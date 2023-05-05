A little of this, a little of that …
• It’s been customary in recent years for Jared Cardoso and Chris Wright to break bread and talk shop over dinner before Wright heads off to spring training.
The Cumberland High baseball head coach, Cardoso mentioned to Wright that he was planning to stage a ceremony for the 30th anniversary to honor the Cumberland team that captured the 1993 state baseball title. A Cumberland High alum who’s presently pitching for Triple-A Sacramento, Wright asked Cardoso if there was anything he could do to help commemorate the special occasion that’s on tap for next Monday at Tucker Field.
Imagine Cardoso’s surprise when he went to the house of Wright’s parents and picked up not one but two pieces of game-used and autographed pieces of memorabilia to be featured as part of a silent auction.
“It shows how much he still cares for the program. He was willing to help out in any way he could,” said Cardoso, adding that it was Wright’s younger brother Brendan who flew back with the aforementioned items after visiting Chris out in Arizona during this past spring training.
In addition to the pregame festivities that pay tribute to the ’93 Clippers before Monday’s scheduled 4:15 p.m. first pitch between the modern-day Cumberland squad and Lincoln, there will be the opportunity to bid on a game-used glove and a pair of game-used pair of cleats used by Wright. The lefty reliever autographed both items. He wore the glove throughout the 2022 season while pitching for Double-A Richmond. The cleats were worn during an actual 2023 MLB spring training game when Wright took the mound for the San Francisco Giants.
Biding for the glove and cleats begins Monday at 4 p.m. and will close at the game’s conclusion. Those interested in owning a piece of memorabilia of a local lad who’s one call away from the majors can head to the table that will be set up at Tucker Field. All proceeds from the silent auction and additional raffles will go to benefit the Cumberland baseball program.
***
• With a personal-best throw of 210 feet, 1 inch in the hammer, Woonsocket High alum Logan Coles achieved gold-medal status for the University of Kentucky men’s outdoor track program at the Tom Jones Memorial held at the University of Florida last month. Coles is currently a sophomore with the Wildcats.
***
• Lincoln High alum Nathan Kelly has been a dependable rotation piece for the CCRI baseball team this spring. Entering Thursday, the righty freshman has made nine appearances (six starts) that have covered 43.1 innings. He’s posted a 3.32 ERA and has allowed as many hits as strikeouts (35). Kelly has logged seven-plus innings in a single start on three occasions with one of those outings resulting in a complete game.
***
• The Celtics, Thunder, Cavaliers, Raptors, and Jazz have all asked to bring in Isaiah Miranda for workouts. The Pawtucket native has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft but holds the option of returning to N.C. State next season.
***
• Registration is open for this year’s Arnold Mills Four-Mile Road Race that as always will take place on July 4. New this year: The entry fee for participants 18 or younger will be $5 less than everyone else ($25 as opposed to $30). The first 500 entries will receive a t-shirt that commemorates this annual Cumberland-based tradition. Signups can be done by visiting arnoldmillsparade.com.
***
• Catching up on this pigskin news: Pawtucket native/St. Raphael Mike Siravo will coach the inside linebackers for the Minnesota Vikings after spending the past three seasons on the defensive side of the ball with the Carolina Panthers.
It will mark the first time since 2012 that Siravo won’t be on a staff where Matt Rhule wears the head-coaching stripes; the pair worked together at Temple and Baylor before heading to Carolina.
Siravo’s next coaching stop with the Vikings will feature a reunion of sorts. New Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores – a former defensive assistant with the Patriots – overlapped with Siravo at Boston College when the former was playing linebacker and the latter was cutting his coaching teeth as a graduate assistant.
***
• Mount St. Charles alum Trey Bourque has been a two-way threat for the Skidmore College baseball team. Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Bourque checks in with a triple-slash line of .307/.375/.457 while starting 35 of 36 games. Defensively as a sophomore catcher, Bourque has thrown out 11 would-be base stealers.
***
• Now with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League after spending the previous two seasons with the Green Bay Blizzard, Shea High alum Momodou Mbye has anchored the Pirates’ defense with the second-most tackles on the team to date (33). He also has recorded the team’s lone interception through five games.
***
• One of the major awards handed out at the recent Bridgewater State University all-sports banquet was taken home by Cumberland High alum Joey Molis, the recipient of the school’s Lee Harrington Unsung Hero Award. A senior infielder, Molis is wrapping up his college baseball career at Bridgewater State and heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a triple slash line of .264/.369/.436 in 31 games.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I was flipping through the Yellow Pages to see about enlisting an exorcist to help rid the TD Garden of the bad playoff karma that was in place before the Celtics’ romp over the Sixers in Game 2 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. Between the Bruins and C’s, we were talking five straight playoff losses on home ice/hardwood. Thankfully, we were succesful in securing a refund on the deposit for the exorcist.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03 or email bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com.
