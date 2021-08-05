McGAIR: Cumberland's Madi Zancan taking 'A Shot for Life' basketball challenge

A little of this, a little of that …
• Back in April, Madi Zancan was asked if she would be interested in participating in the inaugural “A Shot For Life” (ASFL) Challenge – a basketball endeavor that encompasses shot-making along with fundraising for a good cause.
“I did some research about the program and what they’ve done and said yes,” said Zancan, a 2021 Cumberland High graduate and two-time selection to the Call/Times All-Area Girls’ Basketball Team.
On Saturday, August 14, Zancan will be one of 16 female hoopsters on hand at St. George’s School in Middletown. The objective is to tickle the twine a good amount during a timed period. Whoever does that the most will be crowned the ASFL Challenge champ of the Ocean State.
“You shoot for two hours,” said Zancan when asked to explain the actual gist of the competition. “The first hour is split into 20 minutes of free throws, 20 minutes of mid-range shots, and 20 minutes of threes. Then you have a bit of a break before shooting mid-range shots for 30 minutes and then three-pointers for 30 minutes.
“They take the best shooting percentage. That way, it’s not who can chuck up the most shots,” she added.
A 1,000-point career scorer who averaged 20.2 ppg during her senior season with the Clippers, Zancan recently got back to work on the hardwood after taking some time to heal up following a knee injury she sustained during softball season.
Funds raised by the “A Shot For Life Challenge” will go to benefit cancer research.
Per Zancan, the goal for each participant is to raise $1,000. That proved to be a walk in the park thanks to the Zancan clan organizing a “High Low Jack” tournament that was also accompanied by a few raffles.
“I know a few people affected by cancer so it’s great to say I’m able to help out in some small way,” said Zancan, who come the fall will head to The Winchendon School where she’ll play basketball and softball.
***
• It’s a defensive club with a Pawtucket twist as a pair of locals earned inclusion on the Preseason All-Northeast Conference Football Team that was released earlier this week. Shea High product Leandro DeBrito (via Duquesne) saw his name appear as one of four defensive backs. St. Raphael alum Tre Jones (via Central Connecticut) was one of four linebackers to garner inclusion.
Listed as a 6-foot-2 senior at 200 pounds, DeBrito seeks to build off a 2021 spring season that saw him rack up a league-high 32 solo tackles in five games and named to the All-NEC First Team. Duquesne won all four of its regular-season spring games before suffering an overtime loss to Sacred Heart in the NEC title tilt.
“It’s about doing everything right and having your mind right … the little things,” said DeBrito during his appearance as part of NEC Virtual Media Day.
For Jones and Central Connecticut, it’s back to work for the first time since the 2019 season when it won the NEC. The Blue Devils elected to sit out the spring season. The last time we saw the 6-foot-3 senior who weighs 255 pounds, Jones made 58 total tackles and harassed quarterbacks into eight sacks en route to earning All-NEC First Team honors.
“All I have to say is that defense wins championships, but we also have to police ourselves. We’ll hold each other accountable. The coaches are going to put us in the best position to win, but it’s up to the players to make sure we’re paying attention to every detail – watching film and practicing – that’s going to translate over to the game,” said Jones, who on Wednesday was named to the 25-player preseason watch list for the Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award that’s presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
***
• With the ESPNU cameras rolling, Lincoln native Darien McDonough went 1-for-2 while playing all seven innings in center field during last Saturday’s Premier Girls Fastpitch Senior All-American Game. Her hit was an RBI double that came in the third inning and spoke volumes about the high motor that accompanies her each time she takes the field. McDonough blooped a 1-2 pitch into shallow left field and hustled before diving headfirst into second where she was ruled safe.
***
• That didn’t take long, did it? Fresh off the news that Mount St. Charles was in need of someone to coach both boys and girls tennis following the retirement of Richard Lawrence, the Mounties’ plan is to turn to a first-time head coach in 25-year-old Evelyn Miller. During her high school career at Smithfield High, Miller was a two-time First-Team All-State selection. She went on to become a multiple First Team NAC (North Atlantic Conference) selection at Colby-Sawyer College.
***
• We had a lengthy conversation with Nick Zammarelli and didn’t want to jam everything into the column about his retirement from baseball that ran this past Tuesday. Here are a few leftover nuggets with the design of putting a bow on the Lincoln native’s time in pro ball:
On the outpouring of support Zammarelli received from the baseball community upon announcing his retirement on July 12: “Hearing from people, whether it’s those I talk to every day or I haven’t heard from since college [at Elon University], it makes me realize how fortunate I am. I can only thank baseball for these people following me.”
On Zammarelli someday giving back to baseball through coaching or some additional avenue: “Right now, it’s good for me to step away from the game and see what other options are out there, but if it came down to it, I wouldn’t mind opening my own facility. That’s something that’s way in the back of my mind.”
On whether Zammarelli gave thought to finishing out the 2021 season with Kane City of the American Association before assessing the next step: “I did think about grinding through the rest of the way, but either way, I’m happy because I was able to walk away on my own terms. That was the biggest thing for me.”
On the support Zammarelli received from fiancé Abby Smith: “I think she was just as upset as me when I decided to retire. She said she’s going to miss living in hotels and being nomads and not knowing where we’re going. She’s not the reason why I’m walking away, but in the back of my mind, it’s more comforting for me to know that we can settle down now.”
***
• For all those who feel David Duke’s NBA Draft stock would have improved had he returned to PC, I give you Ryan Gomes as a prime example of not all that glitters is gold when it comes to putting off the NBA dream for a bit longer.
Friar fans of a certain age remember when Gomes flirted with the NBA before returning to school for his senior year. Know what that decision led to? How about the 50th player taken in the 2005 draft.
Yes, Gomes did get drafted and went on to enjoy an eight-year NBA career, yet a return to the Friars didn’t translate into a coveted spot in the first round where the contracts are guaranteed. Along those lines, there’s no guarantee that Duke would have rocketed up the draft boards to the point where he finds himself in a better position to hear his name called come the 2022 draft – no matter how well he played. Remember, Gomes earned First Team All-Big East honors as a senior.
If Duke believed his time is now, so be it. Don’t question the decision. Instead, root for him to defy the odds so he can carve out an NBA living.
***
• A common sight in my capacity as the backup official scorer for the WooSox has been the high number of empty seats when first pitch rolls around. Maybe Worcester has a bit of a Los Angeles vibe where it’s fashionable to arrive late, but then I thought those same folks probably have to walk a few miles to the gate after parking. Certainly it’s a far cry from the old PawSox days when you could be in your McCoy Stadium seat in mere minutes upon finding a spot to park.
For the record, those same Polar Park seats are occupied when the third inning rolls around.
***
• This column would have been longer, but with a summer washout clearly afoot, I’m thinking about asking Mother Nature to see if she can give us a July/August redo when October rolls around.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
