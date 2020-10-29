A little of this, a little of that …
• The Fall 2020 Signing Period is quickly approaching and two of the area’s very best in boys track & field – two All-Americans, mind you – are on target to announce their college plans.
St. Raphael middle-distance speedster Darius Kipyego will select from a group of five schools that includes Iowa State, Virginia, Texas A&M, USC, and Penn State. Just as impressive, Woonsocket High throwing extraordinaire Logan Coles plans to choose from a list that includes Kentucky, South Carolina, Penn State, and Southern Illinois University.
Talk about having options, yet a word to the wise to Kipyego and Coles: Make sure to freshen up on your penmanship. Wednesday, Nov. 11 is the date when prospective student-athletes who plan to enroll in college for the 2021-22 academic term can sign their National Letter of Intent.
Kipyego plans to make it official on Friday, Nov. 13 while Coles is targeting to make his final call not long after the signing period opens.
We might be talking about two athletes who excel in two vastly different disciplines, though Kipyego and Coles can certainly relate when it comes to receiving interest – significant at that – from high-end college programs during a pandemic.
During the summer, both expressed the desire to head off on official visits. They wanted to soak in the experience in-person before making a final decision.
As the summer turned to fall, those best-laid plans on the part of Kipyego and Coles continued to be subjected to COVID-impacted circumstances that can basically be chalked up to kicking the proverbial can down the road. In September, the Division I Council extended the recruiting dead period through Jan. 1.
That means no in-person visits with the coaching staff.
If Kipyego and Coles were going to learn about the schools that were chasing hard after them, Zoom calls, telephone conversations, and text messages would have to suffice.
“I have to deal with the task at hand and if I can’t take visits, then I’m going to do everything else that I can do to make sure I make the right decision through virtual tours and lots of research,” said Coles. “It’s a bad situation for the whole class of 2021. I was lucky enough to get recruited throughout quarantine, but some kids weren’t so lucky. I believe I’m on track to make the right decision when the day comes.”
Per St. Raphael cross-country/track head coach Chris Magill, all has not been lost during the shift in how college recruiting is handled.
“The college coaches who have talked to me about Darius, the one thing they said is that he’s a good person. They got that impression from the Zoom calls,” said Magill. “Some of these coaches wanted to visit his house, but that wasn’t able to happen. It was strange to watch him not go through the whole process.
“At some point, we felt Darius had to make a decision. Not that he ever felt pressure, but there are only so many full track scholarships on the men’s side,” Magill added. “You have to remember that a lot of these schools are recruiting internationally.”
In closing, looking forward to sharing and reporting on the good news when the time is appropriate.
• Nick Maresca answered the challenge of the Burke Fund’s 100-Hole Golf Marathon and then some. This past Monday saw the Lincoln High golf head coach and assistant pro at Kirkbrae Country Club get in 107 holes. With Pawtucket Country Club serving as the backdrop, Maresca teed off at 9:25 a.m. and completed the task at 2:30 p.m.
At last check, Maresca succeeded in raising just under $6,000 for the John P. Burke Memorial Fund.
• Fall sports teams at Rhode Island College have been keeping busy by staging intrasquad scrimmages where the team names were Gold, White, or Maroon. The game reports distributed by the RIC sports information department featured a who’s who in area talent.
In men’s soccer, former Tolman High standout Luis Blanco registered a team-high 10 shot attempts for Team Maroon in a 5-2 loss to Team White. The 2018-19, R.I. Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year, Blanco transferred to RIC after spending his freshman season at Franklin Pierce University.
In goal for the winning White team was freshman Andrew Silva, who hails from Cumberland and was one of the key reasons why St. Raphael captured the 2019 Division III boys soccer title.
In women’s tennis, North Smithfield native Hailey Raskob was part of the winning No. 1 doubles team for Team Maroon, which fell to Team Gold, 5-4. Raskob is now a senior at RIC. Amiah Sommer, a freshman from Cumberland, was part of a winning doubles team that featured a victory with fellow freshman Anna Vygoder on the opposing side.
For women’s volleyball, Mount St. Charles product Kaylin Labreche dished out 17 assists and six digs as a senior setter for a Gold team that was swept by Team Maroon (25-23, 25-23, 25-17).
• Just for this Saturday’s 2 p.m. Division I boys soccer game at Max Read Field, two fans per Tolman High player and two fans per St. Raphael player will be permitted to attend. It will mark the first time this season that fans are allowed to watch a high school soccer game from the stands in Pawtucket.
• The Pawtucket Red Sox are partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket and Stop & Shop to conduct a Drive-Thru Halloween event at McCoy Stadium. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. this coming Saturday, youngsters and families from Pawtucket and Central Falls are encouraged to stop by with the idea of celebrating Halloween in a safe fashion.
Stop & Shop donated 2,500 bags that will feature a combination of healthy snacks, juice boxes, bottled water, hand sanitizer, and candy. Similar to the food drives that took place earlier this year, the goodie bags will be distributed in the McCoy parking lot.
Saturday will mark the 107th time that something has taken place at McCoy since April.
• We know that high school football in Texas is king. We just didn’t know it was an expensive venture. Per a July 2019 article in the Houston Chronicle, a stadium that opened in 2017 cost $70.3 million to build. One that opened in 2018 cost $70 million.
Remember, we’re talking about high school football.
With news coming out of Worcester this week that the process of laying the sod down at Polar Park has commenced, here’s a friendly reminder that the Ballpark at Slater Mill would have cost $83 million – $45 million from the PawSox, $15 million from Pawtucket and $23 million from Rhode Island. A ballpark, mind you, that would have been used far more frequently than a few Friday nights in the fall and perhaps for high school graduation ceremonies.
• I can hear the non-sabermetric believers screaming “I told you so!” after Rays manager Kevin Cash decided to abruptly pull the plug on Blake Snell in Game 6 of the World Series.
• It only took a month for Cam Newton to go from the toast of the town to Patriots fans clamoring for Bill Belichick to really see what New England has in Jarrett Stidham.
• This column would have been longer, but with the R.I. Interscholastic League releasing the dates and brackets pertaining to the playoffs, I’m keeping a good thought that reach the finish line and actually crown champions.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
