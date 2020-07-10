McGAIR: Cumberland's Chris Wright making the most it after Minor League Baseball's 2020 season was canceled

A little of this, a little of that …
• With no minor league baseball season in 2020 and next year’s spring training still months away, Cumberland native Chris Wright has a big block of time that needs filling.
Per the recommendation of his agent (and R.I. native) Alan Nero, Wright in two weeks will get up-close with the philosophies utilized by Driveline Baseball, a baseball training facility based out of Seattle. It’s a two-week program where Wright, a lefthanded reliever, will be in the Pacific Northwest for the first week before returning home to complete the course.
“I’m trying to make the most of this time and be the best guy I can be the next time I’m seen,” said Wright, selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
The folks at Driveline Baseball will provide Wright with an assessment of how his body works and from there give him a workout routine that allows him to maximize his ability every time he takes the mound. Wright posted impressive strikeout numbers as a reliever during his 2019 junior season at Bryant University (64 strikeouts in 34.1 innings). His first pro season in the Single-A Arizona League saw him fan eight in 13.1 innings.
“It’s a big weighted-ball program,” he noted. “Trying to throw a little bit harder and trying to make sure my delivery stays in sync. Sometimes, my delivery gets out of whack and that causes some misses in the zone. I think I’m a fairly strong guy, but I feel I should be throwing harder than I do. [Driveline Baseball] has the reputation of being able to get that out of someone. It’s a good opportunity.”
A 2016 graduate of Cumberland High, Wright has kept in frequent contact with the club’s minor-league officials since being sent home from the Giants’ spring-training facility in mid-March. What was supposed to be his first full season in pro ball was officially put on hold when the inevitable became official two Tuesdays ago when Minor League Baseball lowered the curtain on a season that never got off the ground.
“The whole time, even when they were leaning toward not playing, we were told to stay ready,” said Wright, 21. “It was disappointing when the news finally came down. You work hard all offseason long to try and play. Even though it was out of our hands and you want to keep safety in mind, it was still hard to see it happen.”
Heading to Seattle will represent a stark deviation from the course of action that Wright has been adhering to for the past four months.
“It’s going to be a nice change,” said Wright.
***
• Per St. Raphael cross-country/track head coach Chris Magill, middle-distance standout Darius Kipyego has narrowed his list of potential college suitors. Texas A&M, Penn State, Kansas, Iowa State, USC, Oregon, Arizona State, Stanford, Virginia, and Michigan are looking to land the SRA senior-to-be who recently was named 2019-20 R.I. Gatorade Boys Track Athlete of the Year.
***
• The 115th R.I. Amateur Golf Championship is taking place at Pawtucket Country Club. The week-long event starts next Monday and features 126 players in the field. In corresponding with Jim McKenna, RIGA Director of Rules & Competition, golfers can’t remove the pins but raking the bunkers is allowed.
“The rules are in flux and you never know if they will change before then,” said McKenna.
***
• Aldrec Viera Dones and Skylar Mette were the biggest winners of North Smithfield High’s Senior Athletic Awards ceremony for the Class of 2020. A career 1,000-point scorer on the basketball court and also a member of the school’s co-op football team (with neighboring Mount St. Charles) that last fall captured the Division IV Super Bowl, Viera Dones earned the Male Northmen Athlete of the Year Award. A key contributor in soccer and hoops, Mette was recognized with the Lady Northmen Athlete of the Year Award.
The school’s Subway Most Valuable Student-Athlete Award went to Cole Dubois – another Super Bowl champ – on the male side, while Alexia Brandao was the female honoree. North Smithfield’s Alumni Sportsmanship Award was presented to Kyle Alves (male) and Gillian Pepin (female).
Presented the NSAA Distinguished Athlete Award was Daniel Beauchemin (male) and Hope Trowbridge (female). The recipients of the NSHS Scholar-Athlete Award were Andrew Cabral (male) and Madison Reynolds (female).
As is customary, the Northmen Athletic Club saluted those who earned seven or more varsity letters during their careers. On the boys side, you have Dubois (10 letters; football, indoor track, baseball), Beauchemin (10 letters; soccer, indoor track, baseball), Andrew Cabral (10 letters; soccer, cross-country, hockey, lacrosse), Joshua Carufel (nine letters; football, basketball, golf), Lucas Whitton (nine letters; cross-country, hockey, lacrosse), Alves (eight letters; soccer, indoor track, volleyball), Max Bischoff (seven letters; hockey, lacrosse), Cade Curran (seven letters; football, outdoor track), Bryan Decelles (seven letters; soccer, indoor track, outdoor track), Payton Mace (seven letters; hockey, lacrosse), Nathan Masi (seven letters; cross-country, basketball, outdoor track), Mitchell Prudhomme (seven letters; hockey, lacrosse), and Forrest Zuba (seven letters; hockey, lacrosse).
Female honorees of recognition from the Northmen Athletic Club include Trowbridge (10 letters; volleyball, basketball, softball), Brandao (eight letters; soccer, basketball, lacrosse), Kayla Butler (seven letters; cross-country, indoor track, softball), and Pepin (seven letters; football cheerleading, competitive cheerleading).
***
• Rosters for the Newport Collegiate Baseball League that begins play this Friday night at Cardines Field include Cumberland native Dante Baldelli and former St. Raphael all-division selection Nate Vigeant on the same Orange Team roster. The league is made up of four teams.
The list of Bryant University baseball players that will be part of the action in Newport includes catcher Alex Lane, outfielder Matt Woods, catcher Liam McGill, infielder Jarrad Grossguth, infielder (and North Smithfield native) Brandon Taylor, and outfielder Alvaro Espinal. Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar, Bryant’s Director of Baseball Operations, will be one of the field managers in Newport. Naturally, his roster does not include anyone from Bryant.
***
• Transforming McCoy Stadium into a facility that will soon welcome members of the Red Sox’ taxi squad, while adhering to social distancing protocol, is being done under the watchful eyes of PawSox Field Superintendent Matt McKinnon, Clubhouse Manager Josh Liebenow, and Director of Warehouse Operations Jeff Caster.
One of many rearrangements involves shifting the weight room from the home clubhouse to just inside McCoy’s main entrance. In theory, placing the workout equipment in an open-air area where there’s more space to maneuver will mitigate the threat of catching COVID-19.
***
• The design of the T-shirt that was presented to each runner who participated in this year’s virtual Arnold Mills Road Race was spot-on when factoring in the current times. On the front, there’s a laptop – for many, it’s a safe bet that’s been the go-to device during the pandemic. The screen includes a fireworks display, the American flag, a poignant lyric from a patriotic song (“From Sea to Shining Sea”), and a look-alike tribute to Jack Thornhill, a veteran of 48 straight Fourth of July races and the grand marshal of this year’s Arnold Mills Parade.
***
• Walking through a nearly-deserted Fenway Park on Wednesday to get to the elevator that would take me to the press box, I couldn’t help but flash back to my elementary school days. You know the ones I’m talking about – walking past the boiler room, hearing some strange sound, and immediately picking up the pace.
***
• Once again, it’s game on for colleges and universities who have a lot more at stake financially after the Ivy League elected to get ahead of the storm and cancel fall sports. Remember, the Ivies set the precedent back in March with other leagues soon following their lead. Is a repeat in the cards?
***
• This column would have been longer, but it seems a good time to remind folks about the importance of wearing a mask. Initially, I wasn’t crazy about putting on a mask every time I went out, but I’ve come around to the importance of covering up. Just think of it as doing your part in controlling the spread of COVID-19. Remember, every little bit helps.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.