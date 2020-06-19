McGAIR: Cumberland's Coppolino shows selfless side in helping Brown University track program

A little of this, a little of that …
• Michael Coppolino wasn’t prepared to leave well enough alone when Brown University announced last month that the status of the school’s men’s cross country and track programs would transition from varsity to club status.
A 2016 graduate of Cumberland High, Coppolino no longer had any direct skin in the game regarding track at Brown. His scheduled final go-around as a college thrower abruptly ended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to Ivy League stipulations, Coppolino couldn’t return to the Bears to compete as a graduate student. Even though he still had a season of eligibility remaining, the senior’s time as a Brown student-athlete was over.
The path of least resistance would have entailed Coppolino picking up his undergraduate degree this spring from Brown and moving on to the job that had already been lined up. That option wasn’t appealing – not by a long stretch. Coppolino wanted the track program at Brown to remain part of the varsity landscape, hence he sought to let his voice and actions be heard through any means necessary.
On June 9, it was your classic case of all’s well that ends well. Brown reversed its earlier decision, opting to reinstate cross-country and track (indoor and outdoor). Putting his dual degree in Applied Mathematics/Computer Science to good use, Coppolino along with fellow Brown 2019-20 track captain Noah Korotzer created a website that given the current circumstances was well-received – www.savebrowntrack.org.
“It wasn’t complicated to make, but it definitely got a lot of traffic,” said Coppolino, noting the website received 8,000 page views over the span of a few days. “It was way more than we were expecting.”
Looking back at an organized movement that was officially launched on May 28 when Brown publicized that cross-country and the two track seasons were among 11 programs that would be eliminated ahead of the 2020-21 school year, Coppolino remarked, “I don’t want to take any credit. I was just a part of it. Obviously, I preferred something like this never happened in the first place. It was stressful for a lot of people.
“On a personal level, it’s cool that something like this gave me the opportunity to meet a lot of awesome people that I necessarily would not have had a conversation with under normal circumstances,” Coppolino added. “Putting the skills I learned in college to good use, it was a cool experience.”
The news of May 28 that was shared via a video conference call came as a complete shock to Coppolino.
“At 1:02 [that afternoon], Jack Hayes [Brown athletic director] starting talking. By 1:07, the program was cut,” said Coppolino. “Everyone was muted. People were holding up signs saying, ‘Let us talk.’ All the programs that were cut were on the call.”
The emotions continued to run high during a team meeting, yet the time for feeling sorry was cut short. Coppolino and his fellow Brown tracksters had a program to save. The first order of business was to make contact with Brown’s track & field alumni.
“The alumni organized a Zoom call. At best, we were expecting 20-30 people to log in. We only had a couple of hours’ notice,” said Coppolino. “There ended up being 160 people on the call … just talking about what Brown track & field meant to you. Obviously the circumstances were unfortunate, but it showed just how many people cared about the program and how many were affected.”
From rescuing a college sports program from the abyss, Coppolino says there’s a valuable lesson to be learned when heeding the call to action.
“Your voice matters and can make a difference,” he said. “Something like we went through really solidified that for me.”
Coppolino was looking forward to the spring 2020 outdoor season after placing third in the weight throw (62-0½) during this past winter’s Ivy League Indoor Championship.
“I’m not a 6-foot-3 giant so I have to rely on my technique rather than strength,” said Coppolino. “I was doing my best to train like an [outdoor] champion. Then I had started to accept the reality of not being able to compete again.”
In mid-July, Coppolino will start a job as a software engineer for Facebook. He isn’t ruling out the prospect of someday utilizing his remaining eligibility and returning to the college throwing circle.
“I love competing and love being part of the team,” said Coppolino.
***
• All signs point to former St. Raphael football and track standout A.J. Kizekai becoming the new athletic director at Moses Brown. A 2005 graduate of SRA and a four-year member of the football team at Bucknell University, Kizekai was working as Director of Facilities, Operations, and Events at the College of the Holy Cross prior to becoming the primary overseer of Quaker athletics.
***
• Tolman Principal Chris Savastano and Athletic Director Frank Laliberte recently took turns standing at a podium inside the clubhouse at Pawtucket Country Club. Both served as emcees for the Tigers’ annual athletic honors night. The virtual presentation saw top accolades go to Class of 2020 members Isai Prince (Outstanding Male Athlete) and Nia DaCruz (Outstanding Female Athlete).
Prince was also recognized for earning nine varsity letters during his Tolman athletic career – four in football, three in basketball, two in volleyball – along with Victoria Chmielinski – four letters in tennis, three in outdoor track, one in swimming – and Alexis Mercedes – four letters in swimming, three in cross-country, two in volleyball.
Additionally, Prince was the co-recipient of the Anthony “Gig” Pariseau Memorial Scholarship along with Jakub Lakoma. Scholarships were also awarded to Chmielinski (James W. Donaldson Memorial Scholarship), Minelle Pagan (Lori Ann Memorial Scholarship), Hannah Coken (Edward “Ted” McConnon Memorial Scholarship), and Tiago DaCosta (Ronald Araujo Memorial Scholarship).
***
• For the second straight year, an invitation has been extended to Cumberland native Jayden Struble for the Northeastern University defenseman to skate in the 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase that will be held from July 24-Aug. 1 in Plymouth, Mich. at USA Hockey Arena. Struble is one of 43 players who has earned the chance to represent the U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, which takes place each December.
***
• Starting July 6, the varsity boys and girls basketball teams from Mount St. Charles will hoop it up in the summer league that’s run out of the Mass Premier Courts in Foxboro. Each team is guaranteed 10 regular-season games that will be spread out over five weeks and at least one playoff contest in the sixth week.
***
• A few highlights to share from the RIIL girls basketball 2020-21 realignment plan that was approved by the Principals’ Committee on Athletics earlier this week. Get ready for two regular-season matchups between Division I powers St. Raphael and La Salle. Both schools were grouped in the same subdivision.
Tolman and Burrillville are moving from Division III to Division II, while Mount St. Charles is shifting from Division II to Division III. Remember, this arrangement will only be in place for one season before an alignment that’s in place for two seasons is established.
***
• Thanks to “Long Gone Summer,” the latest edition to ESPN’s “30 for 30” documentary series, McCoy Stadium will continue to be remembered as a charming baseball facility long after the PawSox relocate across state lines.
During the summer of 2018, Tony La Russa was interviewed in one of the first-base suites at McCoy. At that particular time, La Russa was working in an advisory capacity for the Red Sox. As someone who managed Mark McGwire in Oakland and St. Louis – McGwire and Sammy Sosa were the two stars in “Long Gone Summer” that looked back at the Great Home Run Chase of 1998 – La Russa’s voice was important to the two-hour documentary.
Counted up, there were 21 separate instances when La Russa was filmed where you could see McCoy’s home-plate area directly behind him. Some of the clips didn’t last for more than a few seconds, yet that’s not the point. Thanks to ESPN’s decision of where to film La Russa, the memories of McCoy Stadium (in a PawSox sense) will forever burn brightly going forward.
***
• The PawSox, in partnership with the United States Marines, have created a special video gaming experience for fans of all ages. Fans will soon have the opportunity to play MLB The Show against each other for the chance to win special prizes that includes batting practice at McCoy Stadium.
Fans can click on www.pawsox.com for more information and register to play in this unique tournament which is expected to get underway next week. A PawSox representative will reply with further details.
A schedule will be set with some of the games will be broadcast on the PawSox’ Twitch channel. Winners will continue to advance with the grand prize winner receiving an opportunity to take batting practice with friends at McCoy at a future date. In addition, the winner will receive a game-worn PawSox jersey along with bobbleheads and other PawSox-related giveaway items.
***
• Memo to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA leader Tony Clark: you should have broken bread in the same room much earlier than this past Tuesday.
***
• Yes, the temperatures are starting to warm up around these parts. There was, however, a noticeable chill in the air after the first-of-its-kind pictures of Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform were released earlier this week.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it’s time to get cracking on my Father’s Day feature that will appear in print in this coming Sunday’s Woonsocket Call. No hints on the story that will also be available online, but do us a favor and support your local newspaper.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
