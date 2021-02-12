McGAIR: Former high school rivals Zancan, Kourouma continuing to go at it, this time on NCAA Division III hardwood

A little of this, a little of that …
• Two years ago on the high school hardwood, Jackson Zancan (Cumberland) and Ousmane Kourouma (Woonsocket) squared off an unprecedented four times in the same season.
Both have moved on to the Division III college basketball ranks. Neither Zancan nor Kourouma still able to get the other one out of their line of vision.
Twice over a recent five-day span, Zancan – now a sophomore forward at UMass Dartmouth after appearing in 11 games last season at Rhode Island College – crossed paths with Kourouma, a freshman forward at RIC. Twice, UMass Dartmouth got the better of its Little East Conference rival, winning at home last Saturday (85-72) and again this past Wednesday night on the Anchormen’s court (77-70).
For Zancan, a measure of revenge was gained after Kourouma and the Villa Novans got the better of the Clippers during three of the four clashes during the 2018-19 season. Here’s looking forward to a few more years where two former all-area standouts go back and forth for their respective schools.
In terms of the here and now, Zancan and Kourouma have served as key contributors to this season’s cause.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Zancan has started three of four games for the Corsairs. The former Clipper was part of the starting five for both games against RIC with his greatest impact each time coming on the boards. After pulling down seven rebounds last Saturday, Zancan followed up with a six-rebound effort – three coming on the offensive end – during Wednesday’s rematch.
To date, Zancan has appeared in no fewer than 22 minutes in any contest. His season-high came in his lone game where he appeared as a reserve – 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting on Feb. 3 against Plymouth State. So far, Zancan is averaging seven points and 6.8 rebounds. He has two games where he’s notched at least two blocks.
“He’s caught on to what we’re trying to do. He’s a hard worker and a smart kid … someone who does a lot of positive things for us,” said UMass Dartmouth head coach Brian Baptiste. “He’s been a nice addition to the team.”
Over at Rhode Island College, Kourouma has done his best work when he’s close to the rim. In the two games against UMass Dartmouth, the Villa Novan product produced 11 and 14 rebounds while playing 32 and 33 minutes, respectively.
Last Saturday, Kourouma notched his first collegiate double-double (12 points on 6-of-7 shooting along with those aforementioned 11 rebounds). He’s started every Little East Conference game. Through four contests, he’s averaging 6.5 points and nine rebounds. The Anchormen list Kourouma at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds.
Per RIC head coach Tom Glynn, Kourouma’s ascension can be traced back to the 11 points and eight rebounds he produced in a reserve role when the Anchormen faced Bryant University back in early December.
“Ousmane established himself as one of our team’s top forwards during preseason workouts. In our exhibition game versus Bryant, he came off the bench and played great against D-1 competition. That earned him a starting position going into the season,” said Glynn. “Ousmane has been a pleasure to coach and with his strong work ethic. He should become a very good player in the Little East Conference.”
***
• Per head coach Chris Magill, St. Raphael senior Darius Kipyego is set to make his 2021 indoor track & field debut at this Saturday’s Class Meet. An All-American who signed with Iowa State, Kipyego has been sidelined with a stress fracture in his foot. Magill says the plan for Saturday is to allow Kipyego to compete in the 600-meter race and one of the relay events.
***
• It was a college swim debut to remember for Lincoln High 2020 graduate Anna Vygoder. A freshman at Rhode Island College, Vygoder was named Little East Women's Rookie Swimmer of the Week after earning three first-place finishes last Saturday. Selected to last year’s Times/Call All-Area Girls Swimming team, Vygoder’s day for the Anchorwomen included wins in the 50-yard breaststroke (34.03), 100-yard breastbone (1:15.87), and the 100-yard individual medley (1:09.18). She placed second in the 200-yard medley relay (2:05.34).
***
• A Pawtucket native, Cliff Stevenson’s name is synonymous with coaching men’s soccer and lacrosse at Brown University. Stevenson passed away on Feb. 8, leaving behind a legacy that includes three decades of mentoring Ivy League athletes. Stevenson was 92.
***
• After spending the past two years overseeing the clubhouse operations at McCoy Stadium, Josh Liebenow is receiving his version of a big-league promotion. Liebenow is heading to Boston as the Red Sox assistant home clubhouse manager.
Barring anything unforeseen, Liebenow may go down in history as the final PawSox-to-Red-Sox callup. Congrats!
***
• Two thoughts that spring to mind as high school football continues to appear closer in the rearview mirror:
1). For many schools, the third quarter just started and won’t conclude until precious little time is left in the season. If kids aren’t cutting the mustard in the classroom right now, it’s going to be mighty tough for them to catch up to the point where their eligibility status isn’t a question. If enough football kids find themselves struggling with the books, it could snowball as far as teams featuring not enough bodies to compete.
2). Take a look outside. Most likely, there's plenty of white stuff on the ground. At least in the early going, practicing outdoors is going to prove challenging. Grass or turf, no parks & recreation department figures to be keen on dispatching a plow truck to clear these multi-purpose fields. If you’re a school, the last thing you want is to incur damage that has repercussions down the line – looking at you, lacrosse.
What to do? Football teams are allowed to practice indoors so long as they adhere to the state’s current guidelines. Last time I checked, not all teams have ample indoor space to gather the entire team under the same roof. Perhaps separating players in position groups is the way to go until there’s a significant break in the weather.
***
• It's been confirmed that the R.I. high school basketball regular season for boys and girls has been extended through Wednesday, Feb. 24. Playoffs would tentatively begin Feb. 26-27, with divisional champions crowned March 6-7 – the same weekend as the hockey finals.
***
• My favorite Bill Reynolds memory? That would be the March 2014 night in San Antonio when the Friars lost heartbreakingly to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament. My game story was sent when I looked over and noticed Reynolds was struggling to file. His Projo colleague Kevin McNamara was busy with his writing, hence McNamara sent me one of those looks to help the not-so-tech-savvy Reynolds file his column.
Why lend a hand to someone who worked for the competition? Simple. I grew up reading Bill Reynolds. He’s one of the reasons why I wanted to break into the sports journalism racket. At that moment in San Antonio, it was less about being cutthroat and more about helping out a fellow journalist whom I admired and considered myself fortunate to have gotten to know over the years.
That same night in Texas, Reynolds asked if I could dial a number on my cell phone so he could talk to his mother Marion. It was about 9:45 Central time, meaning it was quarter to 11 in Florida where Marion lived.
Ten minutes later, Reynolds returned the phone to me. And they say late-night phone calls to the ‘rents promotes anxiety.
Happy official retirement, Bunky.
***
• Raise your hand if you’re tired of watching Celtics star Jayson Tatum dribble the ball with five seconds or less on the shot clock before stepping back or side-stepping before missing the shot.
***
• The trade of Andrew Benintendi continues to make the Red Sox less recognizable.
***
• Memo to Patriots fans: Tom Brady didn’t win his latest Super Bowl while sporting the Flying Elvis logo on his helmet. Brady’s seventh title came while wearing a combination of red and pewter. Stop claiming Tampa Bay’s title like it's yours.
***
• This column would have been longer, but it’s time to have a talk with Mother Nature regarding the snow. To quote Gina Raimondo, “Knock it off!”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
