League, Zadrozny stays sharp at Cumberland’s GLG Athletic Performance. One of his workout partners at GLG is Mike King, a New York Yankees pitcher and Bishop Hendricken product. It was through Upper Deck’s Showcase travel team that Zadrozny was able to receive exposure to perspective colleges during the summer of 2018. This past summer, he was one of several D-I college commits to play for Team Mizuno Northeast.
Zadrozny’s four-pitch pitch mix includes a fastball that was clocked as high as 92 miles per hour this past summer. Besides a two- and four-seam fastball, he throws a curveball and a slider. He also features a cut fastball that plays off his two-seamer.
“It was great to make it official,” said Zadrozny, who plans to study criminal justice at Northeastern, which plays at Fenway Park as part of college baseball’s answer to The Beanpot tournament and traditionally faces the Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla. as part of the kickoff to the spring training game slate.
***
• Not too long removed from signing her National Letter of Intent to UMass Lowell, St. Raphael senior standout/Woonsocket native Amaya Dowdy has once again been recognized as MaxPrep’s choice as R.I.’s top high school girls basketball player heading into the upcoming season.
***
• Per Sports Illustrated and the Hockey News, Cumberland native Jayden Struble checks in at No. 39 as part of the Top 100 NCAA Men’s College Hockey Players to watch in 2020-21. Struble is prepping for his sophomore season on the blue line at Northeastern.
***
• Cumberland High graduate Chris Wright attended the San Francisco Giants’ fall instructional league camp held in Arizona. It was a chance for Wright to get in front of the organization’s talent evaluators after not throwing a pitch in a competitive game due to COVID-19 wiping out the 2020 minor-league season.
***
• Remember the family of Mike Watters, a Woonsocket High graduate who passed away at the far-too-young age of 53 on Nov. 14. Watters was a longtime fixture on the high school football coaching scene and someone I got to know when he found time to lend his perspective as part of WOON’s local football coverage. The last time we talked was mid-August after St. Raphael running star Darius Kipyego competed in a Nashville-based meet. Watters was a SRA coach when Kipyego played football as a freshman.
“I’m telling you, he would have been an all-state football player, but he obviously made the right choice. He’s a phenomenal athlete and a really good kid,” said Watters at the time.
Rest easy, Mike.
***
• Congratulations on the marriage of Kasey Laliberte – oldest of two daughters of Tolman High athletic director Frank Laliberte. The ceremony to Ryan O’Keefe took place last weekend in Providence. Kasey is an alum of the Darlington Girls Softball program and was a swimmer and tennis player at Bishop Feehan.
***
• Bryant University associate head coach/chief Bulldog scheduler Phil Martelli Jr. took us for a peak behind the curtain and into the stressful world of solidifying dates for college basketball games during a pandemic. During Tuesday’s bus ride to New Hampshire, Martelli was busy trying to lock down a game for this coming weekend.
“Honest to God, I wished I kept a journal every day since March. We’ve had 23, 24 games on and off the schedule,” said Martelli. “To be quite honest, it’s exhausting. You’re dealing with this one and that one. Okay, you have a date. You think you’re going to play, then they’re, ‘Nah, we don’t want to play.’ Why not? Let’s play! We’re trying to get games in. The kids want to play.
“It’s late-night phone calls, early-morning emails, and everything in-between,” added Martelli, “but we’re going to keep plugging along.”
Proof that scheduling can be done on the fly, Bryant announced Thursday that its next game is set for Saturday at UMass Lowell.
***
• Guess Gordon Hayward valued financial security more, plus the chance to once again be a top banana, over the opportunity to play for a legit contender when he chose the Charlotte Hornets over staying put with the Boston Celtics.
***
• Taxi Squad, Dining on the Diamond … COVID drive-thru test site. Just the image I want to remember as the PawSox’ tenure at McCoy Stadium draws to a close. As a reminder, the ballclub’s lease to serve as McCoy’s primary tenant expires Jan. 31.
***
• This column would have been longer, but let’s wrap it up with a tip of the hat to Edward J. Doura Jr., lieutenant in the Woonsocket Police Department, for helping to direct my parents to my sister’s new home in Mendon, Mass. this past Sunday. Doura proved to be a major asset to them at a time when my folks’ GPS system failed them.
