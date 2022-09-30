McGAIR: DiChiaro, Stockwell carrying on 'Bronco Pride' for UMass Dartmouth football program

A little of this, a little of that …
They’re two alums from the same high school (Burrillville) who happen to be starters on the same offensive line for a high-powered UMass Dartmouth football program.
For Brandon DiChiaro and Kolby Stockwell, it’s about putting the “B” in Bronco Pride while being cognizant of clearing running room and keeping the passing lanes free of would-be sackers. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound DiChiaro has been the starting left tackle for UMass Dartmouth while the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Stockwell is the Corsairs’ starting right guard.
“It’s definitely been a lot of fun,” said Stockwell, a sophomore. “I didn’t know many people coming in, but Brandon helped get me together with everyone.”
Last year as a freshman saw Stockwell shift from defense to offense on his way to earning Second Team All-MASCAC honors. For a brief spell, he was on the same side of the O-line as DiChiaro, currently a college senior. What should have been a Bronco Tale that was cause for celebration a year ago was put on ice after DiChiaro hurt his AC joint before enduring a season-ending ankle injury.
“Obviously it’s no one’s fault that I got hurt, but during the offseason, I took things personally where I had to prove something,” said DiChiaro. “Taking more time as far as preparation, it feels good to be playing on a squad that’s been putting up some crazy numbers.”
Heading into Friday’s home game against Western Connecticut, UMass Dartmouth is averaging 258.8 rushing yards (through four games) and averaging 321.25 passing yards. For the two linemen who hail from the same town, it’s a badge of honor regarding the video game-esque numbers that have been registered through the season’s first four games.
“It’s definitely a high-paced offense. We try to push the tempo as much as we can to try and wear teams down,” said Stockwell, a 2021 graduate of Burrillville. “That philosophy has contributed to a lot of yards.”
Stockwell shared that he and DiChiaro – a 2019 Burrillville graduate – received text messages from head coach Burrillville Gennaro Ferraro before last Saturday’s game where UMass Dartmouth ran past Worcester State, 41-20. Ferraro and several Burrillville coaches were in attendance and spent time with their two former players afterwards.
“I felt [the presence of the Burrillville coaches] helped me play a little better,” said Stockwell.
Added DiChiaro, “I definitely played more aggressive knowing they were there … showing them that they bred some good athletes in Burrillville.”
Both are cognizant that the Burrillville community is aware of their success.
“I know our high school coaches have talked about how proud they are of us,” said DiChiaro. “We’ve had kids go on to play college football from Burrillville but didn’t seem to enjoy it for one reason or another. For the both us, it’s nice knowing that we’re starters and big parts of the team. We come from a small town where everyone knows each other and knows what’s going on.”
Let’s now shift the focus onto the former warriors of the (local) gridiron who are currently contributing at the college level:
Burrillville
Wes Cournoyer is spending his freshman season as the backup quarterback at Vermont’s Castleton University. Appearing in two games, Cournoyer has completed 2-of-3 passes for 23 yards.
Cumberland
Three former Clippers are making waves at UMass Dartmouth with Dante Aviles-Santos building on his memorable first season as the starting QB for Corsairs. A junior, Aviles-Santos is averaging 303.8 yards per game through the air with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions. He’s passed for 300-plus yards in each of the past three games.
One of the top targets for Aviles-Santos has been former Clipper Isaiah Cole. On the season, Cole has caught 14 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also saw time on the defensive side of the ball in the Sept. 10 game against Anna Maria (four tackles, two pass breakups).
Shane Meerbott has been an important member of the secondary for UMass Dartmouth. The junior’s four-game totals include 11 tackles, four pass breakups, and one interception.
A senior wideout at Bridgewater State, Michael Nocera has 19 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown through four games.
Tolman
In four games, Leandro DePina has registered three games of seven or more tackles for Western New England University. The sophomore defensive back has been credited with two pass breakups.
Down in Connecticut at Post University, former Tiger Aaron Carrion has two tackles in three games as a freshman playing defensive line.
At Salve Regina, former Tolman quarterback Justin Klemenchuck opened his senior season as a wide receiver with four catches for 21 yards. He’s appeared in two games to date.
St. Raphael
At American International College, senior Xavier Torres has been credited with 12 tackles through four games. The defensive back also has one of the three interceptions that the Yellow Jackets have collected.
On the defensive line for AIC is Jaylen Encarnacion, who like Torres graduated from St. Raphael in 2017. His four-game output includes 13 tackles and has been credited with a half-sack.
Woonsocket
At Worcester State, former Villa Novan Ke’Vaughn Davis has been the focal point of opposing defenses after a 2021 season that saw him amass 1,132 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. This season as a sophomore, Davis has 16 catches for 101 yards and four touchdowns through four games.
