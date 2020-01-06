McGAIR: For Tom Brady, offseason of uncertainty now looms

FOXBORO — NFL free agency doesn’t begin until March 18. That’s 11½ weeks away – plenty of time for the Tom Brady rumor mill to churn out a few doozies before the dust settles and the star quarterback’s plans for the 2020 season are etched in stone.
Speculation season concerning Brady’s future got a head start following Saturday’s 20-13 loss to Tennessee in the AFC wildcard round. For the first time in seemingly forever, Patriot fans are required to fill the remaining days in January/early February sans making plans around their favorite team’s playoff schedule. Talk about coming down with a sudden case of “what in heaven’s name are we going to do?”
Maybe you’re a skier and have traditionally waited until after last bit of confetti falls at the Super Bowl site before locking into a trip.
If you look outside and still see leaves on the ground, why not grab a rake now instead of waiting for warmer temperatures?
The larger point is that there’s a huge gaping hole to fill, hence it’s incumbent upon a fanbase of the most successful sports franchise in the 21st century to line up activities that help pass the time over the next few weeks. After all, there’s no divisional round game at Kansas City to eagerly await.
Regarding Brady, the truth is that no one knows what the future may bring except those who have offices inside Gillette Stadium. He’s a free agent for the first time in his career and has the right to head someplace else. Whether or not he exercises that right was a topic that dominated the postgame landscape as the hour of midnight approached on Saturday.
“Wherever he plays, if he plays, whatever he does, he’s still a guy I’ll be cheering on,” said Patriots tight end Ben Watson, who was asked if it would shock him to see Brady slinging footballs for another NFL franchise.
“Everybody at some point isn’t going to be in this building. That goes for all 32 buildings … all 32 facilities in the National Football League. Whether it’s next year or five years from now, it’s going to happen,” said Watson, doing his best to tip-toe around the most pressing issue surrounding New England while also trying to deliver a dose of reality.
After a second straight game where Brady threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown, the 42-year-old all but declared that he has every intention to suit up for a 21st season. Whether his final pass in a Patriots uniform goes into the annals as a pick-six that came in the dying seconds of Saturday’s contest with former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan acting as the chief antagonist … to be determined would be the best way to characterize the specter that hangs over New England.
“I don’t know what the future looks like and I’m not going to predict it,” said Brady, dressed in navy blue as he spoke at the podium while a chorus of “rat-ta-tat” camera clicks filled the room. “I think we’re all running out of time and chances each year that goes by. I don’t think I’m the only one in that category.”
You’re Tom Brady and you have a pretty big decision to make. For the most part, the ball is in your court. Can’t wait to see how many possible suitors emerge if word comes out that the Patriots aren’t interested in bringing back No. 12.
Looking at this from strictly Brady’s perspective, you have to wonder if he would be mentally and physically up to the challenge of starting anew elsewhere after two decades in New England.
From a playbook standpoint, going to another team would require Brady to learn a new offensive scheme, not to mention building a rapport with a group of pass catchers that he has no prior history with. It would heighten the sense of importance for Brady as it relates to showing up to organized team activities – something he hasn’t done during the past two offseasons with the Pats.
Publicly, New England never made a big fuss when it came to Brady skipping OTAs and only reporting for mandatory minicamp. You can debate the message it sends when the franchise quarterback opts to take time for himself as opposed to laying the groundwork for the coming season, but it goes without saying that Brady probably won’t enjoy the luxury of coming and going as he pleases should his career continue in another NFL season.
From New England’s vantage point, Bill Belichick must decide whether the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t. Statistically, Brady may have regressed as the 2019 season went along, yet he’s also a known commodity who with the right supporting cast around him could in short order re-enter the discussion among the today’s top signal callers.
Is Belichick prepared to hand the keys over to Jarett Stinham or make waves on the free agent market? Is Brady set to turn the page after spending his entire NFL career playing for the same head coach?
Whether it’s the end of an era or the continuation of the relationship between Brady and the Patriots, rest assured we’re going to get answers. As we wait for the truth to emerge, how about those Boston Celtics? In New England, there’s a pressing need to fill a pro sports void after the usual top biller for this time of year went into hibernation on the first weekend in January.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.