McGAIR: Friars need to ‘press’ their luck

In keeping with the theme of the day where good eats bring loved ones and friends to the same table, PC coach Ed Cooley should be thankful for a certain basketball strategy that has been utilized a few times to date.
There’s no need to search YouTube for “how to” tips or peruse one of the many books where the premise is you’ll immediately become a better player or coach if you read this. For Cooley and his Friars, the basic building blocks to this particular action are already in place – from personnel to scheme.
We’re talking about the largely forgotten hoops art of pressing full-court where one team’s athleticism is on full display, while the other team is trying to avoid pushing the panic button.
To Cooley, we say with all the niceties of a Thanksgiving blessing to please press early and often. Don’t wait until falling into a deep hole, which was the case against Merrimack and Penn.
Like the workout playlist that’s designed to keep you motivated and on task, make pressing a regular part of the game-plan. Make the motion with your hand that doubles as the Bat-Signal long before reaching the last resort. Stretch the defense as a means to establish tempo in the game’s early going.
This is just one scribe’s opinion, but I thoroughly enjoy a good press. Maybe it’s because the memories of my childhood include watching teams led by Nolan Richardson and Rick Pitino find success in a captivating style that was fast paced and backbreaking all rolled into one. Start with pressuring the player inbounding the ball, then swarm the player who receives the inbounds like a colony of angry bees.
As time has gone on, it struck me as weird as to why more teams don’t extend the defense the full 94 feet. To press means you’re looking to demoralize the opposition and force them into a state, per Merriam-Webster’s definition of helter-skelter, that features undue haste, confusion, or disorder. Maybe it’s because coaches are afraid of losing their key players to extended absences due to foul trouble, but isn’t that what depth is for?
Back to the Friars, who are spending Thanksgiving in Anaheim in conjunction with the Wooden Legacy. Thursday’s game against Long Beach State will mark a return to the hardwood for the first time since Saturday’s disappointing home loss to an Ivy League school. One would hope that the idea of unleashing the press before the contest starts to slip away was a serious topic de jour as PC prepares to play three games over the next four days.
Why should the Friars press more? For starters, the offense is starting to resemble last year’s life-and-death approach when you could set your watch by the lengthy field-goal drought that more often than not gave Providence that sinking feeling.
Remove the offensive clinic that was this year’s season opener against Sacred Heart and the Friars in five games since have taken 113 three-pointers and made just 35. Do the quick math and it shakes out to 31 percent efficiency from downtown.
By pressing, you’re not just putting the opposing team on its heels. You’re putting yourself in prime position to generate scores where the degree of difficulty is greatly reduced. For a PC squad that could use a steady diet of easier cracks at the hoop, pressing offers a close-to-surefire remedy to help the point total go up instead of staying stagnant.
Case in point, the 11-0 run that helped PC move to within eight (51-43) of Penn was largely the result of turning good defense into good offense. The Friars unleashed the trap and capitalized just enough to get back into the game. As far as pressing goes, it was mission accomplished.
Not to sound like a broken record, but Providence shouldn’t sit back and wait before lighting the proverbial grill. Asked about deploying the press sooner rather than later, Cooley seemed receptive after the 81-75 loss to the Quakers.
“It’s a fair question and something we’re going to have to evaluate,” said Cooley. “You don’t want to use all that energy early, but maybe it’s something that gives us an identity when you’re talking about pace of play and the depth we have.”
It’s pure silliness to expect the Friars to play a pressing style for all 40 minutes. As it relates to sending a message and helping his team get off to a good start, Cooley could do a lot worse than going up-tempo during the opening stretch, then reverting back to it on an as-needed basis.
We loved seeing Jimmy Nichols form a hard double team with Luwane Pipkins that resulted in a Merrimack turnover. Ditto when Maliek White and David Duke formed a trap just in front of the Friar bench against Penn. Both times, the press worked and helped get the crowd back into the picture – one of the tangible benefits of playing an exciting brand of basketball.
In each of the aforementioned instances, the Friars found themselves crying out for a spark after trailing by double digits. Out in California, let’s see if the full-court press can make an appearance before critical mass ensues.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
My wish list for the Friars: Please "Pip" look to create 1st!! Jimmy Nichols please be more offensive minded! Pip get the ball to Reeves - we need his 3 point shooting = baseline and top of the key!! Use Gantt more that kid can flat out play - both sides of the ball!! Use him. I like Holt in the middle. Limit Watson he needs more time to heal!! Thanks Brendan and love your Friar input!!
