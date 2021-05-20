McGAIR: Cumberland's Wright making up for lost time with San Jose Giants

A little of this, a little of that …
• Chris Wright earned the reputation as a lights-out closer during the spring of 2019 as a member of the Bryant University baseball team.
Fast forward to 2021 as Wright finds himself a few weeks into his first full season on a minor league-affiliated team. The Cumberland High alum is rekindling his role as a ninth-inning stopper, posting three saves in his first three opportunities for the Low-A San Jose Giants.
“I was definitely aware that I would be coming in at the end of games. Our manager [Lenn Sakata] hinted as much at the start of the season,” said Wright when reached on a recent afternoon out on the West Coast.
For those who don’t remember, Wright saved 13 games for the ’19 Bulldogs before getting drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 12th round (356th overall) of that year’s MLB Draft. After getting assigned to the Giants’ Arizona League affiliate in 2019, Wright started three of four games, though he never lasted more than three innings in any of the three games when he was out there at the game’s onset.
Originally, Wright thought he would be starting games for San Jose.
“We had a lot of guys who showed up [to spring training] and did pretty well right away,” he said. “It seemed I was suited best to head back to the bullpen.”
Wright didn’t mince words when talking about the importance of spring training that thankfully wasn’t interrupted for COVID-19 reasons. He appeared in four preseason games before the scene shifted to the long-awaited return of MiLB’s regular season.
“It was smooth sailing throughout,” said Wright. “I definitely needed [spring training]. I struggled to find the zone during my first few outings in Arizona. By the end, I was locked in. It was great to have that amount of time to make sure my stuff was right.”
Wright’s first outing of the 2021 season took place on May 6. He was out there for one-third of an inning after following a San Jose pitcher who had approached his pitch limit.
“It was awesome to be out there and finally compete. That’s all I want to do,” said Wright. “Competition is what we play for.”
Wright carried a 1.50 ERA into Thursday’s action. Through five games, he’s struck out 14 and walked three while logging six innings. Last Saturday, he went two innings and struck out five en route to picking up his second save.
“I threw two innings a few times during spring training so I was definitely prepared,” said Wright, who threw 21 of his 29 pitches for strikes. “If I have to go three innings, I’ll go three. At this point, I’m ready to do anything.”
Per Wright, all pitchers on the San Jose pitching staff are on a pitch count until the end of the current month. He’s also on a schedule where he’ll pitch once every three or four days.
“I feel good enough to go out there and throw every day. That’s what I want to do, but it’s nice that they’re taking care of us at the beginning of the season. They’re allowing us to get settled in and not push us too hard because it’s been so long since we’ve played,” said the 22-year-old Wright, who’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds.
The group of San Jose players that Wright steps onto the diamond with, “makes it fun to come to the park every day.” Whether the Single-A Giants are home or away, they must report to the trainer before heading into the clubhouse.
“We fill out a survey to see if we have COVID symptoms. It’s become routine at this point,” said Wright.
Living-wise, Wright is in an apartment complex that’s 10-15 minutes from San Jose’s Excite Ballpark. The same roommate he shares apartment space with is the same person who he’ll room with when San Jose plays on the road.
As for the weather, Wright says can’t beat living in the Bay Area, though it can get on the cool side once the sun goes down.
***
• From the desk of Mount St. Charles boys basketball head coach Henry Coleman, the MSC Boys’ Hoops Summer League is back on the docket after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 session. Varsity-wise, the field has been expanded to 12 teams and is heavy on Blackstone Valley representation.
Joining Mount St. Charles will be Woonsocket, North Smithfield, Cumberland, Lincoln, Blackstone Valley Prep, Shea, Ponaganset, East Providence, St. Patrick, Blackstone-Millville, and Bellingham. Coleman organized a four-team JV league that features MSC, North Smithfield, Ponaganset, and Bellingham.
The curtain goes up on July 5 for a nine-game regular season (varsity and JV) with playoffs commencing on Aug. 4. The championship game is scheduled for Aug. 11.
***
• Former Woonsocket High All-State shortstop Holly Letourneau compiled a strong sophomore season as a member of the Becker College softball program. She was voted Second Team All-Conference as a third baseman after tying for the NECC lead in home runs (eight) and RBI (38). In 29 games, Letourneau batted .375 and scored 23 runs.
Just as noteworthy, Letourneau is excelling in the classroom. She is a pre-vet major with a 4.0 GPA.
***
• Bridgewater State is where you’ll find former Burrillville High softball standout Morgan Cournoyer. As a freshman in 2021, Cournoyer burst onto the scene with an impressive batting slash line (.375/.507/.571) through the team’s first 23 games. She’s also contributed three homers and 14 RBI.
Cournoyer’s efforts helped earn her a spot on the 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division III All-New England Team. Additionally, she was one of eight Bridgewater State representatives to be named to the 2021 All-Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Softball Team. Cournoyer was Second-Team All-MASCAC.
Bridgewater State’s season is still going strong with Friday’s schedule including a game in Seguin, Texas against Emory & Henry College in first-round action of the NCAA D-III Tournament.
***
• In addition to Cournoyer, Bridgewater State’s softball roster includes Lincoln High alum Molly Thibaudeau. A freshman who’s seen time in the outfield and in the circle this spring, Thibaudeau went 2-for-4 with two runs in last Saturday’s 10-5 MASCAC title-clinching win over Framingham State. Earlier this week, Cournoyer was named MASCAC Softball Rookie of the Week.
***
• Speaking of Framingham State, Grace Swanson – Thibaudeau’s former Lincoln High teammate – was voted Second-Team All-MASCAC. A sophomore outfielder, Swanson hit .311 in 37 games with 33 hits, 11 RBI, and 11 stolen bases. She finished the season second in the MASCAC in stolen bases and tied for fourth in hits.
***
• Tolman High alum Tedrick Wilcox is one of six new players brought in by the St. Francis-Brooklyn men’s basketball program. The Pawtucket native is listed as a 6-foot-6 guard who per comments made by Terriers head coach Glenn Bracia that appeared on sfcathletics.com, “has a chance to be an excellent three-point shooter for us. We believe Tedrick is a player with outstanding upside. He is one of the younger players that we recruited this year. He is very athletic in transition and is a good on-the-ball defender. We think that he has a high ceiling and the ability to become a very good player. We look forward to coaching him and helping him reach his full potential.”
***
• The MacColl YMCA in Lincoln is planning to host a Home Run Derby for area youth. Powered by MLB Develops, this free event is scheduled for Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. The address is the same as the MacColl YMCA: 32 Breakneck Hill Road.
All participants should register online at JrHRD.com. For questions concerning the competition, email Jay Cusati at Jcusati@ymcapawt.org.
***
• Keep in your prayers the family of Charlie Joyce, who passed away last Friday at age 64 following a nearly year-long battle with cancer. Charlie was a 20-year newsroom veteran of the Woonsocket Call who I got to know over the last several years as a contributor to the Providence College Alumni Magazine.
***
• If the Worcester Red Sox are truly serious about extending an olive branch to Rhode Island, perhaps they should look into organizing a shuttle service that transports fans to and from Polar Park. As far as possible pickup stations, how about the parking lot at McCoy Stadium and outside Woonsocket’s Blackstone Valley Train Depot?
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’m thinking it’s time for the City of Pawtucket to look into taking down the signs that feature “PawSox” along with an arrow that points to McCoy Stadium. I’m sure there’s a memorabilia collector or two out there who would like to get their hands on what some might view as a keepsake – for a reasonable fee.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
