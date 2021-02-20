McGAIR: Cumberland's Dempsey kicks off senior cross-country season at Merrimack in strong form

A little of this, a little of that …
• Racing up the road from her high school alma mater, Julia Dempsey kicked off her final collegiate cross-country season at Merrimack in top-flight fashion.
Last Saturday, Dempsey established a personal-best 5K time of 18:34.1 to earn a second-place finish in a three-team Northeast Conference meet held on the Bryant University campus. A 2017 graduate of Cumberland High, Dempsey was recognized as Merrimack’s Female Athlete of the Week.
To achieve a rewarding result after not racing competitively for over a calendar year, Dempsey said, “We’ve been training for cross-country since March of last year. I had a lot of time to try things out and remain motivated as far as my goals, but it was nice to see a year’s worth of work finally get to play out.
“It’s always nice to be back in Rhode Island, even if it’s for a little bit,” Dempsey added. “Even though there were no spectators, I was still pretty excited.”
On her race strategy, Dempsey noted, “My coach [Chris Cameron] told me to go out with the leaders. I started a little too fast, but I tried to maintain throughout.”
When Dempsey arrived on the Merrimack campus, the Warriors were competing in Division II’s Northeast-10 Conference. Her 2017 freshman cross-country season culminated with a spot on the NE10 All-Conference’s Third Team. By her junior season in 2019, Merrimack was a D-I participant across the board.
“(The NEC) is definitely more competitive than the NE10, but I really enjoy it. The girls out there push me to do better,” said Dempsey.
It’s an abbreviated 2021 cross-country season for Dempsey. The second and final meet is the NEC Championship that’s scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 28 at Bryant.
“It’s crazy that it’s going by so fast, but as of right now, we have a track season in the spring,” she said. “Racing [at Bryant] definitely puts us at more of an advantage. We know what the course is like. Now the focus is on staying healthy and making sure we perform at the right time.”
If Dempsey can match up what she plans to pursue in graduate school (public health) with the ability to comb wood-covered trails, her days as a college harrier will include a new chapter post-Merrimack.
“If I can, I’ll definitely continue,” said Dempsey, who is majoring in environmental science.
***
• He originates from California and calls Foxboro his work address, yet there’s no denying that Patriots special team ace Matthew Slater has a soft spot for Rhode Island. It was in the Ocean State where Slater met his wife. This past Christmas, Slater adopted a fifth-grade class at a Providence elementary school.
Now, Slater is making another group of Rhode Islanders very happy.
In conjunction with his selection to the 2020 Pro Bowl, Slater chose to bestow a $5,000 grant that was made possible by the NFL Foundation to the Woonsocket High football team.
Novans head coach Charlie Bibeault says he’s been trying to secure a grant for some time.
“It’s great to finally get one. That it’s one from a New England Patriot makes it even better,” said Bibeault. “I don’t know if it’s because of the success we’ve had over the past few years [as back-to-back Division II Super Bowl champs], but we’re thrilled to have it.”
Asked if there any definite plans for the five grand, Bibeault’s initial thoughts centered on possible upgrades to the weight room.
“We know where our success started,” said Bibeault.
***
• Two new varsity head coaches will soon be appearing on the scene at Cumberland High after Andy Tuetken (baseball) and Scott Carpenter (boys lacrosse) chose to step down for family-based reasons.
Removing last year’s COVID-impacted season, Tuetken guided the Clippers from 2015-19. Not one of his CHS teams finished with less than 10 league wins. Countless Cumberland players who played for Tuetken have gone on to play in college and beyond.
“The talent that came out while I was there was incredible,” said Tuetken, “but I never wanted it more than them. We all wanted it the same amount. It made practices easy and getting them motivated for games easy. I was very fortunate.”
Carpenter led the Cumberland laxmen from 2015-19. The crowning feat came in 2016 when the Clippers captured the Division II championship. He also piloted the school’s boys’ hockey and girls’ lacrosse programs.
***
• Jack Bacon is in his first year with the Bryant University men’s soccer program. The Lincoln native/goalie has wasted little time in fitting in, witnessed by his selection as a 2021 captain. Listed as a graduate transfer, Bacon and the Bulldogs open the 2021 season on Monday, March 1 against NEC rival Long Island.
***
• From St. Raphael track head coach Chris Magill, senior Darius Kipyego scored 86.5 points during the class meet portion of his indoor career. It’s an impressive total that was primarily built on six individual first-place finishes.
Had the Iowa State-bound Kipyego not missed this year’s three regular-season class meets, he would have easily eclipsed the 100-point barrier.
Adding up the numbers, Magill shared that senior Rachael Mongeau racked up 86.5 points during her class meet career. This includes three consecutive wins in the 3,000-meter run.
***
• Condolences to Tolman High Athletic Director Frank Laliberte. On Feb. 11, his younger sister Christine passed away after battling cancer.
***
• The PGA of America’s R.I. Chapter (RIPGA) selected Lincoln High golf head coach Nick Maresca for the award for Youth Player Development. Also the assistant pro at Kirkbrae Country Club, Maresca continues to earn plaudits in how he runs the junior program at the Lincoln-based course.
***
• As Cumberland native Abby Drezek gears up for her senior women’s soccer season at UMass Lowell, she does so as one of six America East Student-Athletes to be named a Presidential Scholar-Athlete. The award recognizes graduating student-athletes who compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher as an undergraduate student.
***
Pursuing a bachelor’s degree in exercise psychology, Drezek has accumulated a 3.968 grade-point-average during her time as a River Hawk. On the pitch, Drezek has started 47 out of 52 career games. UMass Lowell opens the 2021 season this Sunday against Northeastern, which features fellow Cumberland alum Julianne Ross.
***
• It's been confirmed that Rhode Island College’s Murray Center will serve as the site for the RIIL basketball divisional finals. The boys finals will take place Saturday, March 6. Girls finals are on the docket for Sunday, March 7.
Also, the first day for girls’ volleyball season has been pushed back to Monday, March 1.
***
• As for football, teams are set to begin the non-contact conditioning portion of the preseason this coming Monday. The state guidelines for youth, adult, and school sports haven’t been updated since Feb. 5, hence football still falls in the high-risk category.
***
Unlike the agony that winter sports teams had to endure before receiving clearance to play games, football programs can ill afford to be left twisting in the wind by state officials. Football coaches will tell you the preseason is structured in a precise fashion. Every rep that's taken is done with an eye towards the first game. Any delay in removing the “high risk” tag from football could prove consequential.
***
• Not many folks in the high school track community were happy about having to pay to watch last weekend’s class meets on R.I. Milesplit after Ocean State Running streamed all the dual meets free of charge. Next weekend’s state meet will be shown on Milesplit.
***
• No more International League. No more Triple-A All-Star Game. No more Governors’ Cup playoffs. In short, Major League Baseball’s takeover of Minor League Baseball has been nothing short of taking a gigantic eraser to a league that was founded in 1884.
***
• They say any form of reposting on social media should be interpreted as an endorsement. Along those lines, anyone else feel a little salt was being rubbed in the wounds on Thursday when the PawSox Twitter account wrote, “We have a 2021 schedule!” when copying and pasting how the upcoming season will unfold for the Triple-A team that’s playing up the road?
***
• This column would have been longer, but I want to send a note to the governor. Question is, who should I send it to?
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
