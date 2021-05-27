McGAIR: Former Lincoln High soccer star Thompson leading off the field

A little of this, a little of that …
• Former Lincoln High soccer standout Camryn Thompson has been more than about scoring goals the moment she set foot on Stonehill College.
She’s about giving back to the community, an admirable trait that once again netted her recognition as an Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar in conjunction with Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine. It marks the second time in her Stonehill career that Thompson has been named to the second team of the women’s soccer tier of a program that bears the name of one of the top male players in tennis history.
The magazine published Thompson’s name along with the other honorees in the April 29, 2021 issue.
“It’s really exciting and cool to be recognized and have that connection with a whole bunch of student-athletes,” said Thompson when reached earlier this week. “I feel that Stonehill does so much not only for students in general but for the entire athletic department. They really look out for us.”
To earn the distinction as an Arthur Ashe Sports Scholar, one must excel on the field and in the classroom. For the latter part, Thompson’s credentials include NE10 Rookie of the Year (as a freshman in 2018) and NE10 All-Conference Second Team (as a sophomore in 2019). Stonehill did not participate in the fall 2020 season due to the pandemic.
Away from the pitch, Thompson has earned a 3.91 cumulative grade-point average and a 4.00 GPA as of the fall 2020 semester while majoring in biology.
At the urging of the person who oversees Stonehill’s social media accounts, Thompson worked with her college soccer coach (Alex Wilson) in applying and figuring out what points to emphasize to earn this distinction.
Thompson had plenty to put down on paper.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson volunteered at Franklin Farm in Cumberland.
“That was something I was able to do with my mom [Kelly]. I love the concept of Franklin Farm where what they harvest goes directly to the Rhode Island Food Bank,” said Thompson. “It was something that not only kept me busy, but it was something to look forward to considering there are so many people struggling.”
Thompson has been involved in Adopt-a-Family since her high school days. The holiday program helps to ensure a brighter Christmas for less fortunate families.
“I would purchase the gifts through my church and would bring them to their base in Woonsocket during Christmas time. I wanted to get more involved because they go out of their way to make sure Christmas is special,” said Thompson.
Additionally, Thompson volunteers with the Maddie Potts Fitness Challenge to help promote health and fitness to people in the community by fundraising for scholarships for the Maddie Potts Foundation.
“I used to train with Maddie before her passing [in 2017]. Her parents have done an amazing job to keep her legacy alive,” said Thompson. “The ‘Maddie Mentality’ is something that all student-athletes should stand for and benefit from … working hard and being a good person in general while trying to motivate other people to do those same things.”
Why stop there when you can give more? Recently, Thompson expressed her desire to become involved in the college’s Habitat for Humanity to a fellow Stonehill student.
“It might be difficult for people to take the time, but for people to show appreciation for the time you can give, it’s really cool,” said Thompson.
Switching to soccer, Thompson will be listed as a senior on the 2021 Stonehill roster. She does have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Pretty soon, Thompson will be back on the Easton, Mass. campus as a research assistant for her professors. She will also be training for the upcoming soccer season.
“I am so excited to be playing again,” said Thompson. “We’re going to have a young squad, but based on what we were able to accomplish during the few scrimmages we had during the spring, I think we’re going to come out and be very successful.”
***
• That didn’t long, did it? One week after we profiled Chris Wright in this very space, the Cumberland High alum and Bryant University baseball product learned Tuesday that he has been promoted from Low-A San Jose to the High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants that’s located in Eugene, Oregon.
Wright’s stay with San Jose proved short and sweet. The list of impressive numbers compiled by the 22-year-old include 4-for-4 in save chances, 17 strikeouts in eight innings, and a .143 batting average against.
***
• The Johnson & Wales baseball team headed to the NCAA Division III Tournament that began Thursday with the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year on the Wildcats’ roster. On the mound, Pawtucket native and Tolman High product Ryan Depatie produced a conference-best four wins while ranking in the top-five in several categories among GNAC competitors. A senior, Depatie has started seven of the 10 games he’s appeared in while posting a 3.79 ERA in 40.1 innings.
Additionally, Depatie’s efforts earned him a First Team All-Conference selection.
***
• After going the virtual route to maintain some semblance of tradition, it’s back to business as usual for those in-charge of overseeing the Arnold Mills Four-Mile Road Race. Registration is underway for what’s being hailed as a full, in-person race that’s scheduled for Monday, July 5 at 9 a.m. from the traditional starting position that’s located near the North Cumberland Fire Station.
The deadline for online entries upon visiting arnoldmillsparade.com/road-race/ is Friday, July 2 at 11:59 p.m. Signing up in advance costs $20. Day-of-race registration will take place from 7-8:30 a.m. For more information, reach out to Arnold Mills race director Steve Mazzone at smazzone5@gmail.com.
***
• Burrillville High graduate Tim Norton is experiencing his first season as the pitching coach of the Miami Marlins’ Double-A affiliate that’s based in Pensacola, Fla. In 2020, Norton was set to be the pitching coach of the Rocket City Trash Pandas (AA) in the Angels’ organization before the cancellation of Minor League Baseball’s season.
The team name of the Pensacola ballclub? The Blue Wahoos.
***
• The R.I. Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association has announced the recipients of the 2021 awards. Call/Times sports colleague Branden Mello was recognized – deservedly so – with the Media Award. It’s always great to see someone who covers a specific territory receive recognition on a statewide level.
Locally, the RIIAAA tabbed Lincoln High athletic director Greg O’Connor as AD of the Year and Cumberland High principal (and one-time boys soccer coach) Adolfo Costa as School Administrator of the Year. Also scheduled to be recognized for five years of service at their respective schools are Mount St. Charles AD Ray Leveille and Woonsocket High AD Nancy Giordano.
***
• Barring any late additions, the PC basketball Friars will welcome four fresh faces to next year’s roster. The breakdown is two transfers (Al Durham, Justin Minaya) and two freshmen (Rafael Castro, Legend Geeter).
“I think they’ll add a significant piece to what we’ve lost and give us some strengths that we didn’t have,” said coach Ed Cooley. “I’m looking forward to coaching those guys and trying to get our team back to the tournament.”
***
• Keep Call/Times photographer Ernest A. Brown in your prayers. His father – also named Ernest – passed away this past Tuesday at age 93. Ernest’s dad was once a pitcher in the Chicago White Sox minor-league system.
***
• Even with a lawsuit still on the table, the former Triple-A franchise known as the PawSox received cooperation from the City of Pawtucket to go inside McCoy Stadium to detach the MLB-issued/owned pitch clocks from the three spots where they were displayed – near the two dugouts and in the outfield.
Apparently, the pitch clocks installed at Polar Park didn’t measure up to specifics.
***
• What happens to former Triple-A beat writers? They become backup scorers. It’s a role that led to my maiden voyage to Polar Park last Saturday. My initial takeaway? It’s hard to quibble when that “new car smell” smacks you in the face no matter where you turn.
***
• This column would have been longer, but I’m about to go edit what figures to be an interesting story submitted from a local lad. The subject matter involves a drastic turn of events regarding the state of athletics at the college he currently attends. Stay tuned.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Check out the “Ocean State Sidelines” podcast that appears on www.pawtuckettimes.com and www.woonsocketcall.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.