McGAIR: Former Mount St. Charles hockey great Mathieu Schneider remembers the lessons Bill Belisle taught away from the ice

• On the December 2015 night when Mathieu Schneider took his official bow as a member of the USA Hockey Hall of Fame, the occasion included the presence of his high school coaches at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel.
In the few weeks that have followed since the passing of legendary Mount St. Charles coach Bill Belisle, Schneider has become even more appreciative of cultivating a relationship with the entire Belisle family. Presently holding the title of NHLPA Special Assistant to the Executive Director, Schneider is on the shortlist of all-time greats to ever lace up the skates at Mount.
Schneider played 20 seasons in the NHL, logging 1,289 regular-season games and another 116 during the postseason. He is a Stanley Cup winner (1993, Montreal), a two-time All-Star, and a member of the ‘96 Team USA edition that captured the World Cup. To him, there are times when it feels like yesterday when Schneider was a preteen and Coach Belisle brought Burger King to Adelard Arena during the summer months.
“I was close to Bill and his son Peter. We always had that connection over the years,” said Schneider. “A lot of players feel a debt of gratitude to Bill for the way he taught you life lessons. It wasn’t just about being a hockey player. He was preparing for you for life, but it was more than that for me based on my personal experiences.
“It was extra special to have Bill and his son Dave on hand that night,” added Schneider, looking back at the aforementioned HOF enshrinement. “The Belisles cared about every kid who came through. I was fortunate to have the career I did, but there were a lot of guys who went on to be successful in other walks of life. They too took those lessons with them.”
Schneider attended the funeral for his coach at Mount, an occasion that allowed him to reconnect with former teammates and swap stories about the man whose impact on them stretched well beyond goals and championships.
“In the end, it didn’t matter who you were. First line or fourth line, you were put through the same rigor every single day as far as expectations,” said Schneider. “It was special to be part of that program at Mount St. Charles. Bill’s goal was to help young boys become men and that never changed. That was the rewarding part. It wasn’t churning out NHL players.”
***
• Two members of the St. Raphael boys’ indoor track & field team will compete in the prestigious Millrose Games slated for this Saturday at the historic Armory in New York City. Junior Devan Kipyego will compete in the one-mile run while classmate Pedro Mayol will represent the purple and gold at the invitational’s 600-meter run.
Kipeygo earned his Millrose bid after clocking in at 4:13.05 at the Hispanic Games that took place at the Armory on Jan. 8. His time in the mile run currently ranks No. 3 in the United States. You have to go back to 1989 to find the last time St. Raphael featured a participant in the Millrose mile.
Mayol’s status for this weekend’s assignment was solidified with a victory at the Boston Holiday Challenge on Dec. 27.
***
• Two weekends ago at the season opener for the Auburn track & field program saw former Lincoln High standout Kyle Moison place second in the weight throw after establishing a personal-best 61 feet, 9 ½ feet. That PR has since been replaced with the 63-5½ that Moison (listed as a college sophomore) registered to earn fifth in the weight at last weekend’s Carolina Challenge.
***
• Some hot stove high school baseball news to pass along. Upper Deck Post 14 head coach Matt Allard is joining the Cumberland High baseball staff as an assistant coach.
***
• David Ortiz rehabbed with the Pawtucket Red Sox for nine games spanning the 2008 and 2013 seasons. He now joins a list of former PawSox players with a plaque hanging in Cooperstown. Such company includes Wade Boggs, Jim Rice, Carlton Fisk, Dennis Eckersley, and John Smoltz.
“I do remember him taking the time to meet with fans after the games [in 2008] in the lobby outside the clubhouse. A little girl went up to him and he gave her a big hug. He had so much compassion and warmth,” noted longtime PawSox President Mike Tamburro. “He’s a class guy who enjoyed a tremendous career and was a great leader for the Red Sox.”
***
• In a development that can only be described as good news, the R.I. Interscholastic League and iHeartMedia have come together to produce a twice-per-month radio program titled “The Rhode Island High School Sports Show.” The debut episode took place Thursday night. Moving forward, it can be heard on WHJJ 920AM and 104.7FM from 6-7 p.m.
Hosted by Andrew Meehan and Nick Marra, the show will include interviews with high school personnel (coaches, players, and administrators) and take a trip around the key games in each sport. Dates for future episodes include Feb. 10 & 24 and March 10 & 24. The remainder of the spring schedule will be announced at a later date.
***
• If you’re Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, maybe it’s not such a bad thing to fall off the writer’s ballot and have your Hall of Fame case turned over to the Today’s Game Committee.
***
• Wow, did the NFL ever make out like a bandit after the four-game card from last weekend’s divisional round that featured three walk-off field goals and a walk-off touchdown. It was drama of the highest order – a far cry from the fizzling sound you heard after the bust that was Super Wild Card Weekend.
***
• This column would have been longer, but let’s doff the cap to a pair of sports journalists – one on the print side with the other in TV – who are stepping away from this market, albeit for different and well-deserved reasons.
First, a salute to Peter Gobis for his work in chronicling the sports scene in soup-to-nuts fashion for the Attleboro Sun Chronicle. Gobis is retiring after 50 years of telling stories for his newspaper's readership. We’ve shared many a press box seat next to each other, none more so meaningful than the “Bud Light Suite” perch at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center that’s been accompanied by its fair share of roaring laughter.
My best Gobis memory? That would be the time we traveled to Madison Square Garden to see the Friars but first made a pitstop at Barney’s for the winter warehouse sale. Among sportswriters, Gobis stood out because of his sense of fashion. It didn’t matter the season. He was always dapper. I would like to think his wardrobe choices rubbed off on me. A decade-plus later, I still own a coat I purchased during that visit to Barney's.
To Gobis, may all the beaches you step on going forward be free of seaweed.
The other hat tip goes to Rosie Langello who’s moving on from WPRI Ch. 12 to a station in Montgomery, Ala. Her time on the Rhode Island/New England sports scene lasted 18 months, yet it was a tour de force when summing up the impact she made. Langello’s gift to tell long-form features set the bar very high. Expect that skill to transcend to her new role as a sports director as she goes from covering Ed Cooley to Auburn’s Bruce Pearl – two college basketball coaches who know how to light up every room they walk into.
Your day on the sports trail improved tenfold upon spending time in the company of Gobis and Langello, hence why they’ll be missed.
