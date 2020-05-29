McGAIR: Cumberland's Drezek succeeds on, off track at UMass-Lowell

A little of this, a little of that …
• It’s been established for some time that Ben Drezek is an accomplished runner – be it on the cross country trails or the indoor/outdoor track circuit.
How the former Cumberland High standout performs when it’s go time … it’s only part of the equation when sizing up Drezek’s college experience at UMass Lowell.
Last week, Drezek was named the 2020 winner of the David Boutin Award that is presented to the top UMass Lowell male student-athlete who per a press release “encompasses academic and athletic excellence, as well as leadership and community service.”
A junior, Drezek checks off all the corresponding boxes as part of his desire to make a strong imprint on the campus.
“It’s an award that shows you’re more than just an athlete. It’s about doing well in school because we’re not going to be athletes forever. We’re going to need a job outside of sports,” said Drezek, who once again posted a 4.0 grade-point-average during the recently-completed semester.
“I also want to help out my community and school and make my overall experience as a student-athlete both pure and wholesome,” added Drezek, who shares Co-President of UMass Lowell’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) with his sister Abby, a member of the River Hawks’ women’s soccer team.
Ben Drezek’s rise up the SAAC totem pole started during his freshman year when he sat in on meetings. As a sophomore, he became the track team’s SAAC frontman. Besides his Lowell-based co-presidential duties, he’s affiliated with the SAAC branch that’s associated with the America East – the league the River Hawks are affiliated with.
“Our school’s SAAC team has representatives from all the teams. It’s also cool to bounce ideas off of kids from the other schools in the conference,” he said. “Our conference’s SAAC group is very respected within the NCAA. We have a lot of good initiatives. Having a voice for athletes in the entire conference is huge. I know I’m making an impact and it’s heartwarming to be able to do that.”
A cause that’s near and dear to Drezek is getting the Tracy Rule as part of UMass Lowell’s athletic bylaws. Drezek heard Brenda Tracy speak this past winter at an America East/SAAC meeting. In a nutshell, the rule holds student-athletes accountable if they’re found guilty of a serious offense.
“Right now, there’s only one school in the NCAA that’s adopted [the Tracy Rule]. Abby and myself are very passionate about it and want UMass Lowell to become the second school. It would be a good step,” said Drezek. “The administration has been supportive. We’re hopeful to have Brenda on campus in the fall.”
Drezek’s credentials for the David Boutin Award also included serving as a tireless advocate of student-athlete mental health. He was part of the Up ‘til Dawn campaign on the UMass Lowell campus to raise money for St. Jude’s.
“I was very surprised. The other nominees were just as deserving,” said Drezek. “One of my former teammates received this award two years ago. He’s been a role model for me. It was nice to follow in his footsteps.”
As for the running part of the equation, Drezek’s junior season was highlighted by an eighth-place finish at the America East Cross-Country Championships and a spot in the NCAA Championships after coming in 12th at the Northeast Regional meet. The highlight of his indoor season came when he placed seventh in the 3,000-meters at the America East Championships.
Right now, Drezek is back home in Cumberland and training with the hope that he’ll be able to return to campus in September for in-person learning and his senior cross-country season. The coronavirus wiped out his junior outdoor track season and his bid to defend his steeplechase crown at the conference championships.
Never fear as Drezek plans to recoup his 2020 season after being accepted into UMass Lowell’s DPT program for graduate school. Next spring, he’ll graduate with a degree in physical therapy and a minor in nutrition. He will still have one indoor season and two more outdoor seasons to compete for the River Hawks.
“Spring is a big travel season for us. We were going to California and Kentucky for some of the best meets in the country. It’s been rough, but training has been going very well. Right now, I feel that I’m in the best shape of my life – better than when I qualified for the NCAAs last fall,” he said. “Now that I have a fifth year [of eligibility], I know I want to stay. UMass Lowell is my home. We’re a growing program and I believe we can be one of the best teams in the country.”
***
• Per State Rep. Raymond H. Johnston Jr., a phone call that can be described as good news was received from Governor Gina Raimondo’s office regarding Pawtucket Country Club. Two weeks ago, Johnston wrote a letter that asked the Governor to alter an executive order that forbid members who hail from Massachusetts the chance to play all 18 holes (three holes lie on the Rhode Island portion of the golf course).
It appears common sense has prevailed.
“If everything stays like it is there is a good possibility that the Massachusetts members will be allowed to the play the whole course once Phase 2 goes into effect [next Monday],” said Johnston.
***
• If you’re someone who purchased PawSox tickets in advance of the originally scheduled April 9 season opener and have questions, reach out to Senior Director of Ticket Operations Samantha Saccoia-Beggs via email at ssaccoiabeggs@pawsox.com or ticketoffice@pawsox.com. You can also leave a message at (401) 724-7300. The voicemails are checked daily.
***
• This year’s Arnold Mills Fourth of July Road Race will be going virtual. Registration will be made available in the coming days at www.arnoldmillsparade.com.
***
• The date of the actual matchup still needs to be finalized, yet area basketball fans would be wise to circle in red the men’s college hoops contest where Bryant travels to George Mason as part of next season’s nonconference schedule. In the Bulldogs’ camp, you have Shea High product Erickson Bans. In the case of the Patriots, one must account for former Cumberland High star Tyler Kolek.
Bans and Kolek are no strangers to each other. They faced off three times in interscholastic games and countless times on the AAU circuit. Providing we’re in the clear from COVID, anyone up for a road trip?
***
• Former Lincoln High softball pitcher Bella DiOrio was on her way to her best season at Division III Clark University before the pandemic struck. As a junior for the Cougars, she started five games and completed all of them while compiling a 4-1 record with a 2.12 ERA. One of those wins was a shutout that helped DiOrio earn recognition on March 9 as the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Pitcher of the Week.
***
• In a month’s time, the PawSox have sold 300 specialty COVID-19 T-shirts with a little more than 100 remaining. There are three adult and four kid versions and they’re going fast but can still be purchased by visiting www.pawsox.com. All sales will benefit those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
***
Speaking of selling T-shirts with the goal of raising money for those in need, the Providence College athletic department announced that a check for over $46,000 will be cut to the R.I. Food Bank.
***
• Whenever the day comes when all are permitted to gather, coaches at the youth and high school levels are going to be able to separate the wheat from the chaff rather quickly. In one corner, you have the athletes who were diligent and committed during the prolonged shutdown from game competition. In the other corner, you have those who proclaim they were all in but gasping for air barely five minutes into practice. A word to the wise, make sure you’re not part of the latter group. You run the risk of getting left behind.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it seems the owners and ballplayers from Major League Baseball are in need of someone to step in and set both groups straight. In these economically-challenging times, no one wants to hear about billionaires and millionaires and each group’s financial shortcomings. Come to an agreement and do so fast. Otherwise, you risk doing more harm than good to a sport that continues to find itself in a risky position with the fanbase.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
