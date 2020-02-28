McGAIR: Cumberland, Woonsocket boys basketball teams set to meet for 8th time over past 2 seasons

A little of this, a little of that with a distinct high school boys basketball divisional playoff flavor …
• In the spirit of Woonsocket and Cumberland, once again, squaring off for what seems and feels like the millionth time – honestly, it’s not – let’s toss out a suggestion that has zero chance of seeing the light of day but would be pretty neat if it did.
Picture the two head coaches switching benches with Cumberland’s Gary Reedy sliding over to the Villa Novan side while Woonsocket’s T.J. Ciolfi comes over to the side where the Clippers sit. Again, this will never fly – especially with both teams in survive-and-advance mode Friday night (7 p.m. at Savaria Gymnasium). One can still dream, however, as two schools that happen to be separated by roughly four minutes square off in the Division I preliminaries.
The latest meeting will mark the fourth time this season the Clippers (No. 10 seed) and Novans (No. 7 seed) will cross paths and the eighth occasion over the past two seasons. Toss in a few matchups during the Mount St. Charles Summer League and it stands to reason that not a single beat would be missed if Reedy and Ciolfi traded squads.
“There aren’t going to be too many surprises,” said Reedy. “We know each other so well.”
Given the level of familiarity that’s in play here, the odds seem to favor Reedy stepping in and immediately connecting with Woonsocket senior big man Ousmane Kourouma and his teammates. Reedy can probably run the same system that Ciolfi employs without a shred of hesitation. When it comes to Cumberland senior scorer Dante Aviles-Santos, Ciolfi probably wouldn’t have to pound too many rocks to get the Clippers to perform in the fashion they’ve been accustomed to under Reedy.
“You’re not going to find two teams who know the other’s personnel as well as Woonsocket and Cumberland,” said Ciolfi. “It’s almost like we’re averaging a game per month over the course of a calendar year.”
In terms of the same two squads meeting up so often over a two-year span, the Clippers and Novans must be approaching record-breaking/uncharted territory. As residents in the same subdivision, we know that two league meetings are automatically guaranteed before any other pieces fall into place.
With Cumberland and Woonsocket traditionally part of the four-team Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln/Roadshow Tournament, a third meeting is almost inevitable. This past December, the post-Christmas non-league clash came in the consolation round rather than with the championship on the line, which was the case in 2018.
Adding a fourth installment in the same season has simply been the result of letting the playoff chips fall where they may. Last March, the Clippers and Novans met in the semifinals of the R.I. Open state tournament. In 2020, they’re playoff partners who just so happen to be meeting on opening night of the second season.
“It’s fun and cool, but there’s also a running joke. We haven’t played Cumberland in a month and it figures when the seedings came out … oh look, we’re playing Cumberland,” said Ciolfi.
The good news is that the scouting report should be pretty fresh, i.e. allow for ample practice time to concentrate more on themselves as opposed to going over how to defend Kourouma and Aviles-Santos.
“It’s almost like I’m beating a dead horse when I talk about them,” said Ciolfi. “We know what they’re going to do and they know the same thing about us.”
There are currently nine movies in the “Fast and Furious” movie franchise. The only difference between actor Vin Diesel and his hot-wheelin’-with-speed pals is that they’ve been recycling the same plot since the first movie was released back in 2001. Bringing it back to Cumberland and Woonsocket, the time has come to once again sound the bell. Is it time for Round Four? Or is it Round Eight?
No matter how you spin it, the Clippers and Novans are keeping the pedal to the metal when it comes to giving a certain movie franchise a run for its money while going from sequel, to trilogy, to quadrilogy, to whatever comes after that over a much shorter span.
***
• The state’s all-time record holder for points in a high school career wasn’t too happy about the three-game losing streak that marked Shea’s conclusion to the regular season. Fortunately for the Raiders, Erickson Bans is keenly aware of the problem areas that require immediate attention leading up to Friday night’s Division II playoff opener against No. 11 Chariho.
“Box out and talk more on defense,” said Bans about what needs to change if the sixth-seeded Raiders are going to be a postseason factor.
Shea prides itself on getting stops. The struggles predate the recent mini-tailspin as the Raiders surrendered an average of 80.2 ppg over the final five games before the time came to lock into playoff mode. That’s a sharp rise from the 58 points that were permitted during a five-game stretch that served as the foreword to the final five games before the playoffs.
“We’re definitely going to look to focus on shutting down teams. We’ve been giving up way too many easy buckets,” said senior DeJuan Hayes.
There have been many occasions when Bans has been fitted for the “best player on the court” crown. Time and time again, he’s demonstrated the ability to shoulder a significant load. In lieu of all that, Shea knows its chances to hang around the playoffs depend on the group’s ability to put a cork in the recent leakage that’s sprouted on the defensive end.
***
• Lincoln is another local team that was cruising along for the longest time before running into turbulence before the regular season’s final chapter was written. The Lions aren’t an exceptionally deep team, which explains why some of the shine was removed with two losses in three tries after starting out 15-0 in Division III. Still, not enough damage was done to affect Lincoln’s status as the No. 1 seed.
The good news for head coach Kent Crooks & Co. is that they’ll be off for 11 days by the time either Ponaganset (No. 8 seed) or Times 2 Academy (No. 9 seed) comes to the Lions’ Den next Tuesday night for a D-III quarterfinal-round matchup. It’s a long break, but probably one that was welcomed with open arms.
If Lincoln prevails in that game, the next one isn’t until Friday and would feature a short trip to Cumberland High’s Wellness Center, site of the D-III semifinals.
***
• Removing the local entries from the equation, here’s one scribe’s opinion on one team from each division that if you probably don’t want to see on your side of the bracket:
Division I: No. 5 seed East Providence (The Townies have a lead dog in Richard Pina and also feature enough complimentary pieces to keep defenses honest.)
Division II: No. 8 seed Pilgrim (The supporting cast around junior stud Tyriek Weeks is finally starting to round into form. That’s good news for the Patriots and bad news for the D-II field.)
Division III: No. 9 seed Times 2 Academy (Only a sophomore, Jason Peters plays much older than the guard’s listed grade. He’s complimented down low by Paul Pinkrah. The Eagles don’t score a ton but they know how to defend.)
