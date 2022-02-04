McGAIR: Cumberland's Dempsey delivering in distance events for George Washington University track program

A little of this, a little of that …
• For Cumberland High product Julia Dempsey, the momentum achieved from helping the George Washington University women’s cross-country team capture the Atlantic 10 championship has carried over nicely to the current indoor track season.
At last Saturday’s Patriot Games meet held in Fairfax, Va., Dempsey pulled off the running version of a daily double by claiming first place and establishing a personal record in the same event. Her time of 5 minutes, 4.23 seconds proved good enough to claim top honors in the one-mile run.
A graduate student at GW, Dempsey’s victory had a distinct personal satisfaction vibe to it. In the indoor season opener on Jan. 22 at the VMI Invitational, she claimed third in the 3,000-meter run (10:16.90). On the surface, it appears a big jump was needed to be made on the preparation side for Dempsey to put herself in an advantageous position upon switching up her event itinerary over a week’s time.
“I like switching events. It keeps things interesting. I also get excited to race in events that I don’t usually run,” said Dempsey, who enjoyed a strong college running experience as an undergrad at Merrimack College.
“We stay pretty consistent with our training for the most part but definitely squeeze in some faster workouts before doing the mile or something shorter than that,” added Dempsey.
The plan going into the mile run called for Dempsey to switch off every lap with fellow George Washington graduate student Margaret Coogan, who came in second (5:05.76).
“We weren’t sure what the competition was going to look like,” said Dempsey, “but with 800 meters to go, I took the lead and ended up finishing in first. Winning that race will definitely give me a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the track season.”
Dempsey will enjoy a bit of a homecoming over the next two weekends when she competes in meets on the Boston University campus.
“It’ll definitely be nice. I’m excited to see my old [Merrimack] teammates,” said Dempsey, who’s pursuing a graduate degree in Environmental Health Science & Policy and has her sights set on working in a government agency.
***
• Elected president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the PGA New England section is Nick Maresca, Lincoln High’s golf coach and assistant pro at Kirkbrae Country Club. His two-year term begins with the 2022 golf season.
“Quality tournament venues for our amateur partners and professionals,” said Maresca when asked if he has any specific objectives he’ll be seeking to accomplish.
***
• Former Woonsocket High All-American thrower Logan Coles is competing as a true freshman for the Kentucky men’s indoor track program this winter. Last weekend, Coles placed fourth in the weight throw (61-7¾) at the Rod McCravy Memorial Meet that took place on the Kentucky campus.
In his college debut meet back on Dec. 11, Coles finished third in the shot put (61-9¾) at the Cardinal Invitational. Another highlight from his inaugural college season with the Wildcats is the runner-up status he achieved in the weight throw (59-11¼) at the Jim Green Invitational held Jan. 14.
***
• A Shea High alum who presently works as a college advisor at Tolman, Seth Larbi was recently appointed as an assistant coach for the Rhode Island College’s men’s and women’s track program. A 2020 graduate of RIC where he participated in several throwing events for the Anchormen during his time as an undergraduate, Larbi has been a member of the Central Falls football coaching staff over the past three seasons with a specific focus on working with linemen.
"I am excited to return to the program that developed me into the person I am today," Larbi said in a statement released by the Anchormen athletic department. "I look forward to instilling values of leadership and growth, while maintaining a commitment to the standards set forth by former teammates and coaches during my competitive career at RIC. As a young Ghanaian-American, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to develop our student-athletes and contribute to the program's future."
***
• A well-deserved tip of the cap to Josh Maurer for getting the broadcaster’s version of the call to The Show. One of the primary voices with the Pawtucket Red Sox from 2014-20, Maurer is joining the Milwaukee Brewers as a radio play-by-play announcer. Even better news, he’s latching on to the same MLB organization that’s home to another former PawSox voice in Jeff Levering. Josh and Jeff were the broadcast duo when the PawSox captured the 2014 Governors’ Cup.
Maurer now becomes the 12th former PawSox to move on to a professional broadcast gig.
“It’s a source of pride for the entire organization and especially an honor for Josh. I’m pleased that he’s getting this opportunity. He absolutely paid his dues,” said Mike Tamburro, the longtime PawSox executive who played a substantial role in the hiring process that paved the way for Maurer to join the hallowed broadcast booth at McCoy Stadium.
“A couple of guys got jobs while he was with us, but Josh never complained. He kept his chin up and kept working hard,” Tamburro added. “It’s great to see good things happen to good guys.”
***
• Tom Brady could have saved himself a ton grief and subsequent backlash on social media had he mentioned the Patriots as part of his initial statement he released to say he was retiring. That said, New England football fans should not work themselves up too much into a lather about a player who helped deliver six Super Bowl titles during his 20 seasons in Foxboro.
***
• A suggestion for t-shirts to be sold in the Providence College bookstore based off this current Friar men’s basketball season:
1). “Be Them Dudes!”
2). “You got Minaya’d”
3). “Thor-chler”
4). “Mr. Watson’s Neighborhood”
5). “A.J. Three-ves”
6). “Bye Bye, Bynum”
***
• This column would have been longer, but a word to local municipalities: There’s no need to send out a robocall regarding snow removal five days after a storm.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.