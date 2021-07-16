McGAIR: Cumberland's Kopack showing his 'utility' with NECBL's Mystic Schooners

A little of this, a little of that …
• Apparently, the jack-of-all-trades moniker that’s come to define Cumberland’s Addison Kopack’s role with the NECBL’s Mystic Schooners has taken on a life of its own.
The online roster for the Schooners lists Kopack as “Other.” Click on the individual league-wide stats page and you’ll see the letter “U” – short for utility – appearing next to his name. Talk about being in a category all by himself.
“I’ve had a funny interaction with my [Mystic] coach regarding that, but I’ve also fully embraced it,” said Kopack about his unusual designation.
Kopack is a baseball player not defined by a single defensive position. Also, don’t read too much into Kopack heading to Cardines Field for this Sunday’s NECBL All-Star Game as a designated hitter. The odds are pretty good that a glove or two will be packed for the relatively short drive from the Rhode Island/Connecticut border to Newport.
To date, Kopack’s summer log with Mystic includes games spent at first base, second base, third base, catcher, and left field. For the 2019 Cumberland High graduate, versatility is the best form of availability. Thursday marked Mystic’s 26th game. So far, Kopack has seen action in 22 contests.
“Honestly, my whole goal is to be in the lineup every day and help the team,” said Kopack. “Playing all those positions helps to fulfill that role and helps the manager if someone needs an off day.”
The valuable service that Kopack provides Mystic also extends to the plate. He owns a triple-slash line that through Wednesday read .275/.410/.538. He’s hit three home runs and has the number 19 appearing next to his season-to-date totals for RBI, walks, and run scored.
“I have no clue,” said Kopack with a slight laugh when asked if he’s been given the heads-up of where he’ll line up defensively before arriving at the ballpark. “Depending on when the lineup is posted, I’ll find out before batting practice if we’re home. If we’re away, maybe I’ll find out an hour before the game.
“Mentally, I like to think I do a good job of preparing for any option by not thinking about it too much,” he added. “I also think I’ve done a good job of flipping the switch between defense and offense. It’s fun to play a lot of positions. It helps me learn new things about the game.”
Kopack is coming off a freshman 2021 season at URI where he appeared in 36 games with 26 starts. He also logged some innings on the mound – something that could be in the works with Mystic before lowering the curtain on this summer’s baseball experience.
“[The Rams] experimented with me with pretty much the same number of positions that I’m playing this summer,” said Kopack. “My first-ever start at second base was during a college game. I wasn’t too comfortable there, but the [Rhody] coaching staff wanted me to use the summer as a time to get comfortable so that come the fall and spring, I can go anywhere and be a valuable asset.”
Looking ahead to the All-Star honor that will bring him back to his home state, Kopack said, “I love playing at Cardines Field. I love the atmosphere. It’s a historic ballpark. Being a local, it’s almost come full circle. I grew up watching games in Newport and following the NECBL.”
***
• As Kate Corry closes the book on a six-year run as Shea High’s athletic director, she does so with a boatload with memories of watching student-athletes represent their school with class and dignity. The Raiders enjoyed plenty of success under Corry’s watch, from winning the 2016 Division II Super Bowl, to reaching the 2017 finals of the boys’ basketball Open state tournament, to capturing the Division IV girls soccer title just last year.
Also of note, Corry helped launch the Unified Basketball program that’s been a major hit within the hallways of the East Ave. campus.
“Honestly, [being an AD] allowed me to focus on all the sports rather than just one and get involved with all the teams,” said Corry. “To see all the athletes compete day-in and day-out is the best part of the job.”
At a time when Pawtucket is transitioning to employing a full-time AD and a part-time AD to oversee Shea and Tolman as well as the city’s middle school sports programs, Corry continues to double and triple check that everything is correctly lined up (from a Shea perspective) for the fall 2021 season.
In other words, she’s not officially retired just yet.
***
• The gym at Lincoln Middle School proved to be a lifesaver for several Lincoln High athletic programs during the past school past year while renovations to the high school gym continue to take place.
The days of relying on the town’s middle school gymnasium for varsity athletics aren’t over yet. With no apparatus hanging from the ceiling and citing it’s a better venue for the sport, Lincoln High’s girls’ volleyball program plans to play its fall 2021 home matches at Lincoln Middle School.
Barring any crazy developments with the high school gym, Lincoln High’s basketball programs can anticipate a 2021-22 season where home games take place on campus at the refurbished Lions’ Den.
***
• Make way for a new high school football co-op team with Central Falls joining forces with Blackstone Valley Prep. The Warriors are returning to the field after not fielding a team during the rescheduled 2021 “Fall II” season. The Pride of BVP is making school history by jumping into the football pool.
***
• At this time a year ago, Ed Cooley’s primary communication with his PC basketball players only took place through electronic means. The campus was shuttered due to the pandemic. As a result, the Friars found themselves left to their own devices in the pursuit of staying sharp while stationed in their respective hometowns.
“We missed our kids last summer to build those relationships, especially with the first-year players where you’re putting them through shooting drills and spending 1-on-1 time without wearing a mask,” said Cooley. “It’s stuff you take for granted until it’s taken away.”
This summer has brought a sense of normalcy. The Friars have been working out as a full unit for a few weeks now. Newcomers like Al Durham and Justin Minaya are getting acquainted with key returnees Nate Watson, A.J. Reeves, and Noah Horchler. The three scholarship freshmen – Legend Geeter, Rafael Castro, and Matteus Case – are gathering their bearings after going through a recruiting process where each of them committed to Providence without an in-person visit.
“Starting to get to know each other now will pay major dividends come November,” said Cooley after the conclusion of Monday’s media training session. “I like our pieces. We have an older group and most of the time, that pays dividends.”
Here are some additional points covered by Cooley during his first in-person interview with the local media since March 2020:
On the brave new world of name, image, and likeness that’s been greenlighted by the NCAA: “I’m learning a lot about it. There are a lot of positives. Young men and women from around the country deserve what they’re going to get. I just want our players to be prepared on the tax structure of it. They have to be careful how they represent themselves. They’re also representing the brand of Providence College and their families.”
On heading back out on the road to recruit: “Believe it or not, you’ve got to get back in recruiting shape. You’re waking up in different cities. For four or five seconds, you’re asking where you’re at. Then you’re on the plane to the next spot. The way we like to recruit, we like to see body energy and facial images. It’s a loud message, but it’s rewarding because we’re able to see multiple young men play and have the opportunity to come to Providence.”
On what he’s heard regarding David Duke’s NBA Draft stock: “They’re doing a lot of background checks on him … what are his positives and negatives. How did he come into practice? His range is a lot of different places whether it’s [picks] 25 to 32. I’m pretty sure he’s going to get drafted and do really well at the next level.”
***
• This column would have been longer, but I have a point-blank question for you, the loyal reader, and be honest. Do you miss the Pawtucket Red Sox?
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
