A little of this, a little of that …
• It’s one thing to set a school record. It’s even more noteworthy when you break your own record.
Such was the case recently with Grace Henson, the Cumberland High product who is a sophomore member of the women’s cross-country/track team at Division II Southern New Hampshire University.
Competing in the John Thomas Terrier Classic held at Boston University on Jan. 24, Henson broke her school record with a time 3 minutes, 2.32 seconds in the 1,000-meter race. Ironically, the BU Track & Tennis Center was also the scene for Henson’s initial etching into the Penmen record books. One does not have to go back too far as Henson on February 8, 2019 hustled her way to a time of 3:10.67 in 1,000.
In less than a calendar year, Henson has succeeded in shaving eight seconds off the program mark she established as a freshman. Per an email correspondence with Nick Aguila, the Southern New Hampshire assistant track coach who works with Henson directly, the former Clipper harrier has come a long way over a relatively short period of time. Last year, Henson persevered despite dealing with tendon issues.
“Grace has been an absolute pleasure to work with since she first stepped foot onto campus. She bought into the system of excellence immediately but was not without any hiccups. The ebbs and flows of last year’s training cycle really brought the best out in her character, her commitment, and the want to be the best athlete that she can be,” said Aguila. “I am excited to see how she keeps progressing, especially with this new rejuvenated mindset.”
An education major who helped SNHU qualify for last fall’s NCAA Division II Cross-Country Championships, Henson was recognized by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for posting a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale during the most recent grading period.
***
• It wasn’t like Ruben Garces, the former PC Friar hoopster and current St. Raphael boys basketball head coach, communicated with Kobe Bryant on a regular basis. That didn’t matter once they were in each other’s company.
“It was like we saw each other every day. That’s how Kobe was,” said Garces.
The bonds were struck when Garces spent time in training camp with the Los Angeles Lakers in the fall of 1999. At the time, Bryant was rehabbing a wrist injury.
“We would go out to lunch after he worked out with the rookies,” said Garces. “This was before Kobe was really Kobe … before all the championships.”
When someone texted Garces that “his boy just died” last Sunday, he asked who the person was referring to.
“I was going somewhere and stopped my car. I couldn’t drive and couldn’t stop crying,” said Garces, who changed his Facebook picture to feature him in a Phoenix Suns uniform and guarding Bryant during 2000-01 season.
***
• The Carolina Panthers made it official last Friday with the hiring of Pawtucket native/St. Raphael alum Mike Siravo as the NFL team’s linebackers coach. Siravo makes the jump from college to the pros after working with new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during the past three seasons at Baylor.
***
• Appearing in seven games during the 2019 fall season for the University of New England women’s soccer team that qualified for the D-III NCAA Tournament was Burrillville native Jaime Loynds – daughter of Broncos varsity baseball head coach Brian and key member of Burrillville High’s Division II girls’ soccer championship from 2017.
***
• Tuesday will see the R.I. high school football committee convene for what figures to be the final time before voting on the divisional makeup that will be in place during the next two seasons.
***
• The all-time winningest coach in NCAA women’s college hockey hails from Burrillville as Bill Mandigo entered his 32nd year at Vermont’s Middlebury College in 2019-20 with a career record of 577-155-45. Middlebury is in the midst of a 13-2-2 season. Mandigo is also listed as Middlebury’s head coach for women’s golf.
***
• The Tom Brady free-agent watch has already produced its fair share of subplots that would rival a soap opera and we still have a long way to go before a resolution is reached. In other words … buckle up.
***
• This column would have been longer, but in response to a certain groundhog declaring that winter is on the endangered species list, I’m swapping out the shovel and rock salt for grass seed and the lawn mower.
