McGAIR: From a coverage standpoint, March was a month to savor for PC, Bryant

COMING DOWN FROM CLOUD NINE – The nexus that last call had arrived for an unforgettable month of March for Rhode Island’s college basketball scene involved the presence of two buses parked outside the Hilton Chicago.
It was an overcast Saturday morning. Light snow was falling. Inside the hotel was a group of Providence Friar supporters. The night before, they watched from the United Center stands as the season’s final chapter was written for Ed Cooley’s plucky and overachieving group. The 66-61 loss was administered by a very good but far-from-great Kansas team that responded with a series of haymakers down the stretch after Providence did its best Lazarus impression after falling behind by 13 points in the second half.
The bus ride to the airport and flight back home – courtesy of the same Kraft Airlines that whisked the group of faithful PC basketball followers to the Windy City – prompted a series of questions about what had taken place these past few weeks.
When did Bryant’s Charles Pride hit the free throws with virtually no time on the clock remaining against Wagner in the NEC Tournament semifinals?
Do you remember the day at Madison Square Garden when PC’s Al Durham hit a pivotal three from the corner that helped the Friars avoid an upset bid by Butler in the Big East Tournament?
People tell me that I have a knack for remembering when a certain sporting event took place. Recalling the exact night in Smithfield when Pride broke the hearts of the Seahawks (March 5) or the date of Durham’s three-ball under MSG’s bright lights (March 10) … the same train of thought kept running through my mind.
Did both of those memorable moments occur during the month when traditionally, the cup runneth over for madness for college basketball? Yes, both happened in March.
Talk about the days blurring together on this keep-moving-forward college basketball train that started at the Chace Athletic Center and concluded in the hoops hall in Chicago that Michael Jordan helped build. Declaring that the entire month flew by is far from an embellishment – three straight Fridays and Saturdays of waking up in a different city is proof that the only way to keep the carousel going ‘round and ‘round was by feeding it plenty of quarters.
For this scribe, it amounted to a four-week journey that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. The opportunity to follow not one but two teams during their respective marches that happened to unfold in the same month was greeted with a bring-it-on attitude – stories of what was going on with Bryant intersecting with the latest regarding Providence College.
It was easy to follow the bouncing ball because we had multiple teams making headlines during college basketball’s glamour month. Remaining on your toes was the only option – regardless of whether the location was Smithfield, New York, Buffalo, or Chicago.
The Bulldogs and Friars took myself and fellow members of the R.I. sports media cartel on a hoops-themed safari that included train rides, long stretches spent in the car, and plane flights. Long days spent inside out-of-town arenas in the quest to gather soundbites for stories that appeared in print or over the airwaves served as discussion points at night in establishments that featured plenty of TVs.
What better way to discuss the news of the day, coupled with the rapid disintegration of one’s bracket, than with fellow media cohorts who traveled many miles like yourself? UCLA lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16? There goes my national champion – said myself and an additional R.I. media member this past Friday night in Chicago. Is it your turn to order the next round of Diet Cokes and lemonade?
More than anything, those on the PC and Bryant beats expressed gratitude for being able to cover multiple teams that featured a March Madness aura about them. From three games where the atmosphere was festive for the most part inside the Bulldogs’ gym, to the games in three different cities that the Friars took the court in, what ensued was nothing short of basketball nirvana from a coverage standpoint.
Stretching one’s legs in three cities located outside of the Ocean State was received in bear-hug fashion after the season-long 2020-21 practice of strictly interviewing coaches and players over Zoom calls. Hopefully, all the stories and social media posts along with the pre- and post-game video hits from these past few weeks reflected the change of pace of restrictions loosening that subsequently provided the fourth estate with the chance to do its job where readers and viewers benefited.
In short, March was a month that gave us so much – the first NEC Tournament title for Bryant and the first Sweet 16 appearance in 25 years for Providence. Both teams checked the box of being afforded to tell good stories.
As for what took place when, please give us some time to sort through this tangled web. A lot of meat exists on that proverbial bone – the kind that made March of 2022 a month that you can’t help but appreciate if you’re in this particular line of work.
