McGAIR: Cumberland's Bibeault excited to captain URI football team's defensive unit

A little of this, a little of that …
• To get elected captain of the defensive side of the ball when the vote of confidence comes from your teammates, it’s an honor that humbles Cumberland native A.J. Bibeault heading into the 2021 spring football season at the University of Rhode Island.
“I wasn’t expecting it. It’s about pride because my teammates see something in me,” said Bibeault, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive lineman who’s listed as a redshirt senior. “I feel there’s a lot of guys who could have easily been in my position. We’re all working towards the same goal, but I’m very fortunate.”
If the former Cumberland High standout wasn’t aware of the respect he commanded inside the Rams’ locker room, getting selected as captain has helped to open his eyes regarding what his peers think of him from a leadership perspective.
“I definitely understand better now,” said Bibeault. “To have someone put their belief in me as a leader on the team, it’s one of the most honorable things I’ve been a part of.”
According to Bibeault, it’s a straightforward election process.
“We put our names down on a piece of paper. Offensive and defensive guys vote for the captains who they want to represent you,” said Bibeault. “We put it in a box and count up the votes. It’s a classic way of doing it, which is cool.”
Bibeault has been on the Kingston campus since 2016. Walking out to midfield for the pregame coin toss has been a source of contemplation.
“In the back of my mind, I thought, ‘Wow, that would be pretty cool to do.’ The [Rhody] players who walked out there are the ones I always looked up to,” said Bibeault. “It’s cool that I now have that opportunity.”
The last time he appeared on the gridiron for the Rams, Bibeault started all 12 games of the 2019 season and registered 43 tackles, one pass break up, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He’s starting to draw interest from NFL scouts and plans to return for URI’s fall 2021 season. In the interim, the focus is on Sunday’s season opener at Villanova and the five CAA games after that.
“Every season is important. You want to keep progressing in your game. Mostly, I just want to win,” said Bibeault. “Anything after college will happen if you put your best foot forward. You win games and you’ll get noticed.”
Getting back to his captain’s duties, Bibeault already knows what side of the coin he plans to call should he have the final say.
“I think I’m going to go with heads. I like picking heads,” he said.
***
• Originally, Alfred Dorbor was firmly set on utilizing his final year of eligibility with the Bryant University football team. Then came a season-ending injury in an October 2019 game that made the Pawtucket native and St. Raphael product think long and hard about the future.
“It would have been the second time during my four-year college career that I would have needed a major surgery,” said Dorbor. “I decided it would be best for me to hang up the cleats and see what other opportunities are out there for me.”
In 24 career games with the Bulldogs, Dorbor rushed for 651 yards on 155 attempts. His best output came during the 2018 campaign (390 rushing yards, seven TDs).
Dorbor holds the distinction as being recruited to Bryant by Marty Fine and seeing snaps under James Perry and current head coach Chris Merritt. In Bryant’s running back room, Dorbor looked forward and heard words come out from not one, not two, but seven different position coaches.
Upon deciding that he wouldn’t be suiting up anymore, Dorbor applied for a full-time role with a corporate bank. With a college degree in his back pocket, Dorbor has been working in the bank’s audit department since last July.
Football remains a part of Dorbor’s life. He’s helping out fellow SRA alum Stanley Dunbar in conjunction with Dunbar’s Breakthrough Football Academy. He’s still in contact with his former Bryant teammates, particularly his fellow running backs.
“Just being around the up-and-coming talent in Rhode Island and giving them tips and pointers … it’s about helping them become the best players they can be,” said Dorbor, who says when the time is right, you’ll see him back on the sidelines in a coaching capacity.
***
• It’s been confirmed that Jared Cardoso is taking over as baseball head coach at Cumberland High. Cardoso was the top assistant under previous Clipper head coach Andy Tuetken.
Staying in the same community, the McCourt Middle School cross country team is slated to be coached by Grace Henson, a former running standout for the Clippers who enjoyed a strong college career at Southern New Hampshire University.
***
• With the high school basketball season in the books, let’s look back at the area’s 1,000-point scorers and when they reached said pinnacle: Xavier Mendez (Blackstone Valley Prep boys, Feb. 6), Raheim Rainey (Davies Tech, Feb. 12), and Madison Zancan (Cumberland girls, Feb. 17).
Congrats to all on your “grand” achievement.
***
• Two Cumberland High alums recently basked in the glow of conference titles. Last Thursday, Jackson Zancan contributed seven points and seven rebounds as the UMass Dartmouth men’s basketball team captured the LEC Championship after blowing out Keene State, 108-68.
Last Friday, Ben Drezek and the UMass Lowell men’s cross-country took home the America East Conference Championship for the second time in three years. Drezek represented the River Hawks on the America East All-Conference Second Team after placing 10th overall (25:08.46).
***
• For those who believe that it’s unfair that the COVID-19 ax fell on the Division I hockey finals between Mount St. Charles and Hendricken, let me remind you of the 2014 Tolman High football team. The Tigers were banned from that year’s postseason based on a minor scuffle that took place the previous season. To me, that’s the definition of unfair.
***
• Yes, the St. Raphael girls basketball team had the talent and experience quotients covered in seniors Amaya Dowdy, Liz Bruno, and Chloe Rayko. The addition of sophomore guard Genesis McNeill proved to be a true difference-maker, one that paved the road for the Saints to end the season in championship bliss. McNeill was a treat to watch, particularly on the defensive end.
***
• Saw a report from a Boston TV station that claims the location of the new Red Sox Triple-A affiliate will be closer to Boston. Firing up my trusty GPS, it claims the distance between McCoy Stadium and Fenway Park is 48 miles. From the name of the new ballpark that is escaping me to Fenway, it’s 44 miles. Talk about saving wear and tear on the car.
***
• Anxious times figure to await Bryant University athletic director Bill Smith concerning fielding potential requests for the services of men’s basketball head coach Jared Grasso. Ultimately, it could come down to Grasso wishing to finish what he started and rolling the coaching dice a year from now after the Bulldogs cross the river that eluded them this past Tuesday.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it’s time to enjoy the nice weather. Break out the golf clubs! Also, be on the lookout for the All-Area teams where we pay homage to the best from the winter sports season.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.