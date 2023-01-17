McGAIR: Former Lincoln High basketball standout Octavio Brito thriving at Keene State

A little of this, a little of that …
• The jump that former Lincoln High basketball standout Octavio Brito has taken in his sophomore season at Division III’s Keene State College can be quantified in a few ways.
First, let’s examine what has been a clear-as-day statistical improvement. Last year as freshman for the New Hampshire-based Owls, Brito averaged exactly 13 points on 46 percent shooting from the field, 38 percent from three-point territory, and 71 percent from the foul line. He also averaged five rebounds along with one steal and 1.7 assists.
Through 15 games this season, the guard who’s listed at 6-foot-4 has increased his scoring production by a country mile – 22.1 ppg at last check – while his aggregate shooting figures have also experienced an upward spike.
At last check, Brito is shooting 49 percent from the field, an impressive 45 percent from beyond the arc, and 79 percent from the charity. Leaps have also been taken in assists per contest (2.7), rebounding (6.3) and steals (now 2.2). Nine times, he’s netted at least 20 points in a single game. Among D-III participants, his scoring average and three-point percentage both rank among the top 25 nationally.
Per Keene State head coach Ryan Cain, Brito has also taken a step forward in areas that have nothing to do with where his point total stands once the final buzzer sounds.
“It has been fantastic to watch Octavio develop as a player, leader, and person over his short time here at Keene State. He finished last year as one of the better two-way players in our league [Little East Conference], and the jump he has made into his sophomore year has been significant. He worked hard on his game and his body and has taken on the role as one of our captains as a sophomore,” said Cain. “He is a true three-level scorer and one of the better shooters in the region if not country, more importantly he is a two-way player who can guard any position and he is leader who inspires others to be at their best and helps to create an environment where his teammates lead as well.”
Brito’s output to date has attracted outside attention. On Sunday afternoon, he was named to the Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List. The award is presented to the player who enjoys a stellar season within small college basketball circles. His case figures to be helped with Keene State off to a perfect start – a 15-0 record was put on the line Monday night against Middlebury.
***
• Pawtucket school officials gathered in the Tolman High foyer last Wednesday morning to recognize junior soccer standout Darius Davis, the recipient of a spot on the all-region team as voted by the United Soccer Coaches association.
“He’s one of the premier soccer players in the state,” noted Tolman head coach Dan Silva about someone who’s been a starter for the Tigers since day one of his freshman year. “This isn’t an award that a junior typically receives. It’s big for Tolman and the city of Pawtucket. We look forward to his future success. Couldn’t be prouder.”
***
• The same soccer organization that honored Davis also tabbed North Smithfield head coach Eric Korytkowski as the 2022 Boys Fall New England High School Coach of the Year, among small public schools.
***
• Former Cumberland High multi-sport standout Madi Zancan has wasted little time in fitting in as a freshman on the Regis College women’s basketball team. Starting all 13 games she’s appeared in, Zancan is averaging the second-most points (10.8). She’s scored no fewer than six points in any contest and has compiled seven games of seven-or-more rebounds.
Zancan’s season high in points is 26 which she achieved on Jan. 3 in an 83-74 win over Rivier College. That game saw the 5-foot-9 forward shoot 7-of-11 from the field and 12-of-16 from the foul line.
***
• Per athletic director Greg O’Connor, the Lincoln High School Athletics Hall of Fame Committee will be accepting nominations for the Class of 2023 until February 1. For those wishing to nominate a student-athlete, coach, state championship team, administrator, or contributor/booster, please complete the Google form on the Lincoln Athletics website (lincolnhsri.rschoolteams.com).
If would prefer to mail your nomination, please print out the application and return the completed form along with letters of recommendation, newspaper articles, or other items to:
Lincoln High School
Attn: Greg O’Connor
135 Old River Road
Lincoln, R.I. 02865
To view the criteria to nominate someone, head to the aforementioned web address and click on the Hall of Fame tab listed on the top of the page.
***
• It took some time but the city of Worcester has finally done something nice for Rhode Island following the still-tough-to-stomach news involving a certain Triple-A baseball franchise. That’s my spin on last week’s news that four-star prospect Kayvaun Mulready is committed to a basketball future at Providence College. In case you aren’t familiar, Mulready hails from Worcester and is prepping at Worcester Academy.
***
• If you had one life raft, who would you throw it to? The Patriots or the Red Sox? They are both in desperate of one.
***
• This column would have been longer, but you know what’s a beautiful sight? Shelves stocked with bread and ice melt. This scribe won’t be heartbroken if Old Man Winter decides to cut us a break.
