McGAIR: Fortunate Scribe

Avoid making yourself the story is considered one of journalism’s cardinal rules. Considering how often it was stressed at the onset of my sportswriting career, it might as well have been THE Golden Rule.
Capital I’s? Best to strike them from the record right now. Just because you have been handed a platform doesn’t mean you should fall into the trap of interjecting personal pronouns at every conceivable turn. The readers aren’t interested about what’s taking place in your life.
Turns out this particular creed has been easy to adhere to during this scribe’s 15-plus (and still counting) years of employment with the Times/Call sports department.
When you work for a community-centric publication, you can’t help but gravitate towards individuals who in some way, shape, or form are connected to the surrounding area. Now and forever, those are the stories that are worth telling and seem to register the greatest impact because of a time-tested simple formula. They involve a neighbor, a teammate … someone you know.
In a nutshell, those are the stories that positively and undeniably steer clear of tooting one’s own horn – where you went on your day off, what you ate, the bad break that torpedoed your latest round of golf, etc.
Per a recent conversation with a friend who brought to my attention an interesting distinction as it relates to my work-related whereabouts, I’m breaking character. For this particular literary exercise, I’m making myself the primary subject.
Before working yourself into a soapy lather and declaring I’m a hypocrite, here’s a little mood-soothing music. To summarize, what you’re about to read is a nod to the current times and the tiny window I’ve been fortunate to squeeze my way through based on the media access I’ve been granted.
Here’s the conclusion my friend drew upon reading my stories and the press boxes they were written in: “If you think about it, you’re probably one of the few people who can claim to have been to both Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic.”
The more I thought about what was articulated to me, the more I believed it to be true. Fans aren’t allowed to pass through the turnstiles and generally, there isn’t much overlap between media members who cover the Red Sox and the Patriots.
Based on the tales told to me by folks saying that many moons have passed since the last time they went an entire season without attending a Red Sox game at Fenway, along with hearing from Patriots season ticket holders who deferred their 2020 payment to 2021, I consider myself darn lucky to be able to set foot inside two of New England’s prominent sporting venues.
Going to the tape, I covered four Red Sox games and took in two Summer Camp practices. With newspaper deadlines being what they are, my preference was to head up to Fenway for the day games. Once the credential link was deemed operational, I checked off three Sunday afternoon contests and one weekday game.
Upon clicking the submit button, I waited to see what my fate would entail. The night before each game, I received word I had been approved. When crunching the numbers amidst a global health crisis, press box seating has a tendency to disappear fast. Fortunately, I batted 4-for-4 with the Sox games I wished to attend.
For someone who’s chronicled the PawSox, the plotlines heading into three of the BoSox games I ended up covering couldn’t have worked out any better. I witnessed firsthand the MLB debut of both Kyle Hart (not so good) and Bobby Dalbec (home run that wrapped around Pesky’s Pole) and saw Tanner Houck stymie the Yankees in his first Fenway Park start on the mound.
Switching gears to the Patriots, I was present for the season-opening statement against the Dolphins and have definite plans to be in Foxboro this coming Sunday when Cam Newton & Co. look to get back on the winning track against the Raiders. Just like at Fenway, I’ll be wearing a face covering while watching Newton make plays with his arm and legs.
These continue to be strange times. I keep waiting for the fans to scream and shout to the heavens after a home run or touchdown. Upon looking out from my press box perch, I see nothing except endless waves of empty seats. The walk to and from the press box has that “Tales from the Crypt” vibe where it’s dark and empty and you’re just waiting for something to reach out and grab you.
Through all the challenges that my particular occupation presents, I find myself living a charmed existence when it comes to saying I’m reporting live from venues such as Fenway and Gillette. It’s a unique badge of honor that’s may have come as a result of a changing landscape, but it’s still worth noting.
With that, I now return the spotlight back to where it rightfully belongs – on the community we serve.
