McGAIR: Davies Tech's Rose attracting attention from Division I college football programs

A little of this, a little of that …
• Daniel Rose spent part of this past weekend on the Boston College campus. The junior at Davies Tech took in a spring football practice and dressed head-to-toe in BC football gameday gear for photo-taking purposes.
The Eagles have inquired about Rose, listed at 5-foot-9 and looking to make recruiting waves as a defensive back. He plans to visit UMass, Temple, and Rutgers – three more schools where there is interest.
Time will tell if something concrete emerges in the form of a scholarship offer. At this juncture, the fact that Rose is on the radar of four Division I colleges – two that compete at the Power 5 level – qualifies as a noteworthy development. It’s not every day that a high school football player that competes in the state’s lowest division – in Davies’ case, Division IV – makes in-roads at college football’s premier level. Yet that’s the ticket, per Rose and Davies head coach Henry Cabral.
“He has everything that you want in a player and a teammate. He’s quiet and very humble and just goes out and plays,” said Cabral. “With all the college coaches, it’s all the same question regarding his potential.”
Rose made such an impact on offense for Davies last season – 15 touchdowns with 1,391 combined rushing/receiving yards – that it’s easy to overlook his value on defense. For starters, he plays out of position at outside linebacker. The thinking there is that Rose represents the ideal fit to check speedy wide receivers should they line up in the slot.
“You need someone who’s tough, shifty, and quick. He locks it down for us,” said Cabral, who’s also counted on Rose to produce yards as a kickoff/punt returner.
Temple was the first school to reach out to Rose with UMass not too far behind.
“He’s got the speed. He’s just got to get bigger and stronger,” said Cabral.
For Rose, there’s no question that the incentive to play college football at a very high level is so close that he can reach out and grab it like an interception.
“It’s going to make me work even harder in the offseason. The position I’m in right now is like a dream come true and I don’t want to take it for granted,” said Rose.
***
• Before transitioning to the softball diamond, Cumberland High alum Madi Zancan received flowers for her strong freshman season on the basketball court. The Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) tabbed Zancan as the Women's Basketball Rookie of the Year after starting 24 of the 25 games for Division III Regis College.
In an ode to stuffing the stat sheet, Zancan averaged 13 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. She shot 50.6 percent (124-for-245) from the field and 74 percent from the foul line.
Zancan made her softball debut for Regis this past Sunday. She’s listed as an infielder.
***
• Stonehill College’s first victory as a Division I baseball program featured a local twist as St. Raphael alum Taylor Gaspar blasted a solo home run in the third inning of Sunday’s 7-4 triumph over Army.
***
• Cumberland High alum Cam Harthan joined the Marshall University baseball program as a preferred walk-on. In the team’s season opener last month, Harthan dug into the batter’s box as Marshall’s leadoff hitter. To date, the freshman outfielder has started six of the eight games he’s appeared in for the Herd.
***
• Cumberland native/Mount St. Charles alum Ryan Slaney medaled for Bryant University at last month’s America East Indoor Track & Field Championships, earning silver in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:24.75. Slaney set a Bryant program record in the same running discipline at the Feb. 4 NEICAAA New England Championships as he clocked in at 8:18.36.
***
• It was another strong season on the hardwood at Rhode Island College for Woonsocket High alum Ousmane Kourouma. The junior center was named Second Team All-Little East and to the LEC's All-Defensive Team after averaging 13.5 ppg, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 23 games (21 starts).
***
• Shea High alum Yasmine Santos averaged 10.4 ppg on 49 percent shooting and started all 26 games she appeared in as a junior for the Mitchell College women’s basketball team that qualified for the Division III NCAA Tournament.
***
• What’s your basketball-related concern level with the Boston Celtics and Providence Friars? Pollen season is still weeks away, yet the allergies for both are in full bloom concerning their present issues on defense.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’ve got the National Guard on standby. They’ll be called into action in the event that Cumberland’s Tyler Kolek is not crowned Big East Player of the Year which will be announced Wednesday.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03 or email bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.