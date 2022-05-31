McGAIR: Cumberland's Kopack wore out Atlantic 10 pitching this season for URI

A little of this, a little of that …
• How does a college baseball player raise his batting average from .220 on April 5 to .379 on May 14?
For the answer to that, we turn to Addison Kopack, the Cumberland native who came on like gangbusters this spring for the University of Rhode Island program.
Slumps happen in baseball. Kopack’s response to a 1-for-20 funk that erased 68 points from his average didn’t involve panicking. He didn’t set out to reinvent the wheel.
“It was about sticking with what made me successful in the first place … try not to think too much and trust the work I’ve put in,” said Kopack. “The results kind of followed.”
With improved statistics came recognition as one of the top offensive threats in the Atlantic 10. When the conference announced postseason honors last week, Kopack saw his name along with his gaudy numbers appear on the first team. At the conclusion of the regular season, Kopack stood atop the A-10 mountain with conference-only bests in batting average (.430), slugging percentage (.925), and OPS (1.450).
“Baseball is a sport where if things aren’t going well, you’re going to want to chase something and get that instant success,” said Kopack. “I had faith that I was going to have success. You just don’t know when that success will ultimately come but it was definitely amazing.”
Before the Atlantic 10 Tournament, Kopack had recorded 70 hits, including 17 home runs, 13 doubles, two triples, and 52 runs scored. His 17 homers represent the second most in a single season in Rhode Island history, while his 32 extra-base hits tie for the fourth-best single-season total.
Even when Kopack appeared lost at the plate, the Rams expressed their confidence by continuing to bat him in the heart of the lineup. He finished the season hitting .364 in 54 games.
“Knowing that I would still have a spot even when I wasn’t having the best of days was huge,” he said.
Besides finding a steady groove at the plate, Kopack also made his mark in the field as URI’s primary shortstop. For the first time since his Cumberland High days, he found himself locked in at a specific position after spending previous seasons moving around the infield (including catcher) and outfield.
“I filled the position [when URI visited Auburn in early March] and we stuck with it,” said Kopack, listed as a redshirt sophomore who also earned a spot on the A-10’s All-Academic Team.
Kopack’s summer ball assignment will include returning to a familiar stomping ground. For the second straight year, he’ll suit up for the Mystic (Conn.) Schooners of the NECBL.
“It’s a comfortable spot for me,” said Kopack, who is draft eligible and has already been in touch with a few MLB clubs.
***
• At long last, the time has come for a longtime and trusted member of the Shea High football coaching staff to spread his wings and lead a program. Last week, news broke that Damon Scarduzio departed the Raiders to become head coach at Scituate High. Scarduzio was the person who schemed up the defense under Shea head coach Dino Campopiano.
“Damon has been with me for 27 years. By far and away, he’s the best defensive coordinator in the state of Rhode Island. He’s going to be an outstanding head coach,” said Campopiano. “Scituate is a getting a great leader and a great man.”
Joining Scarduzio at Scituate will be fellow Shea assistant Dave “Doc” Hanson, an individual wore a number of different hats in conjunction with his responsibilities with the Raiders.
“Another great assistant coach who’s been a great coach at Shea and a loyal friend to me,” said Campopiano. “In both cases, Scituate’s gain is Shea’s loss.”
***
• Two proud alums of Woonsocket High’s throwing factory made noise on the college circuit this spring.
At Walsh University, located in Ohio, Jesse Houle earned Second Team All-American accolades after placing 11th overall in the hammer throw at last week’s NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships. Houle topped out at 59.26 meters. A sophomore at Walsh, Houle earned his first trip to the nationals on the strength of placing third in the hammer at the Great Midwest Outdoor Championships (60.50 meters).
At Kentucky, former Novan All-American Logan Coles broke the school’s freshman record in the hammer throw in each of four regular-season outdoor meets. His personal best was 208 feet, 1 inch that he established at the Kentucky Invitational back in April.
***
• Mount St. Charles is turning to former Cumberland High head coach Anthony Silva to lead the Mounties’ girls’ soccer program. Silva guided the Clippers for five seasons and coached several CHS players who went on to play at the NCAA Division I women’s soccer level – Stephanie Ribeiro (UConn), Abby Drezek (UMass Lowell), and Julianne Ross (Northeastern). Most recently, Silva was involved with NEFC, a not-for-profit premier soccer club that specifically caters to participants from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.
***
• Lincoln High recently held its annual athletic awards banquet at Kirkbrae Country Club. Soccer standout Thomas Corcoran was tabbed as the choice for the Charles Hien Most Outstanding Male Student-Athlete. The recipient of the Katherine Tiberii Most Outstanding Female Student-Athlete was field hockey/swimming champion Sadie Brown, who’ll continue her swimming career at Butler University.
Corcoran and Brown were also recognized as Seven-Letter Athletes for the Lions. The list also includes Nicole Goho, Benjamin Martins, Emma Brunelle, Catherine Hien, Paige Moreau, Carson Cole, Katherine Jahnz, Alexia Noel, Jace Kenney, Damian Terrizzi, Lynsey Fleming, Giuseppe Lisi, Thomas Zhao, Aiden Fletcher, and Aliana Marino.
Wrestling head coach Michael Tuorto was recognized as Lincoln’s Coach of the Year. Jacob Murray and Cole were chosen for the Michael J. Monteleone Sportsmanship Award.
Cole along with Amy Stevens, Lucy Kratman and Regan Derenthal were tabbed to receive the Marissa A. Lorea Scholarship. Jahnz and Ben Martins were presented the Peter L. Moreau Scholarship. Noel was honored with the Richard Elderkin Memorial Scholarship Award. Madison Picard and Tyler Lutz were awarded the Richard E. White Family Scholarship.
The Lincoln Athletic Council Scholarship went to Lisi and Mia Bauzyk.
***
• A leftover quote from PC coach Ed Cooley’s visit to Lincoln High earlier this month that given recent events doubles as a stroke of good timing. Asked about Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum moving past the breakup noise that reached its peak in January and silencing the doubters that suggested one of them needed to pack their bags and leave Boston, Cooley said, “It's not how you start. I say that all the time.”
As noted previously, Cooley coached Brown and Tatum on the USA basketball circuit.
***
• This week marks the return of former PawSox manager Kevin Boles to the area. Instead of a Pawtucket homecoming, Boles will be at the new ballpark in Worcester as manager of the Syracuse Mets.
Boles managed the PawSox from 2014-18, a run that included a Governors’ Cup title (in 2014) and telling Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers to head to the big leagues. Why he never received a coaching opportunity with the parent club remains one of the biggest injustices of the Dave Dombrowski era.
***
• This column would have been longer, but high school spring playoffs are in full flight. See you on the links, the diamond, the oval, the courts, and the fields.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03.
