McGAIR: Former all-area hoopsters Kolek, Dominguez fitting in quite nicely at respective Atlantic 10 schools

A little of this, a little of that …
• So far, so good for two former high school hoopsters with local ties as they gear up for their maiden voyage through the world of Atlantic 10 college basketball.
Fielding questions as part of the conference’s Virtual Media Day, George Mason head coach Dave Paulsen was very complimentary when asked about former Cumberland High product Tyler Kolek. UMass head coach Matt McCall was equally effusive in his praise of onetime Tolman High standout Dyondre Dominguez. Kolek is a freshman. So too is Dominguez.
Kolek, a Clipper contributor from 2015-18 before heading to St. George’s School, has been an all-around revelation during preseason practice, according to Paulsen. The Patriots’ website lists Kolek as a 6-foot-3 guard at 182 pounds.
“He’s shooting the ball exceptionally well, but one of the greatest challenges any time a great shooter in high school comes to this level is the adjustment to the pace of the game … the physicality, the length, and guys contesting him. To this point, he’s adjusted very well,” said Paulsen.
Speaking to a virtual audience this past Tuesday, Paulsen noted that up until that point, Kolek had 41 assists compared to 20 turnovers during the competitive portion of practice.
“That’s an elite assist-to-turnover ratio. A lot of times for freshmen, can you get your shot up and can you take care of the ball?” said Paulsen. “He’s rebounded the ball exceptionally well and needs to continue to work on the defensive end, but he’s going to help us with shooting and overall scoring. He’s much more than that. He’s a complete guard in terms of his ability to see the floor, to pass, to play unselfishly. I think he’s going to be a really good rebounding guard and we’ve had some good ones.”
A Tolman contributor from 2015-17, Dominguez also attended and played at Woodstock Academy and the New Hampton School prior to joining the Minutemen. He’s listed as a 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward.
“Players make fun of me all the time for the number of plays I have on my play card, but Dyondre has really picked up everything. I’ve been impressed with him,” said McCall. “He’s a guy who can change our team with his energy and effort. We’ve been on him about bringing that every single day. We need Dyondre to be that guy who’s beating his chest and someone who’s positive when something happens on both ends of the floor. There’s no question that he’s going to help us.”
Kolek and Dominguez are slated to square off twice – Dec. 30 in Amherst, Mass. and Jan. 30 in Fairfax, Va. Both will make trips to URI’s Ryan Center with George Mason coming in for a Jan. 16 contest. UMass visits Kingston on Feb. 6.
***
• Lincoln High has a new boys’ indoor track assistant coach after Eleni Grammas was appointed at this past Monday’s School Committee meeting. Grammas joins forces with Brian Grant, who replaces the retired John Menna as head coach. Previously, Grant worked exclusively with the LHS throwers.
A math teacher at the high school, Grammas earned All-American honors as a sprinter/relay participant at Rhode Island College where she graduated from in 2019. She attended Cranston West where she lettered in soccer and track.
***
• Per the program’s head coach, the Mount St. Charles girls’ tennis team succeeded in adding another year to the “Pass the Plate” initiative where non-perishable food items are collected and donated to a local soup kitchen. The 2020 season marked the sixth straight year that items were secured, albeit with a different twist due to the pandemic. In past years, it was customary for the Mount captains to reach out and ask opposing teams if they would be willing to bring a canned good when the time came for their match on the Mounties’ home court.
For this go-around, the Mount players undertook the task of securing the food themselves. They were willing to double their efforts to ensure that there wouldn’t be a shortfall in comparison to past donations.
“The goal each season is to collect a minimum of 200-300 food items. Once again this fall season, the team achieved what it set out to do,” said Richard Lawrence, adding that the donations will be delivered in time for Thanksgiving.
***
• Fresh off capturing last weekend’s Breeders’ Cup Classic, racehorse Authentic – also this year’s Kentucky Derby winner – is being retired. As we wrote back in September, Davies Tech Athletic Director Bob Morris is part of a group that has an ownership stake in a colt that proved to deliver on numerous fronts.
“It’s been a wild ride. Just to have a horse in the Kentucky Derby was incredible, but to win that, the Breeders’ Cup, and most likely will be named Horse of The Year … it’s funny because I’m probably more nervous than he is all day leading up to the race. As soon as he breaks, I’m calling things out like, ‘Get to the lead, now head towards the rail!’ Around the back stretch, I’m yelling, ‘Easy with him!’ Around the turn heading home, I’m screaming. Just when he looked like he could fade, he kicks it in another gear and pulls away,” said Morris. “It’s been a wild ride. As much as I love watching him race, it was bittersweet to see him be retired out to stud.”
***
• A good sign is there continues to be dialogue regarding the staging of this year’s Donaldson-Lynch Memorial High School Basketball Tournament that in non-pandemic times is traditionally held in early December at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.
***
• Congrats to Sam Parks – son of Providence College basketball SID Arthur Parks – for honoring his verbal commitment to the Bryant University baseball program. A lefthanded hitting outfielder who’s prepping at Tabor Academy, Parks signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday.
***
• For the baseball fan on your holiday shopping list, the PawSox are in the planning stage of holding a Virtual Ballyard Sale on Saturday, Dec. 5. Stay tuned for additional details, but expect a QVC-type presentation that’s aired on the club’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and possibly on a local TV channel.
***
• Eight of the Top-10 Red Sox prospects chosen by Baseball America in advance of 2021 spent time at McCoy Stadium this past summer as part of “Sim City.” The list includes 1B/3B Triston Casas (No. 1), 2B/SS Jeter Downs (No. 2), 1B/3B Bobby Dalbec (No. 3), RHP Bryan Mata (No. 4), OF Jarren Duran (No. 5), LHP Jay Groome (No. 6), RHP Tanner Houck (No. 7), and 2B Nick Yorke (No. 9).
***
• Humbled. That was my biggest takeaway after watching the Red Sox reintroduce Alex Cora as their manager.
***
• This column would have been longer, but in tribute to the recent passing of Alex Trebek and Tommy Heinsohn, may all your “Tommy Points” be answered in the form of a question.
